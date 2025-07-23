India’s Vidhu Ishika Crowned MRS Earth International 2025 Winner in USA: The title of MRS Earth International 2025 has been won by the talented Vidhu Ishika of Indian origin. With this title, Vidhu Ishika has not only made her name famous but has also registered a historic achievement in the account of India. Yes, MRS EARTH International is such a prestigious international event which is organized for married women and this time India has registered its victory in this competition.
Let us tell you that this competition was organized from 14 to 18 July 2025 at AFRO Studio in Orlando Florida, USA. Married women from all over the world participate in this competition. Even after being a married woman, their talent, social consciousness and confidence are tested and in this competition, Vidhu Ishika of India has won a historic victory.
Let us tell you that MRS Earth International is an international beauty and empowerment competition. In this competition, social campaigns are organized beyond traditional modeling. There are a total of four stages in the competition, traditional wear, evening wear, talent round and interview round and in this competition Vidhu Ishika who was representing India has won the MRS Earth International by leaving behind other women from all over the world and has filled the whole of India with pride. As soon as she won, she also posted an emotional post on social media for this historic victory and said that ‘this is the victory of every girl who is told that she cannot do this’
Background, purpose and inspiration of Vidhu Ishika
Vidhu Ishika is associated with Stanford Graduate School of Business. Apart from this, she has earned her identity by hosting many TV shows. After this, she also established a sustainable fashion platform named GLAMGUAVA. This achievement of Vidhu Ishika gives India a new identity on the global stage. This achievement clearly shows that women power in India is not only strong internally but whose influence is also reaching at the international level.
What will be the way forward after winning the competition
After Vidhu Ishika won this competition, she will now be invited to raise awareness on international forums and participate in discussions on social issues. Vidhu Ishika will now work to become a source of inspiration for Indian women. Women will be made aware through digital platforms and various conferences. Apart from this, in the future, leaving initiatives like GlamGUAVA, she may start new environmentally and socially sensitive projects.
What was the format of the Mrs Earth International 2025 competition
The MRS EARTH International 2025 competition was held in a total of four stages. Married women from different countries participated in this competition. In this competition, Vidhu Ishika first completed the first stage with India’s traditional wear where her dressing sense and confidence were praised. After this, in the second stage, she impressed the judges with evening wear. After that, they demonstrated their talent and after that Vidhu Ishika was interviewed in which her thinking impressed the judges and Vidhu Ishika became the winner of Message Earth Internal.
Overall, this event of Mrs Earth International 2025 was very special for India, where talent of Indian origin won the crown on the global stage and showed that the women of India not only have the strength to reach this stage but also have the courage to win on this stage.