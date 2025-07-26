Vaibhav Taneja From Delhi University Graduate to Tesla CFO & Treasurer of Elon Musk’s America Party

Vaibhav Taneja: Elon Musk has appointed his CFO Vaibhav Taneja as Treasurer and Custodian of Records Treasurer and Custodian of Records. Vaibhav Taneja did not have any IIT or IIM degree but is managing the accounts of Tesla as Chief financial officer from August 2023, now he has been promoted in Elon Musk’s team where he will manage records and treasurers of America Party.

His success story will motivate you to achieve your dream where we will share with you the educational background of Vaibhav Taneja, his earlier job opportunities and step by step Promotion to achieve the position of chief financial officer in Tesla company.

CFO Vaibhav Taneja will manage America party’s Treasurers

Elon Musk recently announced to provide additional charges to existing CFO of Tesla company Mr Vaibhav Taneja to manage the Treasurer and Custodian of Records for America party which was created by Elon Musk after a debate between Trump and Musk. Vaibhav Taneja is one of the highest paid employees in the world who is getting approximately ₹1100 crore annually from Tesla company for the post of CFO.

Other leaders of different tech companies including Microsoft, Google etc are also not paying such a huge salary to their CEOs after completing the education from India’s top universities including IIT and IIM. But a Delhi University student is now leading the Tesla company’s funds and managing America party treasurers.

Who is Vaibhav Taneja

Vaibhav Taneja is Indian American Business executive who was born in India in 1977. Vaibhav completed his education in business studies and studied further education in America. He have more than 25 years of experience in financial services and administration and managed multiple company’s accounts including PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), SolarCity and Tesla. Now he is going to manage the America’s political party, America party lead by Elon Musk.

Educational career of Vaibhav Taneja

Vaibhav Taneja completed his graduation in commerce from University of Delhi, India in 1999. After that he qualify the chartered accountant examination in 2000 and became a recognised CA by Institute of Chartered Accountant of India. After that he and complete his higher education in America and become a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in 2006.

Career growth of Vaibhav Taneja

He started his first job in 1999 after completing the graduation in PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). In this company he spent Approximately 17 years where he work with Indian and US clients to provide them financial suggestions regarding IPOs, Financial control to telecommunication companies, Multinational and technology companies. He work in the company till 2016 and after that join them Solar City company.

Solar City company is founded by the cousin of Elon Musk and Vaibhav Taneja corporate controller in this company in 2016 but in next year, Elon owned the company and Vaibhav started to work under the Musk leadership.

He join the tesla company as Assistant corporate controller in 2017 and promoted as corporate controller in 2018 in Tesla company. In the next year he was upgraded as chief accountant officer in Tesla company and work for at least 4 year in this post where musk recently promoted his as Chief financial officer- CFO in August 2023.

Now he got a new Opportunity to work as Treasurer and Custodian of Records for Elon Musk’s newly launched political party, the “America Party” (AMEP) in 2025.

Vaibhav Taneja – Director of Tesla India motors

Vaibhav Taneja is also managing the post of director of Tesla India motors and Energy Private Limited from January 2021. Under this project he is working to implement Tesla motors and Engineering in India and promoting the business model of the company in India. Now Tesla have started to open their stores in India which will open new success doors for Vaibhav Taneja under his leadership of Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited.

Vaibhav Taneja Getting 1100 Crore Rupees Salary

According to the reports, Vaibhav Taneja is one of the highest paid employee in the world who is getting approximately 1100 crore rupees salary annually from Tesla company. However the entire 1100 crore rupees is not coming from salary, as he is getting a base salary of $400,000. He is earning such an huge amount from the stocks of Tesla company in share market which is multiplying his salary and giving him an opportunity to become One of the highest paid employees from India without having any IIT or IIM degree.

He earn his skills during his 25 years work experience in financial sector to manage the corporate control which allow him to lead one of the reputed companies in the world, Tesla.