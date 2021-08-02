Powered by green energy: Paris Climate Agreement

We need energy every day of our lives, but our planet is becoming hotter because most of our electricity still comes from fossil fuels. But we don’t have to choose between using energy and protecting the planet. UN Environment Young Champion of the Earth Nzambi Matee shows how we can build a world where every job is based on clean and renewable energy. Our roadmap to this future is the Paris Climate Agreement.

This is the third in the video explainer series Within Our Grasp.

Source: UN Video