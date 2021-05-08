Paris Climate Agreement Explainer

New York, May 8, 2021

Aidan Gallagher, actor, singer-musician and Goodwill Ambassador for the UN Environment Programme, explains how the Paris Climate Agreement is our roadmap to creating a world of clean air and clean energy, with vibrant forests and oceans.

As we approach Earth Day and the US Leaders’ Climate Summit, collective action to limit a further rise in global temperature has never been more urgent.

This is the first in a series of explainers called Within our grasp. Narrated by environmentalists around the globe, Within our grasp shows how the Paris Agreement will help tackle the climate crisis.

Source: UN TV

