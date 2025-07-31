Statistics Canada Is Hiring for 2026: No Degree Required, How to Apply for Statistics Canada Census Jobs?

Statistics Canada Is Hiring for 2026: If you’re looking for stable, high-paying government jobs in Canada that don’t require a university degree or extensive work history, you’re in luck. Statistics Canada is now hiring thousands workers nationwide to support the upcoming 2026 Census. Whether you’re a student, recent graduate, stay-at-home parent, retiree, or just seeking a better-paying role with federal job benefits, these positions offer flexible work hours, work-from-home options, and competitive starting salaries of over $50,000/year. Applications are now open and closing fast – find your region below and apply before the deadline.
What Is the 2026 Census and Why Is Canada Is Hiring for 2026 Now?
Every five years, Statistics Canada conducts a national census to collect key data about the population. The upcoming 2026 Census will be one of the largest data collection efforts in the country, and StatsCan is ramping up hiring for data collection and clerical roles in every province and territory.
These jobs are ideal for Canadians with basic computer and communication skills, and no university or college degree is required.
What Types of Jobs Are Available?
There are two main job types available for Census 2026:
1. Data Collection Clerk (Enumerator)
Salary Range: $51,642 to $55,707
Application Deadline: As early as September 19, 2025, depending on location
Responsibilities:
- Conduct interviews via phone or in person
- Collect and verify data using computer-assisted tools
- Maintain confidentiality of respondent information
- Follow up with individuals and resolve incomplete responses
Best For:
- People who enjoy working independently or directly with the public
- Those comfortable with Microsoft Word, Excel, or similar tools
- Flexible workers willing to work evenings or weekends
2. Clerical Positions (Administrative Support)
Salary Range: $57,217 to $61,761
Application Deadline: Up to November 26, 2025, depending on location
Responsibilities:
- Organize meetings, prepare reports, and support operational logistics
- Manage internal communications, travel coordination, and documentation
- Use standard office software for reporting and analysis
- Provide support to census teams and managers
Best For:
- Candidates with prior office or customer service experience
- Individuals who prefer structured, desk-based roles
- Those seeking federal job stability with fewer variable hours
Where Are the Jobs Located? Province-Wise Breakdown
These roles are being offered nationwide, including urban and rural locations. Here’s a regional overview with updated application deadlines and salaries:
Western Canada (Clerical Roles)
- Locations: Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Yellowknife, Whitehorse
- Deadline: September 15, 2025
- Salary: $57,217–$61,761
Ontario (Clerical & Data Collection Jobs)
- Data Collection: Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Sudbury, Thunder Bay
- Clerical: Province-wide
- Deadlines:
- Clerical – September 29, 2025
- Data Collection – September 19, 2025
- Salaries:
- Clerical – $57,217–$61,761
- Data – $51,642–$55,707
Quebec (Bilingual Roles Required)
- Locations: Montreal, Quebec City, Gatineau, Sherbrooke, Saguenay, others
- Language: French required
- Deadlines:
- Clerical – November 26, 2025
- Data Collection – September 19, 2025
- Salaries: As above
Atlantic Provinces (All Roles)
- Clerical Locations: Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, PEI, Newfoundland
- Data Collection: St. John’s, Fredericton, Charlottetown, Saint John
- Deadlines:
- Clerical – November 26, 2025
- Data – September 19, 2025
- Salaries: As above
Prairie Provinces (Data Collection Only)
- Alberta: Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge, Red Deer, Fort McMurray
- Saskatchewan: Regina, Saskatoon, Moose Jaw
- Manitoba: Winnipeg, Brandon, Thompson
- Deadline: September 19, 2025
- Salary: $51,642–$55,707
British Columbia (Data Collection)
- Locations: Vancouver, Victoria, Kelowna, Prince George, Kamloops
- Deadline: September 19, 2025
- Salary: $51,642–$55,707
Do You Qualify? Basic Eligibility Requirements
To apply for Stats Canada Census 2026 roles, here’s what you’ll need:
For Both Roles:
- Completion of at least Grade 10 (2 years of high school) OR equivalent work/education
- Ability to use Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Outlook)
- Excellent communication and time management skills
- A secure, distraction-free home workspace (for remote roles)
- Stable internet connection
Additional for Data Collection Clerks:
- Must be flexible to work evenings and weekends
- Some roles may require local travel
Why These Jobs Matter: Census 2026 and Canada’s Future
The 2026 Census will shape key government policies, including:
- Healthcare funding
- Public transportation
- Education planning
- Immigration policy
- Employment programs
By joining the team, you’ll contribute to decisions that affect millions of Canadians – while earning a federal government salary and gaining experience that can launch a long-term public service career
Why Apply Now? Top Benefits of Joining the 2026 Census Workforce
- No Degree Required
- Work From Home Available
- Over $50,000 Starting Salary
- Short & Long-Term Contracts
- Valuable Government Experience
- Canada-Wide Opportunities
How to Apply for Census Jobs in Canada – Step-by-Step
- Visit the Official Government Job Portal:
Head to Canada.ca/jobs
- Search for “Statistics Canada 2026 Census”
Filter by your province, city, or role (clerical or data collection)
- Check Deadline & Role Details
Each posting includes specific deadlines, pay bands, and job descriptions
- Submit Your Resume & Complete Questionnaire
Highlight any administrative, clerical, or customer service experience – even volunteer work counts
Conclusion: Canada Is Hiring for 2026
With thousands of roles available, flexible working conditions, and no degree requirements, Statistics Canada’s 2026 Census jobs are one of the most accessible and rewarding government opportunities for Canadians right now.