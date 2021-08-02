I Still Believe in NYC: Public Art against Anti-Asian Discrimination

Cases of discrimination, especially against Asian Americans and Pacific Islander (AAPI) New Yorkers, have increased during the COVID-19 crisis. In an effort to tackle anti-Asian bias and discrimination, the New York City Commission on Human Rights has launched a pubic art campaign, “I Still Believe in Our City,” created by Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya, one of the Commission’s Public Artists in Residence for 2020-21.

(Produced in partnership with NYC Commission on Human Rights and Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights)

Source: UN Video