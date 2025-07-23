Territorial Army Officers Result 2025 Download Scorecard @www.indianarmy.nic.in

Territorial Army Officers Result 2025: The Territorial Army Officer examination was held on July 20, 2025. The results are expected to be announced after the last week of July 2025. Candidates should regularly check the official Indian Army portal for updates.
The Territorial Army Officer exam result for 2025 are expected to be announced after the last week of July 2025 . The examination was held on July 20, 2025, and candidates who appeared can expect updates on the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in, in the coming weeks. The official notification was issued on May 12, 2025, with the application window closing on June 10, 2025.
Territorial Army Officers Results 2025 : An Overview
|Exam Conducting Authority
|Territorial Army
|Rank
|Lieutenant
|Total Posts
|19 Posts
|Territorial Army Exam Date 2025
|20th July 2025
|Territorial Army Officers Result 2025 Date
|expected to be announced after the last week of July 2025
|Selection Process
|Computer-Based Test, SSB Interview, Document Verification, and Medical
|Official Website Link
|www.indianarmy.nic.in
How to Download the Territorial Army Result 2025?
To download the Territorial Army Result 2025, visit the official website, locate the result link, and download the result in pdf format. Candidates will need to provide their roll number and date of birth to access the outcome.
Territorial Army Officers Result Date 2025
In order to fill 19 positions this year, the Territorial Army has released a recruitment notice. students who have finished the application process for the Territorial Army. They are anticipating the exam date announcement with great anticipation. The wait is now over. The date of the 2025 Territorial Army Officers Result expected to be announced after the last week of July 2025 .
To take the Computer-Based Test (CBT), students must arrive at the appropriate testing locations. It’s time to concentrate on studying for the test in order to receive a score that will allow you to take part in the subsequent rounds of the hiring process.
Territorial Army Officers 2025 Important Dates
As we said that we are going to constitute appointments for about 19 posts in the Territorial Army by the Indian service.
The Territorial Army Officer 2025 application process for these appointments has been released on the official website, this appointment process has started from 12 May 2025. In which the last date to apply for Territorial Army Recruitment 2025 has been fixed on 10 June 2025. Candidates can pay the application fee by 10 June 2025 after applying.
After which their Territorial Army Officer Recruitment 2025 Exam can also be formed by 20 July. However, the admit card and details for the result will be expected to be announced after the last week of July 2025.
Join Territorial Army Officer Recruitment 2025 Online- Vacancy Details
Appointments will be constituted for 19 posts for recruitment to the posts of Territorial Army, out of which 18 men and 1 female post will be appointed.
Territorial Army Officers Eligibility 2025
To apply for these posts, the age of the candidate should be more than 18 years. At the same time, the age of the candidate should not be more than 42 years. However, candidates coming from special categories Are being given a relaxation in the age limit. With this, to apply for these Territorial Army posts, the candidate must have a minimum graduate from a recognized educational institution. Along with this, it is necessary for the candidate to be a citizen of India.
Also, the candidate’s performance in class 10th and 12th should be better. Apart from this, it is also necessary for the candidate to be physically fit because the candidate’s fitness test is formed before the appointment. In such a situation, the entire details for fitness have been released on the official website so that the candidates get the complete details and complete the application process.
Territorial Army Officer Vacancy Application Fee
To apply for various posts of Territorial Army, the candidate has to pay the application fee in the following form
General/ OBC/ EWS: Rs 500 And SC / ST /: 500 The candidate will have to pay this fee online.
Territorial Army Officer Exam Pattern 2025
Under this appointment process to be constituted by the Territorial Army, the candidates will have to appear in the written examination. This exam will be of 2 hours in which 100 questions will be asked. This question paper will be of 100 marks in which questions of four subjects will be conveyed.
Reasoning, Elementary mathematics, General knowledge And English. This exam will be formed as a computer based test in which one digit will be deducted on each correct answer and one -third on the wrong answer.
Territorial Army Officer Selection Process
In this appointment process to be constituted by the Territorial Army, the selection of candidates will be formed under the following phase rate phase process. First the written examination of the candidates will be conducted.
The candidate who passed in the written examination will be invited for physical efficiency testing. Medical checkup will be taken after physical efficiency and after this the document verification process will be done.
Territorial Army Officers Pay Scale
After various appointments under the Territorial Army Officers Recruitment, the candidate will also be paid according to his post.
Salary for Lieutenant 56,100 to 1,00,000 per month salary, 61,300 to 1,13,900 per month for captain Salary, 59400 to 2 ,72,000 salary for Major, 1,11200 to 2,12,400 salary for lieutenant colonel, 1,36,000 to 2,15,900 salary for colonel, Salary of 1,49,600 to 2,17,600 for Brigadier
How to Apply for Territorial Army Officers Recruitment 2025?
Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website of the Territorial Army, territorialarmy.in.
Find the Recruitment Link: Look for the recruitment notification for the current year (2025).
Register: Complete the online registration process by providing the required information.
Fill the Application Form: Enter your personal details, educational qualifications, and upload necessary documents.
Pay the Application Fee: Pay the required fee (₹500) online through debit/credit card or net banking.
Submit the Application: Review all details carefully and submit the completed application form online.
Print a Copy: Take a printout of the submitted application for future reference.
Top Searched Questions :-
What is the examination date for the territorial army post?
The Territorial Army Officer Recruitment 2025 Exam is going to be conducted on 20 July.
When will be the call letter released?
Territorial Army Officers Admit Card 2025 is likely to be released by the Territorial Army authorities around 7 to 10 days before the exam.
What will be the exam pattern of this recruitment exam?
This question paper will be of 100 marks in which questions of four subjects will be conveyed.
What is the date for territorial army results 2025 ?
The date for territorial army results 2025 expected to be announced after the last week of July 2025.