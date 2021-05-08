Climate Frontlines: The Andes

New York, May 8, 2021

The Andes, which runs through seven countries in Latin America, plays a crucial part in providing water to over 95 million people.

In Peru, communities question what the future will be like, as glaciers diminish with each passing year.

In this video, we climb the Peruvian Andes mountains to record the impacts of climate change on the lives of those dealing with these daily challenges.

Courtesy of Explore Mídia.

Source: UN TV

