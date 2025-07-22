SSC CPO Notification 2025 Postponed- Know about its New Exam Date, Eligibility & Apply Link!

SSC CPO Notification 2025 Postponed: The official notification for the 2025 recruitment exam for Sub-Inspectors in the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) has been delayed by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Originally scheduled for June 16, 2025, the notification has now been postponed for administrative reasons.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) administers the SSC CPO exam annually to select applicants for the positions of Sub Inspector in the Central Armed Police Forces and Sub Inspector in the Delhi Police. On the official website, https://ssc.gov.in/, the comprehensive official notification for SSC CPO 2025, which was postponed until June 16, 2025, will soon be made public. It will list the openings for thousands of Sub Inspector positions. Refer to the information provided in the article for comprehensive details regarding the SSC CPO Exam 2025.

SSC CPO Notification 2025

The Staff Selection Commission will released the SSC CPO 2025 notification soon at ssc.gov.in. The SSC CPO application form 2025 will be released with the notification. Candidates can submit the application form before the deadline. The SSC CPO exam tier 1 is scheduled to be held from 1 to 6 September 2025.

SSC CPO Notification 2025: Overview

Particulars Dates SSC CPO Notification Release Date 2025 July-August 2025 (Announced Soon) SSC CPO Apply Online 2025 Starts Date Released Soon Closing date of application for receipt Released Soon Last date for doing fee payment (Online) Released Soon Window for Application Form Correction and online payment to Correction Charges to be notified soon SSC CPO 2025 Admit Card to be notified soon SSC CPO 2025 Paper-I Exam Date 1st to 6th September 2025

How to Apply for SSC CPO 2025 Exam?

Candidates can apply between 16 June 2025 to 7 July 2025 to appear in the SSC CPO 2025 examination. For the application process, the candidate will have to visit the official website of SSC ssc.gov.in , after visiting this official website, the candidate will have to click on the option of SSC CPO 2025.

After clicking on this option, the candidate gets complete details in the PDF format.

The candidate will have to read all the details carefully.

After reading the details, the candidate has to click on the option of applying.

After clicking on this option, the candidate will have to fill the application form carefully and scan the documents sought and upload it.

After this, the candidate will have to pay the application fee.

After paying the application fee, the candidate has to click on the submit option.

In this way, the applicant completes the application process to appear in SSC CPO 2025 examination.

SSC CPO 2025 Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay the following form to appear in the examination of SSC CPO 2025

General Category: ₹ 100

Women/ Scheduled Castes/ Tribe/ Ex -Servicemen: Free

SSC CPO 2025

Explain that this SSC CPO 2025 application process will be started on this SSC official website from Ssc.gov.in from 16 June 2025. At the same time, the last date for the application process has been fixed on 7 July 2025.

That is, all those candidates who want to get an appointment in the Central Police Organization through Staff Selection Commission will be able to complete the application process between June 16 to July 7, 2025, to appear in the written examination.

SSC CPO 2025 Download

SSC CPO 2025 is the appointment examination to be constituted by the Staff Selection Commission in India through which the Staff Selection Commission provides appointments in various fields like prestigious law enforcement agencies such as CRPF, Delhi Police, CISF, ITBP, SSB, BSF. In the time to come under the year 2025, about 4187 appointments can be constituted on these posts, although the post -wise details will soon be released on the official website.

SSC CPO 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Written examinations are going to be formed for appointment in the Central Police Organization through SSC. To appear in this exam, the candidate has to check the following eligibility criteria.

The age of the candidate appearing in this examination is mandatory between 20 and 25 years.

Candidates coming from the same special class are also given special discounts in the age limit, whose details will be released in PDF.

The candidate who appears in this examination must be an Indian citizen.

Or refugees from Tibet Nepal can also apply in this examination.

The candidate who appeared in the SSC CPO 2025 examination is necessary to have a minimum graduate from a recognized educational institution.

For appointment to these posts, physical standard testing and medical checkup of candidates is done for which selection measurements have also been determined.

SSC CPO 2025 Exam pattern

Candidates for CPO 2025 are selected by SSC through separate examinations.

CPO Tier 1 has multiple choice questions for which a computer based test is formed.

After this, examinations like physical testing, race, long jump, shot put, high jump and passing candidates are formed.

Candidates passed in this examination are called for the Tier 2 examination.

This exam is also an objective multiple choice exam.

Based on its performance, the final selection of candidates is done.

Exam Pattern Paper I Paper II Subjects GK, Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, English English Language & Comprehension Type of Questions Objective, MCQs Objective, MCQs No. of Questions 200 200 Marks 200 200 Duration 2 hours 2 hours Negative Marking 0.25/ wrong answer 0.25/ wrong answer

SSC CPO 2025 Pay Scale

After the appointment in the Central Police Organization by the Staff Selection Commission, the candidate will be provided salary under the 7th Pay Commission in which selected candidates can be given salary from 35,400 to 1,12,400.

However, after the change of the Pay Commission, the salary may also increase. Besides, candidates are also provided with other necessary allowances and other facilities.

SSC CPO 2025 Admit Card

For the information of the readers, tell the examination of SSC CPO 2025 will be formed between 1 to 6 September. For this, the admit cards will be released on the SSC official website. Before issuing the admit card, complete details will be made available on the official website and the link of the admit card will be activated a few days before the examination.

Candidates can go to the official website and click on the admit card option and download the SSC CPO Exam Admit Card 2025 on the basis of the exam after seeing their application status. Also, let us know that separate admit cards are issued for both Tier I and Tier II exams, whose details are made available on this official website ssc.gov.in.

Conclusion

Overall, all those candidates who want to join the appointment process of SSC CPO 2025 Notification, all can get complete details from the official website to appear in examinations like Tier, 1 Tier 2 and Physical Standard of this appointment process formed by SSC and can also complete the application process within 16 June to 7 July 2025.

FAQ’s: SSC CPO Notification 2025 Postponed

When will CPO notification out? It will come out soon by the authority at their official portal. What is the educational qualification required for CPO vacancy? The candidate who appeared in the SSC CPO 2025 examination is necessary to have a minimum graduate from a recognized educational institution. What’s the pay scale for this post? After the appointment in the Central Police Organization by the Staff Selection Commission, the candidate will be provided salary under the 7th Pay Commission in which selected candidates can be given salary from 35,400 to 1,12,400. What is the date of SSC CPO 2025 Tier-1 Exam The date of SSC CPO 2025 Tier-1 Exam is 1st to 6th September.





