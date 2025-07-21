Village Business Ideas 2025: गांव में शुरू करें ये बिज़नेस, पक्का मुनाफा – जबरदस्त कमाई

Village Business Ideas 2025: On taking the name of the village, the sight of lush green fields comes in front of our eyes. But changing times and technological expansion have also connected the people of the village with different employment and business opportunities. Today many small businesses are emerging in the village which are proving to be very beneficial for low cost, local resources and less educated people.

As we said, today the village is not limited to only traditional crops. On a small scale, rural people are also earning profits of lakhs by doing different businesses. In today’s article, we will tell you 4 such business models by doing which you can also easily earn lakhs of rupees. This business can be started with minimum investment, limited space and government support.

Village Business Ideas 2025

Dairy Farming

Dairy farming is the second important business of India. After agriculture, India’s economy is progressing in this business. Currently India is the largest milk producing country in the world. If you also want to contribute in this field, then you can easily earn lakhs of rupees by starting a dairy business.

To do this business, the government also provides subsidy and training. However, for this you only have to prepare a cowshed where four to five milch animals will be reared and if you want to take a loan on this scheme or want to get training, then you have to talk to the government institution and explain your dairy model.

Cultivation of herbal and medicinal plants

If you have a little land and you want to do farming on this land which will give you profits of lakhs instead of traditional farming, then you can grow herbal medicines or plants. In this, you can grow plants like Aloe Vera, Tulsi, Ashwagandha, Shatavari, Giloy. There is tremendous demand for these plants in the country and abroad.

Ayurvedic companies also buy these plants at the asking price. The most important thing is that these plants do not require much maintenance. Farming becomes possible with less water and less supervision and the government not only provides subsidies on the cultivation of these plants, but also gives training.

Mushroom cultivation

The demand for mushrooms is increasing day by day in the markets. Today mushroom has become such a vegetable from which various types of snacks and food items are being made. This farming can be started in a small space. Ham mushroom is a fast maturing business which you can start even in a room, garage.

For this you only need to spend 20000 to 50000 and your cost is also recovered in 4 to 6 weeks. You can grow mushrooms like button mushrooms and stereo milky in your house or room. At present, the Government of India is providing subsidies for this business and is also giving loans.

Cultivation of foreign fruits

At present, the demand for foreign fruits is also increasing in the country. Cultivation of fruits like dragon fruit, avocado, blueberry, strawberry, and passion fruit is also making a lot of profit nowadays. The demand for these fruits is increasing day by day in the Indian markets.

At the same time, the government is also providing support for growing these fruits. For the cultivation of foreign fruits, the government is not only giving financial subsidies but also providing special guidance and training. In such a situation, rural residents can start growing these fruits based on their soil and climate. For more information, one can also contact the National Horticulture Board or agricultural scientists and enter this business.