Statistics Canada Is Hiring for 2026: No Degree Required, How to Apply for Statistics Canada Census Jobs?

Statistics Canada Is Hiring for 2026: If you’re looking for stable, high-paying government jobs in Canada that don’t require a university degree or extensive work history, you’re in luck. Statistics Canada is now hiring thousands workers nationwide to support the upcoming 2026 Census. Whether you’re a student, recent graduate, stay-at-home parent, retiree, or just seeking a better-paying role with federal job benefits, these positions offer flexible work hours, work-from-home options, and competitive starting salaries of over $50,000/year. Applications are now open and closing fast – find your region below and apply before the deadline.

What Is the 2026 Census and Why Is Canada Is Hiring for 2026 Now?

Every five years, Statistics Canada conducts a national census to collect key data about the population. The upcoming 2026 Census will be one of the largest data collection efforts in the country, and StatsCan is ramping up hiring for data collection and clerical roles in every province and territory.

These jobs are ideal for Canadians with basic computer and communication skills, and no university or college degree is required.

What Types of Jobs Are Available?

There are two main job types available for Census 2026:

1. Data Collection Clerk (Enumerator)

Salary Range: $51,642 to $55,707

Application Deadline: As early as September 19, 2025, depending on location

Responsibilities:

Conduct interviews via phone or in person

Collect and verify data using computer-assisted tools

Maintain confidentiality of respondent information

Follow up with individuals and resolve incomplete responses

Best For:

People who enjoy working independently or directly with the public

Those comfortable with Microsoft Word, Excel, or similar tools

Flexible workers willing to work evenings or weekends

2. Clerical Positions (Administrative Support)

Salary Range: $57,217 to $61,761

Application Deadline: Up to November 26, 2025, depending on location

Responsibilities:

Organize meetings, prepare reports, and support operational logistics

Manage internal communications, travel coordination, and documentation

Use standard office software for reporting and analysis

Provide support to census teams and managers

Best For:

Candidates with prior office or customer service experience

Individuals who prefer structured, desk-based roles

Those seeking federal job stability with fewer variable hours

Where Are the Jobs Located? Province-Wise Breakdown

These roles are being offered nationwide, including urban and rural locations. Here’s a regional overview with updated application deadlines and salaries:

Western Canada (Clerical Roles)

Locations: Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Yellowknife, Whitehorse

Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Yellowknife, Whitehorse Deadline: September 15, 2025

September 15, 2025 Salary: $57,217–$61,761

Ontario (Clerical & Data Collection Jobs)

Data Collection: Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Sudbury, Thunder Bay

Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Sudbury, Thunder Bay Clerical: Province-wide

Province-wide Deadlines: Clerical – September 29, 2025 Data Collection – September 19, 2025

Salaries: Clerical – $57,217–$61,761 Data – $51,642–$55,707



Quebec (Bilingual Roles Required)

Locations: Montreal, Quebec City, Gatineau, Sherbrooke, Saguenay, others

Montreal, Quebec City, Gatineau, Sherbrooke, Saguenay, others Language: French required

Deadlines: Clerical – November 26, 2025 Data Collection – September 19, 2025

Salaries: As above

Atlantic Provinces (All Roles)

Clerical Locations: Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, PEI, Newfoundland

Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, PEI, Newfoundland Data Collection: St. John’s, Fredericton, Charlottetown, Saint John

St. John’s, Fredericton, Charlottetown, Saint John Deadlines: Clerical – November 26, 2025 Data – September 19, 2025

Salaries: As above

Prairie Provinces (Data Collection Only)

Alberta: Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge, Red Deer, Fort McMurray

Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge, Red Deer, Fort McMurray Saskatchewan: Regina, Saskatoon, Moose Jaw

Regina, Saskatoon, Moose Jaw Manitoba: Winnipeg, Brandon, Thompson

Winnipeg, Brandon, Thompson Deadline: September 19, 2025

September 19, 2025 Salary: $51,642–$55,707

British Columbia (Data Collection)

Locations: Vancouver, Victoria, Kelowna, Prince George, Kamloops

Vancouver, Victoria, Kelowna, Prince George, Kamloops Deadline: September 19, 2025

September 19, 2025 Salary: $51,642–$55,707

Do You Qualify? Basic Eligibility Requirements

To apply for Stats Canada Census 2026 roles, here’s what you’ll need:

For Both Roles:

Completion of at least Grade 10 (2 years of high school) OR equivalent work/education

OR equivalent work/education Ability to use Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Outlook)

Excellent communication and time management skills

A secure, distraction-free home workspace (for remote roles)

(for remote roles) Stable internet connection

Additional for Data Collection Clerks:

Must be flexible to work evenings and weekends

Some roles may require local travel

Why These Jobs Matter: Census 2026 and Canada’s Future

The 2026 Census will shape key government policies, including:

Healthcare funding

Public transportation

Education planning

Immigration policy

Employment programs

By joining the team, you’ll contribute to decisions that affect millions of Canadians – while earning a federal government salary and gaining experience that can launch a long-term public service career

Why Apply Now? Top Benefits of Joining the 2026 Census Workforce

No Degree Required

Work From Home Available

Over $50,000 Starting Salary

Short & Long-Term Contracts

Valuable Government Experience

Canada-Wide Opportunities

How to Apply for Census Jobs in Canada – Step-by-Step

Visit the Official Government Job Portal:

Head to Canada.ca/jobs Search for “Statistics Canada 2026 Census”

Filter by your province, city, or role (clerical or data collection) Check Deadline & Role Details

Each posting includes specific deadlines, pay bands, and job descriptions Submit Your Resume & Complete Questionnaire

Highlight any administrative, clerical, or customer service experience – even volunteer work counts

Conclusion: Canada Is Hiring for 2026

With thousands of roles available, flexible working conditions, and no degree requirements, Statistics Canada’s 2026 Census jobs are one of the most accessible and rewarding government opportunities for Canadians right now.