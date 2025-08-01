Workfare Income Supplement Scheme 2025: The Singapore government launched the Work Fair Income Supplement in the year 2007 to motivate low-income workers to work regularly. Under this process, financial security was being provided through the Central Provident Fund, where they were being given additional financial assistance. The main objective of this scheme is to provide financial assistance to those citizens who fall in the lower category of household income. However, the scope of this scheme has been changed in the year 2025.

Meaning, many other beneficiaries are now being added under this scheme. Citizens working in categories like gig workers, delivery riders, private hire drivers, freelancers etc. are also being given the benefit of this WIS and Central Provident Fund.

Let us tell you that under the year 2025, the process of improving this scheme has been started in which all the eligible beneficiaries are being given the benefit of about S$3267 Singapore dollars annually. Under this scheme, this annual benefit will be given to them every month for sure. Under this scheme, it is being ensured that all needy citizens get immediate financial assistance so that they can meet the expenses of need. Through this scheme, it is being ensured that no needy citizen is deprived of health and basic needs.

Let us tell you that under this scheme, 10% is deposited in the bank account in cash and 90% is deposited in the Medisave account. Which is a part of CPF which pays the health expenses of all retirement employees and needy people. Under this, if all the retirement beneficiaries of this scheme go to the hospital for any treatment in future, then they are provided protection through this shield and they do not need to spend money. Under this scheme, the security of their health is ensured so that their hospital bills, medicines expenses can be paid.

Let us know what is this Work Fair Income Supplement Scheme 2025

Work Fair Income Supplement Scheme is a scheme started by the Government of Singapore which is being operated for low-income Singapore citizens. Due to this scheme, the government is helping low-income citizens through the Central Provident Fund where the savings amount of their Central Provident Fund is being increased so that they can be given the benefit of health facilities after retirement. Also, in this entire process, 10% is paid to them through cash, in which 10% is transferred to the account of the candidates, which they can use as per their convenience.

Let us tell you that to take advantage of this scheme, candidates do not need to fill any application form. Those candidates who are already the proper beneficiaries of the CPF Board are declared the beneficiaries of this scheme by just looking at their records and they are automatically given the benefit of this scheme.

What are the objectives of Workfare Income Supplement Scheme 2025?

The objective of this scheme is quite clear and transparent. Through the scheme, low-income workers are being motivated to do regular work so that they continue their employment. After continuing employment, they are being given the benefit of this scheme.

Under the scheme, the government provides security to low-income workers in exchange for their regular work, which not only gives impetus to the economy but also secures the future of these low-income workers.

Under this scheme, the savings scope of all the beneficiaries of the Central Provident Fund Scheme is being increased so that in future they can handle health related, housing related and retirement related expenses.

At present, efforts are also being made to increase the number of beneficiaries under this scheme.

At the same time, freelancers and delivery riders working on various platforms are also being declared beneficiaries of this scheme.

Under this scheme, efforts are being made to bring long-term improvement in the lives of the people so that their present is also secure and their future is also secure.

How are the Benefits of Workfare Income Supplement Scheme being given?

Under this scheme, 10% of the benefit assistance is transferred directly to the bank account of all needy citizens. 90% of this scheme is transferred to their health account so that in future if there is any hospital related expenses, any treatment related expenses, then it can be met. Under the scheme, all the beneficiaries can make a budget for the monthly payment so that they can use this additional benefit amount properly. The most special thing about this scheme is that there is no need to apply separately for it.

All CPF and freelancers and low income earning people are being automatically included under this scheme. Currently, GIG workers are also being included under this scheme, meaning people who do not have any traditional job are also being given the benefit of this scheme.

Eligibility of Workfare Income Supplement Scheme 2025

The selection standards under this scheme have been fixed as follows

The age of the applicant must be 30 years.

If the applicant is disabled, then there is no age limit restriction.

To avail the scheme, the applicant’s monthly income should be minimum 500 Singapore dollars and maximum 3000 Singapore dollars.

Under this scheme, the applicant’s property details will also be checked.

If the property exceeds the standards, then the applicant will not be declared a beneficiary of this scheme.

Under the scheme, even if the applicant is married, some special standards of property have been fixed.

Distribution of benefit amount under Workfare Income Supplement Scheme

For employees

Under this scheme, the benefit amount will be distributed to the employees in the following manner

Candidates between 30 and 34 years will be given S$2450 Singapore dollars annually.

Candidates between 35 and 44 years will be given S$3500 Singapore dollars annually.

People between 45 and 59 years will be given S$4200 Singapore dollars.

At the same time, citizens above 60 years of age will be given 4900 Singapore dollars annually.

For self-employed people

This income statement for self-employed citizens will be like this

Citizens between 30 and 34 years of age will be given S$1633 Singapore dollars.

People between 35 and 44 years of age will be given S$2333 Singapore dollars.

People between 45 and 59 years of age will be given S$2800 Singapore dollars.

And people above 60 years of age or disabled people will be given S$3267 Singapore dollars.

How to claim the amount of Workfare Income Supplement Scheme?

As we said, there is no need to apply separately to claim the amount of this scheme. All those employees or platform workers who are included under CPF contribution will be automatically included for this scheme. However, it is mandatory for the candidate to file tax returns. The government must have the details of the applicant’s income. The age limit and property limit of the applicant must be within the standards set by the government. And various details like applicant’s bank account details and residence certificate must be secured with the government.