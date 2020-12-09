Music that Heals - Tatiana’s Story

New York, December 9, 2020

Rape is one of the oldest and most atrocious weapons of war but now the courage of survivors is creating a new transformation marked by healing, justice and peace.

Ten years ago, Tatiana Mukanire survived a horrifically brutal crime – and today she proves that nothing is stronger than the human spirit. “I got my smile back when I understood that the world needed me. The world needed me to give a little more strength to other people,” she says in this documentary, which traces her use of the healing power of music to recover and help others.

As founder of the Movement of Survivors of Sexual Violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tatiana works alongside Nobel Peace Laureate Dr. Denis Mukwege, the gynaecologist who personally saved her life.

At his Panzi Hospital, Dr. Mukwege leads the global fight to provide holistic support for survivors of sexual violence. He has taken this cause to the United Nations Security Council, along with fellow Nobel Peace Laureate Nadia Murad, successfully advocating for the adoption of resolution 2467 calling on all countries to adopt measures to fight sexual violence as a weapon of war. The Congolese Movement has now reached 3,000 members and they have joined the Global Network of Victims and Survivors to End Wartime Sexual Violence, SEMA, which has members in 21 countries. Together, they travel the world.

Thanks to a strong push from Dr. Mukwege, Tatiana and their allies, the UN has officially launched a Global Fund for Survivors.

Tatiana credits her remarkable recovery to Dr. Mukwege, and to her sense of mission to serve society. “It's not that the smile is there and that I have it all the time, but I try to keep it in me because that's what makes me live, actually. This is what makes me even stronger,” she says.

