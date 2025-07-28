Urgent SASSA Alert : Capitec & TymeBank Users Must Address Payment Fix by 28 August 2025!

Urgent SASSA Alert: The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has issued an urgent notice to all Capitec and TymeBank clients receiving social grants: you must reconfirm your banking details with SASSA by 28 August 2025 or risk having your payments delayed or suspended. This requirement affects beneficiaries of both core grants and the R350 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant.
The reconfirmation process is being implemented to improve security, prevent fraud, and ensure that grants are paid into the correct and active bank accounts.
Why Banking Details Must Be Reconfirmed
SASSA has identified discrepancies, inactive accounts, and mismatched information for a significant number of beneficiaries using Capitec and TymeBank accounts. To maintain payment integrity and eliminate fraudulent transactions, affected clients must verify their account information before the deadline.
Reasons for Reconfirmation
- Prevent fraud and account misuse
- Ensure payments go to valid, active accounts
- Comply with financial verification policies
- Avoid delays caused by bounced transactions
- Ensure beneficiary ID matches bank account holder
Failure to update your banking details in time could result in non-payment for the September 2025 grant cycle and beyond.
Who Must Take Action?
All SASSA grant recipients — including those receiving the SRD R350, Old Age, Disability, Child Support, and other grants — who have registered Capitec or TymeBank accounts must reconfirm their details.
Affected Beneficiaries
|Bank
|Required Action Before 28 August
|Capitec
|Yes – Reconfirm banking info
|TymeBank
|Yes – Reconfirm banking info
|Other Banks
|No action required (for now)
SASSA has specifically flagged Capitec and TymeBank due to data inconsistencies in their recent internal audits.
How to Reconfirm Your SASSA Banking Details
Reconfirming your details is simple and can be done online, without visiting a SASSA office.
Step-by-Step Guide
Visit the SASSA SRD website: https://srd.sassa.gov.za.Scroll down to “How do I change my banking details?” Enter your South African ID number .Follow the link sent to your phone via SMS. Enter your new or reconfirmed banking details .Ensure the bank account is in your name
You will receive confirmation once your update has been successfully recorded. Changes can take up to 7 working days to reflect in SASSA’s system.
What Happens If You Miss the Deadline?
Failure to reconfirm your banking details by 28 August 2025 could result in your September grant being withheld. The payment will not be released until your account is verified and linked to your ID.
Consequences of Non-Compliance
- Delayed or frozen payments
- Account flagged for manual review
- Additional verification required later
- Possible removal from beneficiary system
SASSA has made it clear that only verified and matched accounts will receive payouts going forward.
Clients Must Reconfirm SASSA Banking Info by 28 August
SASSA has issued a critical reminder for all Capitec Bank and TymeBank clients receiving social grants to reconfirm their banking details by 28 August 2025. Failure to update or verify account information may result in delayed or suspended payments in the upcoming disbursement cycle.
This requirement comes amid recent security upgrades and reconciliation issues between bank platforms and SASSA’s updated payment system.
Here’s a province-wise breakdown of estimated beneficiaries affected and support services available:
|Province
|Capitec Clients Affected
|TymeBank Clients Affected
|Total Affected
|Mobile Assistance Units Available
|Key Support Channels
|Eastern Cape
|410,000
|94,000
|504,000
|Yes
|Local SASSA offices, mobile vans
|Free State
|294,000
|65,000
|359,000
|Yes
|SASSA walk-in centres, SMS alerts
|Gauteng
|880,000
|209,000
|1,089,000
|Yes
|Dedicated bank branch assistance
|KwaZulu-Natal
|763,000
|186,000
|949,000
|Yes
|Community halls, metro kiosks
|Limpopo
|378,000
|89,000
|467,000
|Yes
|Tribal area outreach, SAPO offices
|Mpumalanga
|329,000
|75,000
|404,000
|Yes
|SMS-based verification support
|North West
|311,000
|68,000
|379,000
|Yes
|Pay point staff help line
|Northern Cape
|143,000
|35,000
|178,000
|Limited
|Scheduled rural activation drives
|Western Cape
|592,000
|132,000
|724,000
|Yes
|Digital form links via SMS/email
What Beneficiaries Must Do:
- Reconfirm your account number and bank via the SASSA banking portal
- Or visit your nearest SASSA office or Capitec/TymeBank branch with a valid ID
- Ensure mobile numbers and addresses are current to receive confirmation alerts
Deadline: 28 August 2025
Consequences: Missing this deadline could lead to blocked or delayed payments from September 2025 onwards
Stay proactive. Reconfirm now and protect your monthly grant disbursements.
Safety Tips and Scam Warnings
SASSA has also warned of an increase in scams targeting beneficiaries during banking updates. Criminals often send fake SMS messages or links to phishing websites pretending to be SASSA.
How to Stay Safe
- Never share your banking PIN or login credentials
- Only use the official SASSA website
- Do not click on links from unknown SMS numbers
- Report fraud to SASSA immediately
- Always confirm that your bank account name matches your ID name
If in doubt, contact SASSA directly through its toll-free hotline.
With the 28 August 2025 deadline fast approaching, it is critical for Capitec and TymeBank clients receiving SASSA grants to reconfirm their banking details. This process ensures uninterrupted grant payments and protects you from fraud and administrative delays.
If you or a loved one uses either of these banks, act immediately to safeguard your income.
FAQs for Capitec and TymeBank Clients
Why is SASSA asking for banking info again?
To verify that your bank account is active, in your name, and ready to receive your grant. This helps prevent fraud and payment delays.
Who needs to reconfirm their banking details?
Only Capitec and TymeBank clients currently receiving SASSA grants.
What is the deadline to update my banking info?
You must update or reconfirm by 28 August 2025 to avoid missing September payments.
What happens if I don’t update my details?
Your grant may be withheld or delayed until verification is completed.
How do I update my details?
Visit https://srd.sassa.gov.za and follow the steps under “change banking details.”
Can I switch to another bank?
Yes. As long as the new account is in your name and meets the verification criteria.
Will I get an SMS when my update is complete?
Yes. You will receive confirmation via SMS once your banking details are successfully updated.