SBI Clerk 2026 Notification PDF: Indian banking candidates eagerly await the coveted SBI Clerk 2026 Notification, which represents a fantastic chance to land a front-line role at State Bank of India as a Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales). Approximately 13,500–14,000 clerical positions are anticipated, making this one of the bank’s biggest hiring campaigns in the past ten years. Everything you require is provided here, including information on how to apply online, exam dates, eligibility, exam format, costs, the selection procedure, and professional study advice.

SBI Clerk 2026 Notification to be Released Soon

Exam Name: SBI Clerk 2026 (Junior Associate – Customer Support & Sales), Vacancies: Approx. 13,500–14,000 clerical posts (part of 18,000 vacancies), Notification Release: Expected soon by the end of the year. Apply Online Window: Likely within a week of notification, Exam Mode: Computer‑based Prelims and Mains, Eligibility: Graduation in any discipline or equivalent from a recognized university.

SBI Clerk 2026 Notification – Highlights

Exam Elements Details Name of Exam conducting body State Bank of India (SBI) Post Clerk (Junior Associates for Support & Sales) Region Across India Level of Exam National Frequency of Exam Yearly Mode of Exam Online Exam Stages Prelims Exam, Mains Exam, Language Test

SBI Clerk 2026 Apply Online Registration Steps

The application for SBI Clerk 2026 apply online will be entirely digital. Here’s the usual process:

Visit SBI official careers portal (sbi.co.in > Careers).

SBI Clerk 2026 Notification, 18000 Vacancies for clerical posts in FY 2026, Apply Online Now 5

Click “ SBI Clerk Notification 2026 – Apply Online” link upon release.

– Apply Online” link upon release. Login for Register mobile number, password and security code.

Upload scanned photograph, signature, left thumb impression, and handwritten declaration.

Fill in personal, educational, and communication details.

Pay application fee online (₹750 for Gen/OBC; SC/ST/PwD/XS/EWS exempted)

Preview and submit form; print acknowledgement for future reference.

SBI Clerk 2026 Exam Dates

While the exact schedule will be confirmed in the official notification, past data and industry estimates suggest:

Event Tentative Date SBI Clerk 2026 Notification TBA Online Apply Start Within 7 days of notification Online Apply Last Date 2–3 weeks after start Prelims Exam (Stage I) 20 September (expected) Mains Exam (Stage II) 16 November (expected)

SBI Clerk 2026 Eligibility Criteria

To apply for SBI Clerk 2026 recruitment, candidates must meet the following:

Indian citizen (or equivalent nationality). Graduation in any field from a recognized university (final-year students eligible provisionally) Age: 20–28 years (as of cut-off date) – relaxations apply: SC/ST: +5 year, OBC: +3 years, PWD (General/EWS): +10 years, Widows/divorced women: +7 years (max 35 Gen, 38 OBC, 40 SC/ST).

Application Fee & Documents Required

Fee: ₹750 for General/OBC; exempted for SC/ST/PwD/EWS

Document checklist:

Scanned passport-size photograph (20–50 KB, 200×230 px), Signature image (10–20 KB, 140×60 px), Left thumb impression, Handwritten declaration in prescribed format and Graduation certificate/marksheet for stream, percentage, university.

SBI Clerk 2026 Selection Process & Exam Pattern

Candidates will go through: Preliminary Exam – Objective, qualifying in nature. Main Exam, Local Language Test – Mandatory for appointment.

Prelims Pattern:

Sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability

Total Questions/Marks: 100 questions for 100 marks

Duration: 60 minutes

Mains Pattern:

Sections: General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude, General/Financial Awareness

Total: 190 questions for 200 marks

Duration: 160 minutes

State Wise Cut off Marks for SBI Clerk Main Examination

The bank has conducted recruitment drive to recruit junior Associates which are also known as Clerk recruitment in SBI. Cut off marks will prepared for different states according to number of vacancies, the difficulty level of the question and number of participants in the examination.

Department had conducted the examination for maximum 200 marks for mains, but the cut off marks will range between 75 to 95 for which will be different for all states. The official cut off marks will be released at the time of declaring the result but you can see the following expected cut off marks range and calculate your marks in the examination accordingly.

States/UT Expected Cutoff (General) Andaman & Nicobar 75-78 Arunachal Pradesh 42-45 Assam 66-69 Bihar 52-55 Chhattisgarh 63-66 Delhi 58-61 Gujarat 52-55 Haryana 59-62 Himachal Pradesh 75-78 Jammu & Kashmir 67-70 Jharkhand 57-60 Karnataka 57-60 Kerala 77-80 Madhya Pradesh 68-71 Maharashtra 72-75 Meghalaya 35-38 Odisha 78-81 Punjab 69-72 Rajasthan 58-61 Sikkim 59-62 Tamil Nadu 55-58 Telangana 43-46 Tripura 62-65 Uttar Pradesh 61-64 Uttarakhand 64-67 West Bengal 80-83

Category Wise Cut off Marks

Candidates can see multiple reserve categories in this recruitment drive including the SC ST category, PWD, EWS and OBC category. Those who did not fit in any of the above category are registered under the Unreserved applicants. Cut off marks for unreserved applicants will go high as compared to other candidates. The range of the cut off marks will be the 120 to 135 for UR.

You can check the following table to understand category wise cut off marks for SBI clerk examination.

Category Cutoff Marks Unreserved 120- 135 OBC 119- 128 EWS 120- 132 SC 110- 120 ST 100- 105 PWD 91- 98

How To Download The Cut off Marks?

Candidates can download the official cut off marks for SBI clerk examination following this step by step guidelines from the official website;

First of all, visit the official website of State Bank of India and locate the career section. https://sbi.co.in. Click on login and the enter the username password & date of birth.

SBI Clerk 2026 Notification, 18000 Vacancies for clerical posts in FY 2026, Apply Online Now 6

Now you will see the current openings option in the career website where you need to find the Junior associate recruitment link. Now it will show you the pdf of the cut off marks for different categories and state in this page where you have to click on the PDF link so it will automatically download in your device and you can see your state wise and category with cut off marks accordingly.