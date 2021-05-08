Portugal and the transatlantic slave trade from Africa to Europe

New York, May 8, 2021

The experience of enslaved people from Africa has left an indelible mark on the history and culture of Portugal.

Starting in the 15th Century, Portugal helped drive the transatlantic slave trade from West Africa.

To ensure their rights are protected as a special victim group, the United Nations declared 2015 – 2024 an International Decade for People of African Descent.

Source: UN TV

