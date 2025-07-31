UP Police Recruitment 2025 – 24000 पदों पर सीधी भर्ती, जल्दी से करें ऑनलाइन आवेदन!

UP Police Recruitment 2025: In a major development for aspirants preparing for government jobs in Uttar Pradesh, the UP Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is set to release a new notification for 24,000+ vacancies in UP Police Constable and Sub-Inspector (SI) posts. This comes right after the announcement of 60,244 constable vacancies, further boosting employment opportunities in the police department.

The UP Police Recruitment 2025 ad is anticipated to be published by end of July 2025, according to reports. The DGP headquarters sent the plan, which calls for 4,543 sub-inspector positions and 19,220 constable positions.

Latest Update on UP Police Recruitment 2025

ParameterDetails
OrganizationUttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB)
Total Vacancies23,763 posts (Constable + Sub-Inspector)
Advertisement Release DateEnd of July 2025
Application ModeOnline
Recruitment TypeDirect Recruitment
Job LocationUttar Pradesh
UP Police Recruitment 2025
UP Police Recruitment 2025

SSC GD Physical Test 2025

CDS 2 Admit Card 2025

Vacancy Details for UP Police Recruitment 2025

UP Police Constable Vacancies (Total: 19,220)

Post NameNumber of Posts
Constable PAC9,837
Constable PAC (Women Battalion)2,282
Civil Police Constable3,245
PAC/Armed Police Constable2,444
Constable, Special Security Force (SSF)1,341
Mounted Police Constable71
Total19,220

UP Police SI Vacancies (Total: 4,543)

Post NameNumber of Posts
Sub-Inspector (Civil Police)4,242
Platoon Commander/Sub-Inspector (Armed Police)106
Platoon Commander / Sub-Inspector (Armed Police)135
SI / Platoon Commander (Special Security Force – SSF)60
Total4,543

Key Highlights of UP Police Recruitment 2025

3 Years Age Relaxation in SI Recruitment

For candidates applying for sub-inspector (SI) and related positions, the Yogi government has granted a one-time age relaxation of three years. The official announcement in this respect has already been released by the Home Department.

20% Reservation for Agniveers in UP Police

In a significant move, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, headed by CM Yogi Adityanath, has approved a 20% horizontal reservation for Agniveers in direct recruitment of UP Police Constables, PAC, Mounted Police, and Firemen.

Agniveers will also get a 3-year age relaxation in addition to regular relaxations. This reservation is applicable to direct recruitment posts only.

Eligibility Criteria for UP Police Recruitment 2025

Educational Qualification

Constable: Candidates for the position of constable must have completed Class 12 (Intermediate) at an accredited school.

SI: Graduate degrees from accredited universities in any field are required of candidates.

Age Limit

Constable: 18 to 22 years (Relaxation as per category)

SI: 21 to 28 years (General category, plus 3 years extra relaxation announced)

Physical Standards

Detailed physical criteria like height, chest measurement, and running tests will be announced in the official notification.

What is UP Police Application Form Fees?

CategoryFee
General/OBC/EWS MaleINR 400
SC/ST/PwD, all females/ trans-womanNil

How Can I Register for the 2025 UP Police Constable & SI Recruitment?

Visit the official website: uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police Recruitment 2025
UP Police Recruitment 2025 - 24000 पदों पर सीधी भर्ती, जल्दी से करें ऑनलाइन आवेदन! 5

For the UP Police Constable/SI Recruitment 2025, click the link. Enter a working email address and mobile number while registering.

In the UP Police online application form, enter accurate information. Upload documents, photographs, and signatures Pay the application fee Get a printout for your records after submitting.

image 18

UP Police Recruitment 2025 Important Dates (Tentative)

EventDate
Notification ReleaseEnd of July 2025
Online Application Start DateTo be announced
Last Date to Apply OnlineTo be announced
Written Exam DateExpected in 2025
Result DeclarationTo be announced
Physical Test & InterviewTo be scheduled

UP Police Exam Pattern

Question Paper: One Paper

Total Questions: 150 (Objective, Multiple Choice)

Total Marks: 300

Each Question: 2 Marks

Duration: 2 Hours

Negative Marking: Yes (0.5 marks will be deducted for 1 wrong answer)

Uttar Pradesh Police Constable & SI Exam Syllabus

SubjectTopics Covered
General KnowledgeHistory, Geography, Politics, Current Affairs
General HindiComprehension, Grammar, Vocabulary
Numerical & Mental AbilitySimplification, Arithmetic, Logical Problems
Mental Aptitude/Intelligence/ReasoningCoding-Decoding, Series, Blood Relations, Direction

Selection Process for UP Police Recruitment 2025

The selection for both constable and SI posts will be based on

  1. Written Examination
  2. Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
  3. Document Verification
  4. Medical Test
  5. Interview (only for SI)

UP Police Constable and SI PET Measurements

image 14
UP Police Recruitment 2025 - 24000 पदों पर सीधी भर्ती, जल्दी से करें ऑनलाइन आवेदन! 6

Conclusion: UP Police Recruitment 2025

Stay tuned for the official advertisement and begin your preparation early. The upcoming UP Police Constable and SI Recruitment 2025 offers a golden opportunity for lakhs of aspirants aiming for a career in law enforcement.

netindian.in

Leave a Comment