In Kosovo, a woman fights for the well-being of survivors

In our series of women leaders, we turn to Kosovo where Mirlinda Sada transforms the fate of survivors of conflict-related gender-based violence. Her organization, Medica Gjakova, helps women to overcome stigmatization and break taboos through several projects supported by the UNMIK, the UN Mission there. Follow her journey.

She is one of the many women leaders who partners with UN peacekeeping to strengthen women's participation.

Source: UN Video