SG60 Digital Voucher Scheme 2025: The Singapore government has recently launched a special scheme for the citizens of Singapore on the occasion of its 60th anniversary. Under this scheme, special digital vouchers are being provided to the vulnerable sections of the people living in Singapore. Under this digital voucher scheme, digital vouchers are being given to citizens of Singapore aged 21 to 59 years and above 60 years. This scheme is known as SG60 Digital Voucher Scheme.

This scheme is being operated under the 60th Independence Day of Singapore in which two different vouchers of $ 600 and $ 800 are being distributed on the basis of age limit. Under the scheme, people aged 21 to 59 years are being given a voucher of $ 600 and people above 60 years of age are being given a voucher of $ 800.

SG60 Digital Voucher Scheme 2025 – Overview

Let us tell you that this digital voucher is from the government. sg portal. Citizens can use this voucher at places like supermarkets, hawkers stalls, heartland etc. Through the voucher, citizens can buy vegetables from vegetable shops, food items from food courts and essential goods from local shops. The main objective of distributing this voucher is to provide financial assistance to citizens related to food items and food related to daily needs so that an attempt can be made to reduce the pressure caused by inflation on the occasion of Singapore’s 60th Independence Anniversary.

Let us tell you that the distribution of this voucher has started from 22 July 2025 and these vouchers will be valid till 31 December 2026. All the beneficiaries can get these vouchers digitally by visiting the official website and can use these vouchers as per their convenience till 31 December 2026. According to an estimate, 3 million citizens will get the benefit of this campaign. Meaning 3 million citizens will be given the benefit of the SG60 digital voucher.

What is the purpose of SG60 Digital Voucher Scheme 2025?

As we said, these vouchers are being distributed on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Singapore’s independence. The main objective of distributing this voucher is to improve the economic condition of the needy citizens so that the burden of daily expenses on them can be reduced. This voucher is being distributed keeping in mind the national dignity so that the needy and poor people of the nation can be provided financial assistance by the government on this special occasion, making it clear that all citizens are very important for the nation and the government is ready to take every necessary step for the citizens.

These vouchers are being given only to the people who take advantage of social security schemes, that is, the benefit of this voucher will be given only to those who come from low income, low income groups or who are senior citizens.

Benefit amount under SG60 Digital Voucher Scheme 2025

Let us tell you that two different types of benefits are being provided through this SG60 voucher.

Under the scheme, citizens aged 60 years and above are being given vouchers worth S$800 Singaporean dollars.

At the same time, vouchers worth S$600 Singaporean dollars are being distributed to citizens aged 21 to 59 years.

In total, about 3 million citizens will be given the benefit of this voucher.

Validity and usage limits of SG60 Digital Voucher Scheme 2025

As we mentioned, these vouchers will be considered valid till 31 December 2026. Meaning, for the next 18 months, applicants can use this voucher as per their convenience. There are two types of uses under this voucher, $300 Supermarket Voucher and $300 Heartland or Locker Hawkers Voucher.

Through Supermarket Vouchers, citizens can buy grocery items from various supermarkets or can buy goods from local shops, food courts, small local shops with Heartland and Hawker Vouchers.

A voucher of $800 is being given to senior citizens in which $300 is for supermarkets and $500 is for vouchers.

Prohibited items

Alcohol, tobacco and other prohibited items cannot be purchased with this voucher.

The money from this voucher cannot be used for lottery or gambling.

This voucher cannot be used to buy fuel either.

Apart from this, luxury items cannot be purchased with this voucher either.

What will be the benefits of this SG60 Digital Voucher Scheme 2025

This scheme will provide financial assistance to the needy people. Through the scheme, people will be given vouchers ranging from $600 to $800 dollars, which they can use anytime in the next 18 months. Through digital vouchers, these people can buy the goods of need from local markets, due to which there will be a stir in the markets and production will be boosted. Along with this, an additional amount is being given to senior citizens in this scheme so that senior citizens can buy the goods of their need. These vouchers are being distributed digitally, due to which there will be transparency in the distribution of vouchers and the possibility of fraud will be eliminated.

Eligibility criteria for SG60 Digital Voucher Scheme 2025

Please note that this voucher will be given only to citizens of Singapore.

To avail this voucher, the age limit and income star of the applicant will be taken into consideration.

Only those applicants who live in Singapore and have an account linked with NRIC are being included in this scheme.

Under the scheme, a voucher of $600 is being given to people aged 21 to 59 years and a voucher of iso dollars is being given to people aged above 60 years.

How to claim the SG60 Digital Voucher Scheme 2025

To claim this voucher, the applicant will have to visit the portal with the help of singpass digital id.

The applicant will have to go to the portal and complete the login process.

After logging in, they receive an SMS from Government.cg in which the voucher link is sent in QR code.

The applicant will have to click on this link to receive the voucher.

By scanning the QR code, the applicant will get the option to redeem the reserved amount in two parts, one part of which will be for Super Market and one part for Heartland Voucher.

These digital vouchers are linked to the applicant’s NRIC.

If the applicant wants, he can also regenerate it by logging in again.

Guidelines related to the use of SG60 Digital Voucher Scheme 2025

As we said, these vouchers are being made available digitally. To understand the use of these vouchers and claim them digitally, the government has prepared more than 200 community centers and digital help points. Where needy citizens can understand the process of claiming and using this voucher through walking assistance.

Conclusion: SG60 Digital Voucher Scheme 2025

Overall, the Government of Singapore has done a commendable job of providing relief to the citizens in their daily expenses by launching this SG60 voucher scheme in view of the Independence Day of Singapore, which is not only supporting the local business but the needy people are also getting financial help, so that more and more people will be able to buy the things they need in the coming 18 months and their life will be better till date.