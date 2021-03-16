Rashidat: Human Rights Lawyer in Nigeria

Rashidat Mohammed is a Nigerian human rights lawyer and barrister who provides free legal services to vulnerable groups, especially women and children who have experienced violence.

She’s the only woman to have opened a law firm in three states in northwest Nigeria and is a staunch advocate of the rights of women and children.

Rashidat is an active member of FIDA (the International Federation of Women Lawyers) Nigeria, which receives supports from the Spotlight Initiative – a global partnership between the European Union and United Nations agencies. The Initiative aims to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls around the world.

(Video courtesy of Spotlight Initiative)

Source: UN TV