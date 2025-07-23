TVS Apache RTR 310 2025 Launched in India, Check Price, Specs, Features & What’s New

TVS Apache RTR 310 2025 Launched in India: TVS Motor Company has recently launched its updated RTI 310. The 2025 version of this Apache RTR 310 is being sold in the Indian markets at a price of around Rs 2.29 lakh. This is the ex-showroom price. The most special thing about this bike is that it is being given a 312 cc liquid cooled single cylinder engine which makes it even faster and updated. In today’s article, we will give you information about all the specifications of TVS Apache RTR 310 2025 bike, where we will tell what is special in this version of 2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 and why Indians are liking it.
TVS Apache RTR 310 2025 – Stylish Design and New Color Option
The design of this bike is quite stylish, which is very much liked by the youngsters. The original sharp edge street fighter look of this bike has been retained like the old bike, which includes twin headlights, muscular tank, raked tail segment. Four color options are being provided in this bike, Fiery Red, Arsenal Black, Fiery Yellow and Sepang Blue. Along with this, the knuckle guards of this bike give the bike a supermoto vibe, due to which the look of the bike is further enhanced.
Transparent Clutch cover or Cosmetic Touch
Some passionate updates have also been included in this bike, like the Ducati RR 310 model, this bike has also been given a transparent clutch cover. Although no changes have been made in it mechanically, now it looks better than before. At the same time, sequential turn indicators have also been installed in it, which give this bike a premium look.
Refined Engine Mapping and Excellent Throttle Spot
A better engine capacity is being used in this bike than before. Acceleration is being made more linear and smooth by recalibrating the engine map. Apart from this, a smaller rear sprocket has been installed in this bike, due to which acceleration is clearly felt. Vibration control is also being given in the same bike, due to which the engine feels more refined than before.
Advanced Electronic Aid
Such segments have also been added in TVS Apache RTR 310 2025 which were not there in this bike till now. Such as drag torque control which reduces down shift rear wheel slip. Also launch control which helps in giving better launch. Apart from this, facilities like traction control, cruise control, and real wheel lift mitigation have also been added in this model. Especially in this built to order options, two kits are also being given, a dynamic kit in which adjustable suspension plus brass coated chain plus TPS is being provided. Also, Dynamic Pro’s gimmer keyless ignition, launch control, cornering ABS, wheelie control, slope dependent control cornering direct torque control are included.
What is the price of this bike?
The price of this bike is being determined on the basis of variants such as the base model is priced at Rs 240000. The top model is priced at Rs 2.57 lakh. With BTO 1 dynamic kit, this bike is available for Rs 2.75 lakh. At the same time, with BTO2 dynamic pro kit, this bike is available for 2.85 lakh. Apart from this, if you want to get a fully loaded bike with two kits and special color, then you will have to pay Rs 3.3 lakh. However, a discount of 10000 is being given as an introductory offer for this bike.