TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025 Released Soon: Direct Link to Download Scorecard here

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Supplementary Result 2025 is a critical milestone for students who have appeared for the supplementary exams to clear subjects they could not pass in the main SSLC examination. Conducted by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, these exams provide a second chance for students to progress in their academic journey without losing an academic year.

The TN SSLC Supplementary Exam 2025 is a vital opportunity for students who did not pass one or more subjects in the main Tamil Nadu SSLC (Class 10) examination held between March 28 and April 15, 2025. The supplementary exams, conducted from July 4 to July 10, 2025, allow students to retake failed subjects and qualify for higher secondary education (Class 11). The results for these exams are expected to be announced in the last week of July 2025, with some sources indicating a potential release on July 28, 2025, in the afternoon. These results will be available on the official websites, tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in, and via the TN SSLC Result 2025 mobile app.

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025 Highlights

TN SSLC Main Exam 2025 March 28 to April 15, 2025 TN SSLC Main Result Announcement May 16, 2025, at 9:00 AM Supplementary Exam Application Period May 22 to June 4, 2025 Release of Supplementary Exam Admit Cards June 25, 2025 TN SSLC Supplementary Exam 2025 July 4 to July 10, 2025 Science Practical Exams for Supplementary Candidates June 26 to June 28, 2025 Expected Supplementary Result Announcement Last week of July 2025 Original Marksheet Collection August 2025 Revaluation/Answer Sheet Copy Application August 2025

How to Check TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025?

Checking the TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025 is a straightforward process, with multiple options available for convenience. Below are the primary methods to access results:

Checking Results Online via Official Websites: Visit the official result portals: tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in. On the homepage, locate the link for “TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025.” Click the link to open the login window. Enter your registration number, date of birth (in DD/MM/YYYY format), and the captcha code displayed. Click the “Submit” or “Get Marks” button. Your provisional marksheet will appear on the screen. Download and print the marksheet for future reference.

Checking Results via TN SSLC Result 2025 Mobile App: Download the app from the respective app store. Open the app and navigate to the result section. Enter your registration number and date of birth. Submit the details to view your result. Save or screenshot the result for records.

Checking Results via SMS: Open the messaging app on your phone. Type: TNSSLC<space>Registration Number. Send the message to 5676750. You will receive an SMS with a summary of your results.

Checking Results via DigiLocker: Log in to the DigiLocker app or website using your username and password. Add your Aadhaar number (optional for verification). Click on “Pull Partner Documents” in the left sidebar. Select “Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE)” and choose “TN Board 10th Marksheet.” Enter your registration number and date of birth. Click “Get Document” to download the digital marksheet. Save it to your DigiLocker account for future use.

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025 Details on the Marksheet

The TN SSLC Supplementary Result marksheet, both provisional and original, contains the following details:

Student’s Name

Roll Number

Registration Number

Date of Birth

Subject-wise Marks (Tamil, English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, and optional languages)

Grades

Total Marks

Percentage

Pass/Fail Status

Students should verify all details for accuracy. Any discrepancies should be reported to DGE officials or school authorities immediately.

Passing Criteria for TN SSLC Supplementary Exam 2025

To pass the TN SSLC Supplementary Exam 2025, students must meet the following criteria:

Minimum Marks: Score at least 35 out of 100 in each subject.

Subjects with Practicals: For subjects like Science, score 20 out of 75 in theory and 15 out of 25 in practicals.

Optional Language: Marks in optional languages are not considered for the final result.

Statistical Analysis of TN SSLC Results 2025

The TN SSLC main exam 2025 saw 913,036 candidates, with 871,239 appearing and 817,261 passing, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 93.80%. Girls outperformed boys with a pass rate of 95.88% compared to 91.74% for boys. Additionally, differently-abled students achieved a pass rate of 92.8%, reflecting inclusive progress. Of the 12,485 participating schools, 4,917 achieved a 100% pass rate, indicating strong academic support systems.

Compared to the previous year (2024), the pass percentage increased by 2.3%, from 91.55% to 93.80%. This improvement is attributed to enhanced teaching practices, better access to resources, and effective exam preparation. The supplementary exams are expected to further boost the overall pass rate by allowing students to clear failed subjects.

Conclusion: TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025

The TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025 is a pivotal moment for thousands of students in Tamil Nadu, offering a second chance to advance academically and pursue their career goals. By understanding the result-checking process, preparing effectively, and taking informed post-result actions, students can navigate this phase with confidence. The DGE’s student-friendly initiatives, robust digital infrastructure, and inclusive policies ensure accessibility and fairness.

FAQ’s on TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025