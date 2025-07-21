Small Savings Interest Rates Q2 FY 2025–26: Full List of Rates for PPF, NSC, SSY & More

Small Savings Interest Rates Q2 FY 2025–26: The government’s choice to hold interest fees for the July–September quarter is an alleviation to the hundreds of thousands of depositors who’ve placed their money in various small financial savings plans. In a notification, the finance ministry stated that the interest fees on exceptional Small Savings Plans for the second quarter of FY 2025–26, which starts on July 1, 2025, and ends on September 30, 2025, will no longer change from the ones introduced for the first quarter of FY 2025–26.

Small Savings Interest Rates Q2 FY 2025–26 – From July to September

Interest rate changes for modest savings plans, such as the Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Scheme (NSC), Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), and others, have not been published by the government as of June 30, 2025. The rates will be in effect for the fiscal year 2025–2026 September quarter.

Present PPF Interest Rates (Public Provident Fund)

From July to September, the General Public Provident Fund (PPF) offers a competitive interest rate of 7.10%. The program is a well-liked long-term savings choice since it offers tax-free returns and a 15-year lock-in period.

Present Interest Rates for NSC (National Savings Certificate)

Interest rates for NSC for the month of July to September: the National Savings Certificate (NSC) gives a good interest rate of 7.70%. The fact that the NSC does not impose TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) on interest earned is one of its primary characteristics.

Interest Rates for the POMIS (Post Office Monthly Income Scheme)

For July through September, the interest rate offered by the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) is 7.40%. The plan includes at least investment requirement of Rs. 1,000 and a maximum limit of Rs. 9 lakh for unmarried debts, and not more than limit of Rs. 15 lakh for joint accounts.

Interest Rates for SCSS (Senior Citizen’s Savings Scheme)

For July through September, the Senior Citizen’s Savings Scheme (SCSS) gives an aggressive interest fee of 8.20%. A minimal investment of Rs 1,000 is needed, at the same time as a maximum investment of Rs 30 lakh is authorized. The program is open to anyone 60 years of age or older and has a five-year duration.

Interest Rates for SSY (Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana)

The 8.20% interest rate offered by the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) is appealing. Under the initiative, at least Rs 250 must be contributed per year, and no more than Rs 1.5 lakh may be invested. According to 80C of the Profits Tax Act, investments made in Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) are eligible for a tax deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh, and the interest earned is entirely tax-free.

Present Interest Rates for KVP (Kisan Vikas Patra)

The Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) offers a fixed interest rate of 7.50%. There may be no cap on the maximum quantity that can be invested. KVP does not provide any tax advantages, and the interest earned is taxable, in contrast to several other small savings plans.

Present Interest Rates for Recurring Deposits and POTD

Depending on the tenure selected, interest rates under the Post Office Time Deposit (POTD) program range from 6.9% to 7.5%. Durations of 1, 2, 3, and 5 years are to be had.