- Home
- National
- Business
- International
- Sports
- People
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- More
- All Stories
Videos
Paris Climate Agreement Explainer
New York, May 8, 2021
Aidan Gallagher, actor, singer-musician and Goodwill Ambassador for the UN Environment Programme, explains how the Paris Climate Agreement is our roadmap to creating a world of clean air and clean energy, with vibrant forests and oceans.
As we approach Earth Day and the US Leaders’ Climate Summit, collective action to limit a further rise in global temperature has never been more urgent.
This is the first in a series of explainers called Within our grasp. Narrated by environmentalists around the globe, Within our grasp shows how the Paris Agreement will help tackle the climate crisis.
Source: UN TV
NNN