Social Security Payout Schedule for August 2025, Who Qualifies and When it will Arrive?

Social Security Payout Schedule for August 2025: Sometimes the payment is made on the last Friday of the previous month when the first day of the month falls on a weekend. Accordingly, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will get two payouts in August 2025. The second installment is due in August. September is the 29th.
Social Security benefits will be paid on Friday, August 1st, for individuals whose birthdays fall on the 1st–10th; Wednesday, August 13th, for those whose birthdays fall on the 11th–20th; and Wednesday, August 20th, for those whose birthdays fall on the 21st–31st. This is the schedule for the distribution of Social Security and SSI payments for August 2025. On Friday, August 1st and Friday, August 29th, SSI benefits will be paid.
Social Security Payout Schedule for August 2025
The Social Security Administration’s 2025-26 annual payout plans are accessible online for you to review for budgeting considerations. With very few exceptions, federal law mandates that Social Security benefits, along with all other government benefits, must be paid electronically via direct deposit into your bank account or onto a Direct Express Debit Mastercard.
SSA August 2025 pay dates Delays and other problems can still occur even though electronic payments should almost completely remove the possibility of lost or stolen money. Knowing what to do in the event that your Social Security payment does not arrive when you anticipate it is thus still crucial.
|Birth Date Range
|Social Security August 2025 payment dates
|Social Security direct deposit August 2025
|Birth date range in between the 1st and 10th
|August 1
|Friday
|Birth dates range in between the 11th and the 20th
|August 13
|Wednesday
|Birth dates range in between the 21st and the 31st
|August 20
|Wednesday
Social Security Payout 2025
People 65 years of age or older, people with disabilities, people with qualifying impairments, and people with restricted earnings or resources are all qualified to get benefits beneath the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program. Children who have an eligible disability are too qualified for SSI, as per the SSA site.
Those with a normal monthly pay of $2,019 or less are eligible for SSI. Amid the weeks’ worth of work, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. neighborhood time, anybody who might qualify for SSI can begin the application process online, in person at their nearby Social Security office, or by calling 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778).
Wait until three business days after your check is typically mailed before acting if you live in the US and are among the few people who still receive paper checks. In order to assess your case and, if required, issue a replacement payment, get in touch with the Social Security Administration if your check hasn’t come by then.
Social Security Payout Details
The Social Security Payout Schedule for August 2025 follows this pattern:
The first day of each month: Supplemental Security Income is dispensed on the 1st day of each month.
Every month on the third day: On the off chance that the third day falls on an end of the week or occasion, your Social Security retirement advantage installment is due on the past weekday. If you reside abroad, receive SSI, have your state pay your Medicare payments, or applied for benefits before 1997.
Every month on the second Wednesday: On the off chance that your birthday comes between the first and the tenth of the month, you ought to anticipate getting your money on the 2nd Wednesday of that month.
Every month on the third Wednesday: If your birthday comes between the eleventh and the twentieth of the month, you should expect to get your money on the third Wednesday of that month.
Every month on the fourth Wednesday: You should anticipate receiving your payment on the fourth Wednesday of the month if your birthday is after the twentieth.
When will Social Security be paid in August 2025?
As a result, SSI recipients will receive two checks in August but none in September. Payments for November will be made on Friday, October 31st, due to the fact that November 1st falls on a Saturday. This means that SSI beneficiaries will receive two checks in October but not one in November. According to the SSA schedule, the following days in 2025 will see the issuance of Supplemental Security Income checks.
|Social Security Payout Schedule 2025
|Payment Date
|Payment Day
|Social Security Payout Schedule for June 2025
|May 30, 2025
|Friday
|Social Security Payout Schedule for July 2025
|July 1, 2025
|Tuesday
|Social Security Payout Schedule for August 2025
|Aug 1, 2025
|Friday
|Check for month of September 2025
|Aug 29, 2025
|Friday
|Check for month of October 2025
|Oct 1, 2025
|Wednesday
|Check for month of November 2025
|Oct 31, 2025
|Friday
|Check for month of December 2025
|Dec 1, 2025
|Monday
|Check for month of January 2026
|Dec 31, 2025
|Wednesday
Will Social Security Benefits Increase?
