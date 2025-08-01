ESIC ने सामाजिक सुरक्षा कवरेज का विस्तार करने के लिए SPREE 2025 लॉन्च किया

SPREE 2025 Scheme: Most of the workers are employed in the organised and unorganised sectors in India. The government gives the benefit of social security schemes to many of these workers, but temporary contract and informally employed workers are still being deprived of social security schemes. But now the government, understanding the problems of these workers, has started SPREE 2025 i.e. Scheme for Promotion of Registration of Employers and Employees. Under SPREE 2025, a proposal has been passed to constitute a social security scheme like Employees State Insurance.

As we said, the Government of India has started SPREE 2025 keeping in mind the problem of informally employed laborers, through which it is mandatory for all employers to register the employees working with them. This registration will be done under the purview of social security like Employees State Insurance, through which financial benefits will be provided to the workers in medical accidents or other life crises.

What is SPREE 2025 Scheme

SPREE 2025, i.e. Scheme for Promotion of Registration of Employers and Employees, has been approved in the meeting of ESIC. This scheme has been approved under the Union Ministry of Labor Employment, Youth Welfare and Sports, under which now social security coverage will also be provided to the workers of the unorganized sector. This scheme will run from 1 July 2025 to 31 December 2025 in which all employers will have to register unregistered employees. This registration will be done on the digital portal ESIC.

Apart from this, registration of the employee will also be done through Shram Suvidha, MCA portal. After this registration, the workers working in the informal and unorganized sector will also be given the full benefit of the social security scheme.

What is the need of SPREE 2025

As we said, even today there are many small industrial construction areas in India which are not included in the ESI portal. Apart from this, there are many companies which hire employees on contract basis. Due to this, all these employees are not able to get medical assistance, risk allowance and other social security benefits. Understanding the problems of such employees, the government has made registration of employees of these categories mandatory in SPREE 2025 so that employees working in small industry construction sector and on contract basis can also get future security.

However, under this entire security, employers will have to register the employees working with them so that the government can also include all these needy people in the scope of security.

How can registration be done in SPREE 2025 Scheme

In SPREE 2025 Scheme, the employer can register the employees working under him on the ESIC website Shram Suvidha or MCA portal. Here the employer has to select the date of registration. The coverage will be considered active from the date of registration. No contribution benefit etc. will apply for the period before registration. This facility will be considered applicable with immediate effect only after registration. However, for the convenience of employers, the government is waiving the previous liabilities, due to which now employers will be able to register without panic.