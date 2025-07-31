UP Police Recruitment 2025 – 24000 पदों पर सीधी भर्ती, जल्दी से करें ऑनलाइन आवेदन!

UP Police Recruitment 2025: In a major development for aspirants preparing for government jobs in Uttar Pradesh, the UP Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is set to release a new notification for 24,000+ vacancies in UP Police Constable and Sub-Inspector (SI) posts. This comes right after the announcement of 60,244 constable vacancies, further boosting employment opportunities in the police department.
The UP Police Recruitment 2025 ad is anticipated to be published by end of July 2025, according to reports. The DGP headquarters sent the plan, which calls for 4,543 sub-inspector positions and 19,220 constable positions.
Latest Update on UP Police Recruitment 2025
|Parameter
|Details
|Organization
|Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB)
|Total Vacancies
|23,763 posts (Constable + Sub-Inspector)
|Advertisement Release Date
|End of July 2025
|Application Mode
|Online
|Recruitment Type
|Direct Recruitment
|Job Location
|Uttar Pradesh
Vacancy Details for UP Police Recruitment 2025
UP Police Constable Vacancies (Total: 19,220)
|Post Name
|Number of Posts
|Constable PAC
|9,837
|Constable PAC (Women Battalion)
|2,282
|Civil Police Constable
|3,245
|PAC/Armed Police Constable
|2,444
|Constable, Special Security Force (SSF)
|1,341
|Mounted Police Constable
|71
|Total
|19,220
UP Police SI Vacancies (Total: 4,543)
|Post Name
|Number of Posts
|Sub-Inspector (Civil Police)
|4,242
|Platoon Commander/Sub-Inspector (Armed Police)
|106
|Platoon Commander / Sub-Inspector (Armed Police)
|135
|SI / Platoon Commander (Special Security Force – SSF)
|60
|Total
|4,543
Key Highlights of UP Police Recruitment 2025
3 Years Age Relaxation in SI Recruitment
For candidates applying for sub-inspector (SI) and related positions, the Yogi government has granted a one-time age relaxation of three years. The official announcement in this respect has already been released by the Home Department.
20% Reservation for Agniveers in UP Police
In a significant move, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, headed by CM Yogi Adityanath, has approved a 20% horizontal reservation for Agniveers in direct recruitment of UP Police Constables, PAC, Mounted Police, and Firemen.
Agniveers will also get a 3-year age relaxation in addition to regular relaxations. This reservation is applicable to direct recruitment posts only.
Eligibility Criteria for UP Police Recruitment 2025
Educational Qualification
Constable: Candidates for the position of constable must have completed Class 12 (Intermediate) at an accredited school.
SI: Graduate degrees from accredited universities in any field are required of candidates.
Age Limit
Constable: 18 to 22 years (Relaxation as per category)
SI: 21 to 28 years (General category, plus 3 years extra relaxation announced)
Physical Standards
Detailed physical criteria like height, chest measurement, and running tests will be announced in the official notification.
What is UP Police Application Form Fees?
|Category
|Fee
|General/OBC/EWS Male
|INR 400
|SC/ST/PwD, all females/ trans-woman
|Nil
How Can I Register for the 2025 UP Police Constable & SI Recruitment?
Visit the official website: uppbpb.gov.in.
For the UP Police Constable/SI Recruitment 2025, click the link. Enter a working email address and mobile number while registering.
In the UP Police online application form, enter accurate information. Upload documents, photographs, and signatures Pay the application fee Get a printout for your records after submitting.
UP Police Recruitment 2025 Important Dates (Tentative)
|Event
|Date
|Notification Release
|End of July 2025
|Online Application Start Date
|To be announced
|Last Date to Apply Online
|To be announced
|Written Exam Date
|Expected in 2025
|Result Declaration
|To be announced
|Physical Test & Interview
|To be scheduled
UP Police Exam Pattern
Question Paper: One Paper
Total Questions: 150 (Objective, Multiple Choice)
Total Marks: 300
Each Question: 2 Marks
Duration: 2 Hours
Negative Marking: Yes (0.5 marks will be deducted for 1 wrong answer)
Uttar Pradesh Police Constable & SI Exam Syllabus
|Subject
|Topics Covered
|General Knowledge
|History, Geography, Politics, Current Affairs
|General Hindi
|Comprehension, Grammar, Vocabulary
|Numerical & Mental Ability
|Simplification, Arithmetic, Logical Problems
|Mental Aptitude/Intelligence/Reasoning
|Coding-Decoding, Series, Blood Relations, Direction
Selection Process for UP Police Recruitment 2025
The selection for both constable and SI posts will be based on
- Written Examination
- Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
- Document Verification
- Medical Test
- Interview (only for SI)
UP Police Constable and SI PET Measurements
Conclusion: UP Police Recruitment 2025
Stay tuned for the official advertisement and begin your preparation early. The upcoming UP Police Constable and SI Recruitment 2025 offers a golden opportunity for lakhs of aspirants aiming for a career in law enforcement.