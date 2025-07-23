Uttrakhand UCC Marriage Registration, घर बैठे एप्लाई करें उत्तराखंड विवाह पंजीकरण

Uttrakhand UCC Marriage Registration: The concept of Civil Code i.e. Uniform Civil Code has been clarified under Article 44 in the Constitution of India. The purpose of Uniform Civil Code is to implement a uniform law for all the citizens of the country so that a person of any religion, caste and gender behaves according to the same law. Although work was being done towards implementing Uniform Civil Code in the country for a long time, but Uttarakhand took the first step in this direction. UCC was passed in Uttarakhand in 2024 and implemented the UCC in 2025. It has been made mandatory to behave under this Uniform Civil Code in the whole of Uttarakhand, meaning now marriage registrations are being done in the whole of Uttarakhand through the UCC Code.
As we told, the marriage registration process is mandatory under the Uniform Civil Code in the whole of Uttarakhand so that people of all societies follow the same law. Through this process, it is to be ensured that no person in marriage commits any fraud with anyone else, many types of crimes occurring during marriage are also being prevented through this medium. Along with this, it is also being ensured that the marriages of all societies and all castes and religions are registered so that the government can know about the marriages taking place in the state. Also, protection of women’s rights during marriages, legal transparency can be ensured. Therefore, now marriage registration has been made mandatory in Uttarakhand.
Along with marriage registration under the Uniform Civil Code, a proposal has been passed to implement divorce, inheritance, maintenance insurance etc. so that after marriage registration, all these issues are also considered thoughtfully. Let us tell you that marriage registration in Uttarakhand is available both online and offline. Marriage registration is being prepared as a transparent process. In such a situation, people of all castes and religions in the entire Uttarakhand can now complete the marriage registration process under the Uniform Civil Code through an online medium sitting at home.
Objectives of Uttrakhand UCC Marriage Registration
It has become mandatory to register marriage under the Uniform Civil Code. The main purpose of marriage registration is to provide legal uniformity to marriage so that people belonging to any particular religion, caste or economic class do not get any priority in it. The main objective of which is as follows
To implement uniform rules related to marriage for all citizens. To empower women so that no person can marry more than once. Along with this, to provide proper justice to women in cases like divorce, maintenance in entire Uttarakhand. We have seen that there are many married couples around us who have to face many types of fraud during marriage. Many times inheritance is snatched, there is a dispute related to property.
In such a situation, if the marriage is done in UCC registered manner, then clarity is found in all these disputes. Apart from this, now sociality is being promoted in Uttarakhand by ending religion caste based disputes, for which marriage registration has been made mandatory. So that everyone registers marriage through an online medium and gets the marital status registered in the government records so that no person does a secret marriage, cannot cheat anyone, especially the protection of the interests of women is ensured.
What Are The Benefits Of Marriage Registration Uttarakhand?
After marriage through the marriage registration process, a government document is prepared in which the husband and wife are legally declared married. On the basis of this document, if there is any dispute in future, then it helps in resolving the disputes. After marriage registration, the rights of women are protected because the person is already proved to be married. In such a situation, after registration, no person can cheat his wife and cannot marry more than once.
Apart from this, if the husband and wife get divorced, then proper laws are prepared regarding property rights and if the husband and wife have a child, then proper laws are made regarding maintenance and justice is ensured. Along with that, after this dispute registration, people are given the benefit of a government scheme. If any such husband and wife want to open a joint account, after marriage registration, on the basis of marriage certificate, husband and wife can open a joint account, can get insurance claim pension etc.
Apart from this, after marriage registration, no person can marry again. Cannot create fake identity and cannot refuse marriage. After this marriage, if the husband and wife have a child, then they also get justice for the responsibility of the child. Apart from this, now the department has been implemented in Uttarakhand under the Uniform Civil Code, in which marriage has been legally approved by rising above religious differences. In such a situation, a person of any religion or any caste will have to accept the government law.
Eligibility For Marriage Registration Under Uniform Civil Code
To get marriage registered under Uniform Civil Code, the applicant has to fulfill the following eligibility criteria. The minimum age of the male should be at least 21 years and the age of the female applicant should be at least 18 years. It is mandatory for both the parties to be unmarried at the time of marriage. Apart from this, if any of the two persons was already married, then it is mandatory to have a certificate of the person being a divorced widower or widow.
Consent of both the parties is mandatory during marriage. It is necessary for both the parties to be mentally competent and capable of taking decisions. If any of the two parties is found to be forcibly getting tied in the bond of marriage, then necessary action will be taken. This marriage should not be between any related person such as brother-sister, cousin brother-sister etc. Under Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand Marriage Registration, the applicant must be a resident of Uttarakhand. Or it is mandatory for the applicant’s husband or wife to be a resident of Uttarakhand.
Documents required for marriage registration
The following documents are mandatory for marriage registration
- Identity certificate, PAN card of the applicants of both the parties
- Residence certificate of both the parties
- Birth certificate
- Age certificate
- If the marriage has taken place, then marriage certificate, invitation certificate, certificate given by the religious guru who got the marriage done
- If any of the two is already married, then their divorce or death certificate of husband/wife
- Business certificate of any two people who came to the marriage
- Passport size photo of husband and wife and marriage photo
Uttrakhand UCC Marriage Registration Process
To register online under the Uniform Civil Code, first of all the applicant has to go to this official portal ucc.uk.gov.in. After going here, they have to complete the login process from OTT. After logging in, they have to select the option of marriage registration and fill the online form. After filling the form, the applicant has to upload the documents, verify the OTP, after which the registration fee has to be paid. After paying the fee, they have to submit the application.
Let us tell you that within 7 days of submitting the application, the marriage certificate is made available digitally and the applicant can download the digital marriage certificate. For this, it is also necessary to get the marriage registered within days, if false information is given or there is a delay in registration, then there is also a provision of fine or jail. For the information of the readers, let us tell you that under the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code, a fee of Rs 250 has been fixed for marriage registration. However, if a couple wants to get an instant marriage registration certificate, then they will have to pay an additional fee of Rs 2500 and get the instant certificate.