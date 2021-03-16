Young Filmmakers for Social Change

- Home
PLURAL+ is a youth video festival organized by the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM). It encourages and empowers global youth to explore the issues of migration, diversity, social inclusion, and xenophobia through the production of short films. Meet some of the young filmmakers from PLURAL+ 2020 who have won awards for their outstanding videos calling for social change.
Source: UN TV