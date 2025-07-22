School holiday: 23 जुलाई 2025 को इन राज्यों में स्कूलों की छुट्टी घोषित

School holiday on 23 July 2025: On 23 July 2025, holidays have been declared for schools in different parts of the country due to many circumstances and occasions. While in some places school holidays have been declared due to Kanwar Yatra, in some places holidays have been declared due to some administrative and political reasons. In North India, there is heavy traffic due to the last phase of Kanwar Yatra and in view of the crowd, schools have been announced to be closed with the option of online studies in districts like Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut Muzaffarnagar.

Apart from this, a local holiday has been declared due to the Tiruvathirai festival in Ariyalur district of Tamil Nadu in South India. Similarly, a call for a comprehensive shutdown has been given by the student union in Telangana, due to which schools and colleges will remain closed in Telangana as well. In Kerala too, due to the demise of former Chief Minister VS Achutananda, government schools and offices will be closed for 3 days due to government mourning.

As we told today, schools are being closed in different parts of the country due to administrative and political reasons. Although in many places this holiday is being provided with an online school option, then somewhere between 2 to 3 days holiday is being declared where there is no option of online class. However, the government has given administrative and political reasons behind this decision, so that the students will not face any problem, while other people of the districts of the state will also be freed from trouble. Let us know the complete reason for the holiday and the name of the state

State-wise holiday details

Uttar Pradesh

As we all know, the last phase of Kavad Yatra has started in Uttar Pradesh. On the last day of Kavad Yatra i.e. on July 23, lakhs of devotees will reach the end of the month of Shravan with Gangajal, due to which there is a possibility of heavy traffic and crowd. Due to this crowd, the children of schools in areas like Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Muzaffarnagar are facing many types of problems. After the holiday, they are getting late to reach home due to traffic. At the same time, children are not able to reach school on time. Apart from this, children are facing problems due to heavy crowd around the school gate. Parents are also noticing a lot of trouble.

Along with the children, teachers studying in the school are also facing traffic problems. In such a situation, decisions have been taken to keep schools closed till July 23 in Ghaziabad, Meerut and Muzaffar. In which all government, private, CBSE ICSE schools of these areas have been included. The administration has given a special warning that the orders should not be violated, online classes should be ensured for the children and children should be given leave so that the children are free from the crowd, traffic management is easy, school buses and parents get relief from the trouble of struggling with traffic and Kanwar pilgrims also do not face any kind of problem.

Delhi NCR

Like Uttar Pradesh, the traffic crisis is increasing due to the crowd of Kanwar pilgrims around Delhi NCR. Many people are coming from far and wide to join this Kavad Yatra. In such a situation, the crowd is increasing day by day in districts like Delhi Noida, so keeping in mind the traffic management, the government has also decided to give holiday to the schools of Delhi NCR so that children can be relieved from the traffic problem.

Ujjain Madhya Pradesh

In view of the increasing crowd of devotees in Mahakaleshwar temple of Ujjain in the month of Sawan, the administration of Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh has decided to close the school at the local level on 23 July. Let us tell you that 23 July is the day of Shivratri of Shravan month, so there is a possibility of an increasing crowd of devotees on this day, due to which children may have to face traffic. Due to the small city, small lanes and crowd of devotees, children have to face many types of problems during movement, so it has been decided to keep the school closed at the local level in Ujjain on 23 July.

Uttarakhand (Haridwar and Rishikesh)

Heavy traffic and traffic jams are being seen on the roads in Haridwar and Rishikesh due to the Kavad Yatra. On the other hand, due to 23rd July being a special day, the crowd of devotees is expected to increase. That is why it has been announced to keep schools closed in Haridwar, Rishikesh and other surrounding areas of Uttarakhand on 23rd July so that children can be relieved from traffic. Apart from this, tourists coming here also get upset about the traffic, due to which buses and autos etc. going to school will remain closed on this day.

Tamil Nadu Ariyalur district

Adi Tiruvathilai festival is going to be organized on 23rd July in Ariyalur district of Tamil Nadu. This is a local festival of Ariyalur district, due to which a local holiday has been declared in Hariyalur district. This festival is celebrated in South India in honor of Lord Shiva. Shivaratri of Shravan month is falling on 23rd July, so this festival will be celebrated with great pomp in Ariyalur district of Tamil Nadu. On the occasion of this festival, the decision to keep the schools of the district closed has been announced.

Telangana State

The Left Student Union in Telangana has called for a statewide bandh on 23 July. The Left Student Union has raised the demand that this time the government is delaying scholarships, there is lack of facilities in government schools and private schools are charging huge fees. In such a situation, in view of so many disturbances happening in the field of education, the Left Student Union has announced to keep government and private schools closed on 23 July. Although this is not an official holiday declared by the government, from the point of view of security, a large number of government and private institutions will remain closed.

Kerala State

Former Chief Minister of Kerala VS Achuthanandan passed away on 21 July 2025. Being a former Chief Minister, the state of Kerala has now declared three days of mourning in the state from 22 to 24 July to pay tribute to him, due to which a holiday has been declared in government offices, schools and colleges on 22 and 23 July. Let us tell you that this is a government holiday, so it is mandatory for all government and private schools to accept this decision.

Conclusion

Overall, on 23 July 2025, schools and colleges will remain closed in various states of India due to religious events, agitation, mourning festivals etc. However, whatever the reason, children are being given leave during this time, which ensures that children will get relief from studies and traffic for a few days. However, this decision is being taken keeping in mind the safety of the children.