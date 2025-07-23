World’s Most Powerful Countries In 2025, Know Where India Stands In GDP And Population

World’s Most Powerful Countries In 2025: In the 21st century, the assessment of power in global politics and economy is no longer limited to the military. Now if the real power of any country is to be measured, then the economic condition of the country, population, global influence of that country, technology and diplomacy are assessed. Under this entire process, when the list of the most powerful country in the world is made, then on the basis of its ranking, it is known which country has the best GDP, which country’s diplomacy, technical leadership is the best.
Under the 2025 report, such a list has come out where the names of the 10 most powerful countries in the world have been released. In this list, giants like the United States and China are still present at the top. However, the best thing is that in the list, India is no longer an emerging power but a nation that has achieved status on a global platform. According to this report, India is ranked 12th among the most powerful countries. Although India has missed out on entering the top 10, but by reaching the 12th position, India has proved its claim that soon India will get the title of Vishwa Guru.
- United States of America
- China
- Russia
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- South Korea
- France
- Japan
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
Let’s know why these superpowers are special
United States of America
Talking about the United States, the nominal GDP of the United States is $30.5 trillion, due to which America has become the most powerful country in the world. The GDP per capita of the United States is also being said to be $89000. Apart from this, the military strength, technical facilities, intelligence capabilities of the United States are very advanced from the global point of view.
China
The nominal GDP of China is being said to be $19.2 trillion. China’s purchasing power percentage is also second in the world. Where GDP per capita is being said to be 13000. Despite being a nation with such a large population, China is developing rapidly day by day.
Russia
Russia, the world’s largest military power, has a GDP of 2.2 trillion dollars in terms of GDP. However, the per capita domestic product here is currently being said to be $44104. Overall, Russia has been included in this list of powerful countries due to its excellent weather, its energy storage and weapon manufacturing.
United Kingdom
The United Kingdom is at the fourth place in this list. The GDP of the United Kingdom is being said to be 3.34 trillion dollars. However, due to strong global alliances, leading financial sector, excellent cultural medium, soft power, advanced defense sector and British diplomacy, the global power of the United Kingdom is increasing day by day, so the United Kingdom is at the 4th place in this list.
Germany
Germany is the strongest powerful country in Europe. Germany, which has registered a GDP of $4.74 trillion and a GDP per capita of $59338, is a global leader in manufacturing and technology. This country is a leader in automobile, engineering and other technical fields and due to this, Germany has been ranked fifth in this list.
Other superpowers
Number 6 France’s GDP is said to be $3.31 trillion and agriculture tourism and value creation are also leading sectors. Number 7 South Korea, which is a leader in technology and is making global records in technological production and digitalization day by day. Japan is at the 8th position, which is launching trust level products in automobile electronics and robotics. After this, Saudi Arabia is at the 9th rank, which has started taking steps under the vision of 2030 and Israel is at the 10th position, which is far ahead of other countries in cyber security, defense technology and startups.
India
Talking about India, India is currently ranked 12th in this list. However, in terms of GDP, India has a figure of 4.19 trillion dollars which is 4th in the world. India’s economic growth is also getting better than before. Gradually, India’s economy is also improving. By 2050, India also has every possibility of being included in this top 10 list. However, India still has to work on the service sector, manufacturing and digital economy and attract foreign investment to compete with other countries.