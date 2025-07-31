SSC GD PET PST 2025 Exam Date Out, Download SSC GD Physical Admit Card 2025 Direct Link, Check PET/PST Exam Schedule 2025

SSC GD PET PST 2025 Exam Date Out: Guys! Get ready for the SSC GD PET PST 2025. SSC has already announce the test dates for the SSC GD PET PST 2025. The candidates can get the SSC GD PET PST 2025 schedule by visiting official website at rect.crpf.gov.in soon. SSC Official announcement is released on official website. The SSC GD Result 2025 was published on the official portal. You will soon get the SSC GD PET PST 2025 Schedule in the PDF format that will help you in determining your eligibility that you are going to the next phase or not.

The Staff Selection Commission’s this SSC Recruitment Drive aim is to fill 53690 positions across various paramilitary forces, such as the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Special Security Force (SSF), Assam Rifles (Rifleman GD), and Narcotics Control Bureau (Sepoy). And this is the largest recruitment you can say. Many candidates have given the examination back then and they are waiting for the SSC GD Result 2025.

SSC GD PET PST 2025 : Highlights

Particulars Details Examination Name SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2025 Exam Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission Post Constables Number of Vacancies 53690 Date of the CBT examination 04.02.2025-25.02.2025 Answer Key released on March 4, 2025 Result Mode Online Result Date TBA Official Website rect.crpf.gov.in Selection Process CBT PET/PMT Document Verification Medical Test

SSC GD PET PST 2025 Exam Date Out

After PET/PST, qualified candidates will proceed for Document Verification (DV), Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and possibly Review Medical Examination (RME). SSC GD 2025 online exam was conducted from 4th to 25th February, and the result, cut-off marks and merit list were declared on 17th June 2025.

Event Details Exam Name SSC GD PET/PST 2025 Conducting Body Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Exam Dates August 20 to September 11, 2025 Number of Centers 30 centers nationwide

SSC GD PET PST 2025 Admit Card

Admit Card ReleaseExpected 7–10 days before the exam (around August 10–13, 2025). SSC GD Physical Admit Card 2025 will be released soon on the official website of CRPF. Candidates should check regularly for updates about SSC GD Physical Test Date 2025, center list, admit card release and SSC GD Constable walk in time.

SSC GD PET PST Eligibility Requirements

Category Height Required Female Height 157 cms Male Height 170 cms

SSC GD Result 2025

The candidates had been waited for their SSC GD Result 2025, so far. Almost 53 lakhs of candidates have submitted the application to be present at the examination centre but from the applied candidates, 26 lakhs of candidates have given the examination. The SSC GD Constable Result 2025 had been announced to choose qualified candidates for positions like Constable in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles.

SSC GD Merit List 2025

The merit list had been declared after the publication of SSC GD Result 2025. The candidates can go to the official website and can check every detail they want. They can check the merit lists along with the cut-off marks after publication of result.

SSC GD Result Link 2025

You will find the link to download the result as it is officially revealed. The Result what you have waited for, had been available for download on the official website of SSC which is at ssc.gov.in. Candidates can have their Result 2025 PDF through the direct link provided below. This PDF contain list the roll numbers of those who have been selected. So guys stay updated.

How to Check SSC GD Result 2025?

If you want to see your result, then you have to follow certain steps. So to get your SSC GD result, the candidates should go to the official website at ssc.gov.in and follow all the steps.

Then after that once be on the homepage they need to find and click the link for the SSC GD Result 2025. Then download the SSC GD Result 2025. After downloading the result PDF the candidates can look for their name or roll number. You can use Ctrl+F to find the name easily. It is important to check the cut-off list relevant to their state and category.

SSC GD Exam Qualifying Marks 2025

As you know the result had been published. So you need to know the qualifying mark for your upcoming phase that you are going to crack it or not. The result had been announced. There were category wise qualifying mark for different reservation category.

So the General candidates need to score at least 30%, then the OBC or Other Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections require 25 %, while Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) must achieve 20%.

SSC GD Cut-off Marks 2025

State wise cut-off marks and merit list is important. Each state has its own minimum qualifying scores, which are shown in a table in the result PDF. The SSC GD cut-offs 2025 had been provided based on categories and posts with different standards for male and female candidates.

This thorough analysis will assist candidates in understanding their position relative to others in their state and category.

SSC GD Cut Off 2025

Reservation Category Expected Cut Off Marks UR 145-155 SC 130-140 ST 120-130 EWS 138-148 OBC 135-145 ESM 60-70

FAQs About: SSC GD PET PST 2025 Exam Date