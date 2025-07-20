SSC Mock Test Link [Active Now], मॉक टेस्ट लिंक हुआ एक्टिव, ऑनलाइन करें तैयारी

SSC Mock Test Link: Staff Selection Commission has started a new initiative to provide mock test facilities to all the aspirants who want to apply for SSC recruitments. SSC conducting the total examination through computer based test – CBT mode. So candidates who are not familiar with online examination procedure can get benefits of this opportunity on the official website of SSC. It will help you to premiere with the online exam method so you will not face Nervousness or anxiety in the actual examination by practicing on SSC mock test 2025.

SSC Mock Test Link Active Now For CBT 2025

SSC has released official notification to start mock test facilities for students on their bottle on 18th July 2025. The aim to implement this initiative is to allow candidates, who are appearing for online examination in first time, to familiar with the online interface of the screen during the actual examination. However it will not used for question practices but can only be used practice the interface of the SSC question paper 2025 through online mode.

Who can apply in SSC Mock Test 2025?

SSC mock test are free of post to all the candidates either they are registered on the SSC portal or not. You are not required to pay any application fees on the exam fees to access the mock test feature of the website. However the SSC mock test feature is also available on smartphones but candidates are requested and suggested to use the laptop or landscape mode of your smartphone to get actual experience of the exam interface. So whether you have applied for the examination or not you can access the mock test facility by following the next step.

How to access SSC Mock Test 2025?

Candidates can access the SSC mock test feature in 2025 on the new website of SSC by following these steps.

step 1: Firstly you need to access the official website of SSC on this link https://ssc.gov.in/ where you can use your personal computer or laptop or if you are using smartphone then you should first enable the rotation of mobile to make it horizontal. After that you need to enable the desktop mode in chrome.

Step2 : Now you need to click on the candidate section according to the above image and scroll till end to find SSC Mock Test Link.

Step3: Now it will send you on the new page very need to select the SSC mock test section and click on the login.

Step 4: It will assign you a temporary number and name on the screen and you need to click on the login link again to access the question paper.

It will ask you enter your password to excess the mock test where you will see section wise question paper where per question will open on the screen and you need to mark the correct answer in on the window to go to the next section. So once you complete the examination it will show you your status such as how much questions you have marked in which section and you can get on the exit link accordingly.