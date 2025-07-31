TNPSC Result 2025 in August – Check Result Date and Steps to Download Group 4 Scorecard Pdf at tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC Result 2025: The TNPSC Result 2025 will be soon made available on the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission’s (TNPSC) official website, tnpsc. gov.in. In order to fill 3,935 positions, the Group 4 Preliminary Examination was set for July 12, 2025, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

Please be aware that TN-PSC will not email or mail result pdf. Candidates need to use their password and registration number to download them online. Check the whole article about TNPSC Result 2025 to know about each and every update.

Tamil Nadu PSC Result 2025 in August

Tamil Nadu PSC Result for Combined Civil Services Examination – IV (Group IV Services) will be released on the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) https://tnpsc.gov.in/. Candidates who have appeared for the exam will need login details, i.e. registration number and password/date of birth to check their results.

Tamil Nadu PSC Group 4 Cut Off Marks will be released along with the Tamil Nadu PSC Result 2025, and the result will also inform the qualifying status of the candidates as well as the total marks obtained by them.

How to download Tamil Nadu PSC Group IV Result 2025?

Browse the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) https://tnpsc.gov.in/ to download TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025. Click on the “Admissions Class IV – Exam Result Group IV Services – Exam Result” section on the homepage. You will see a new page where you will be asked to enter your login information, i.e. Register Number and Date of Birth. After providing the login details, fill the captcha code as shown in the image and click on the Submit button. Now you can download TNPSC Result and check your qualifying status for Prelims Examination.

What next after Tamil Nadu PSC Result 2025?

After the Tamil Nadu PSC Group 4 Result Result will be out, candidates are called for counselling to provide them with their target posts. Before the final recruitment of candidates to their desired posts, candidates are called for TNPSC Group 4 Document Verification 2025. Candidates are advised to carry all the required documents safely in a waterproof envelope. Any kind of forgery or wrong documents will lead to disqualification of the candidate.

Steps to Download the Tamil Nadu PSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025

Here is a detailed explanation:

Visit the TNPSC’s official website by going to tnpsc.gov.in . Find the Hall Ticket Download section: Usually found on the homepage, look for a link or tab titled “Hall Ticket Download” or something similar. Click on the link for “Tamil Nadu PSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025” to locate the specific admit card link. Enter your information: You will be asked for your Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY) and Registration Number . Click the “Submit” button to submit and download. Your admit card will show up. Check all the information, download the PDF version of the admit card, and print a copy for the test.

Tamil Nadu PSC Group 4 2025 Hall Ticket: An Overview

The exam is set for July 12, 2025, and the TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 is available at tnpsc.gov.in.

Check the table for Detailed Information .

Particulars Information Exam (Name) TNPSC Combined Civil Services Group 4 Examination Hall Ticket Release Date 2 July , 2025 Exam (Date) 12 July, 2025 Official Website www.tnpsc.gov.in Hall Ticket Download Process Candidate Login (Online) Details on the Hall Ticket Candidate Name, Roll Number, Exam Centre, Exam Time, Instructions Documents Required Hall Ticket + Valid ID Proof (Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, etc.)

Tamil Nadu PSC Non-Interview Job Recruitment 2025 Dates

For the information of the readers, Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Recruitment notification PDF for the Tamil Nadu PSC Non-Interview Job Recruitment 2025 of 615 non -interview posts under the Joint Technical Services Examination, under which the application process has started from 27 May 2025 to 25 June 2025.

The Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu PSC Recruitment 2025 last date has been fixed on 25 June 2025. Also, window reforms have been formed between 29 June to 1 July 2025. After this, the details of the Tamil Nadu PSC Group 4 non-interview post application status of the candidates will be released on the Tamil Nadu PSC official website. After this, a written examination will be conducted between August 4 to August 10, 2025.

As we said, this Tamil Nadu Lok Seva Aayog 2025 Vacancy will be ensured only through written examination. No interview will be conducted for this. All those candidates who are involved in this Tamil Nadu PSC Non-Interview Job Recruitment 2025 process will have to join the computer based test, for which the candidates will have to go to the official website and complete the Tamil Nadu PSC One Time Registration Process. After this, the appointment of candidates will be formed on various posts of TNPSC 2025.

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission TNPSC posts Without Interview

As we said, appointments are to be constituted for a total of 615 posts under Tamil Nadu PSC 2025, in which the appointment details are as follows. Assistant Engineer 116 posts, Assistant Engineer (Civil) 47 posts, Junior Plan 30 posts, Assistant Installation 38 posts, Agricultural Officer 8 posts. Apart from this, appointments will also be ensured on the posts of Junior Electricity Inspector, Library President, and Computer Programmer etc.

Tamil Nadu PSC Non-Interview Vacancy Eligibility

Qualification and age limit

To apply for these posts, the age of the applicant has been fixed at 21 years and the maximum age is 30 years. However, candidates coming from special categories will also be given special discounts in the age limit. Under the educational qualification, the candidate should have a degree/ diploma from a recognized educational institution. Candidates on the same different posts must have educational qualifications such as B.Tech/ B.Sc/ BE/ MTech/ MBA/ MCA/ PGDM/

Tamil Nadu PSC Job Vacancy 2025 Application fee

To apply for these Tamil Nadu PSC upcoming exams 2025, the candidate will have to complete the Tamil Nadu PSC One Time registration 2025 Process, for this, they will have to pay a fee of ₹ 150. Candidates will also have to pay the examination fee of ₹100 while filling the Tamil Nadu PSC application form 2025.

How to Apply for Tamil Nadu PSC Non-Interview Job Recruitment 2025?

Candidates can visit this Tamil Nadu PSC official website apply online for recruitment to these posts. On the TNPSC official website, candidates will have to complete the Apply Online Tamil Nadu PSC OTR first. After OTR, the candidate will have to enter the details and login. After the login, the link of CTS 2025 will appear in front of the candidates. Candidates will have to click on this link. After clicking here, the Tamil Nadu PSC 2025 application form comes in front of the candidates, the candidate will have to fill this TNPSC Non Interview Posts application form, upload the document and pay the examination fee and submit the TN Government Jobs form.

