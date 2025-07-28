Urgent SASSA Alert : Capitec & TymeBank Users Must Address Payment Fix by 28 August 2025!

Urgent SASSA Alert: The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has issued an urgent notice to all Capitec and TymeBank clients receiving social grants: you must reconfirm your banking details with SASSA by 28 August 2025 or risk having your payments delayed or suspended. This requirement affects beneficiaries of both core grants and the R350 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant.

The reconfirmation process is being implemented to improve security, prevent fraud, and ensure that grants are paid into the correct and active bank accounts.

Why Banking Details Must Be Reconfirmed

SASSA has identified discrepancies, inactive accounts, and mismatched information for a significant number of beneficiaries using Capitec and TymeBank accounts. To maintain payment integrity and eliminate fraudulent transactions, affected clients must verify their account information before the deadline.

Reasons for Reconfirmation

Prevent fraud and account misuse

Ensure payments go to valid, active accounts

Comply with financial verification policies

Avoid delays caused by bounced transactions

Ensure beneficiary ID matches bank account holder

Failure to update your banking details in time could result in non-payment for the September 2025 grant cycle and beyond.

Who Must Take Action?

All SASSA grant recipients — including those receiving the SRD R350, Old Age, Disability, Child Support, and other grants — who have registered Capitec or TymeBank accounts must reconfirm their details.

Affected Beneficiaries

Bank Required Action Before 28 August Capitec Yes – Reconfirm banking info TymeBank Yes – Reconfirm banking info Other Banks No action required (for now)

SASSA has specifically flagged Capitec and TymeBank due to data inconsistencies in their recent internal audits.

How to Reconfirm Your SASSA Banking Details

Reconfirming your details is simple and can be done online, without visiting a SASSA office.

Step-by-Step Guide

Visit the SASSA SRD website: https://srd.sassa.gov.za.Scroll down to “How do I change my banking details?” Enter your South African ID number .Follow the link sent to your phone via SMS. Enter your new or reconfirmed banking details .Ensure the bank account is in your name

You will receive confirmation once your update has been successfully recorded. Changes can take up to 7 working days to reflect in SASSA’s system.

What Happens If You Miss the Deadline?

Failure to reconfirm your banking details by 28 August 2025 could result in your September grant being withheld. The payment will not be released until your account is verified and linked to your ID.

Consequences of Non-Compliance

Delayed or frozen payments

Account flagged for manual review

Additional verification required later

Possible removal from beneficiary system

SASSA has made it clear that only verified and matched accounts will receive payouts going forward.

Clients Must Reconfirm SASSA Banking Info by 28 August

SASSA has issued a critical reminder for all Capitec Bank and TymeBank clients receiving social grants to reconfirm their banking details by 28 August 2025. Failure to update or verify account information may result in delayed or suspended payments in the upcoming disbursement cycle.

This requirement comes amid recent security upgrades and reconciliation issues between bank platforms and SASSA’s updated payment system.

Here’s a province-wise breakdown of estimated beneficiaries affected and support services available:

Province Capitec Clients Affected TymeBank Clients Affected Total Affected Mobile Assistance Units Available Key Support Channels Eastern Cape 410,000 94,000 504,000 Yes Local SASSA offices, mobile vans Free State 294,000 65,000 359,000 Yes SASSA walk-in centres, SMS alerts Gauteng 880,000 209,000 1,089,000 Yes Dedicated bank branch assistance KwaZulu-Natal 763,000 186,000 949,000 Yes Community halls, metro kiosks Limpopo 378,000 89,000 467,000 Yes Tribal area outreach, SAPO offices Mpumalanga 329,000 75,000 404,000 Yes SMS-based verification support North West 311,000 68,000 379,000 Yes Pay point staff help line Northern Cape 143,000 35,000 178,000 Limited Scheduled rural activation drives Western Cape 592,000 132,000 724,000 Yes Digital form links via SMS/email

What Beneficiaries Must Do:

Reconfirm your account number and bank via the SASSA banking portal

Or visit your nearest SASSA office or Capitec/TymeBank branch with a valid ID

Ensure mobile numbers and addresses are current to receive confirmation alerts

Deadline: 28 August 2025

Consequences: Missing this deadline could lead to blocked or delayed payments from September 2025 onwards

Stay proactive. Reconfirm now and protect your monthly grant disbursements.

Safety Tips and Scam Warnings

SASSA has also warned of an increase in scams targeting beneficiaries during banking updates. Criminals often send fake SMS messages or links to phishing websites pretending to be SASSA.

How to Stay Safe

Never share your banking PIN or login credentials

Only use the official SASSA website

Do not click on links from unknown SMS numbers

Report fraud to SASSA immediately

Always confirm that your bank account name matches your ID name

If in doubt, contact SASSA directly through its toll-free hotline.

With the 28 August 2025 deadline fast approaching, it is critical for Capitec and TymeBank clients receiving SASSA grants to reconfirm their banking details. This process ensures uninterrupted grant payments and protects you from fraud and administrative delays.

If you or a loved one uses either of these banks, act immediately to safeguard your income.

FAQs for Capitec and TymeBank Clients