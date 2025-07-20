सावन में महादेव को खुश करने के अचूक उपाय

Sawan Ke Upay: Shravan month is considered to be a very holy month in Hinduism. This month is related to Lord Shiva. It is said that if devotees worship Mahadev with special devotion every Monday in Shravan month, then Mahadev is definitely pleased with his worship and gives him all the boons. Yes, the devotion of Mahadev on Monday of Shravan month has special significance.

In the year 2025, Shravan Monday has started from 14th July 2025 and the second Monday of Shravan is going to come on 21st July 2025 and today in this article we will tell you some special remedies to be done on the second Monday of Shravan so that you can take special advantage of this day.

Date and auspicious time of the second Monday of Shravan

The second Monday in Shravan month falls on 21st July 2025. On this day, Brahma Muhurta will be from 4:17 am to 4:59 am, Abhijeet Kaal from 12:00 pm to 12:55 pm and Amrit Kaal from 6:17 am to 7:50 am. This time is considered to be the best time for worship. During this time, if you do the special measures written below, then Mahadev will definitely shower his blessings on you.

Do Sawan Ke Upay on the second Monday of Shravan

Worship of the nag devta

The month of Shravan is related to Mahadev. If you worship the snake god(nag devta) on the second Monday of Shravan, then you get special blessings from Mahadev. On this day, offer a small pair of silver snakes on Shivling and chant Mahadev’s Naag Mantra, which will free you from every problem in life.

Offer coconut water on Shivling

If you offer coconut water on Shivling on the second Monday of Shravan, then you get mental stability. Along with this, offering coconut water on Shivling ends the effect of evil eye. By keeping a whole coconut in the safe of the house after the puja on the second Monday of Sawan, the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi always shower on you.

Chant 108 names of Shiva

If you chant Shiva Ashtottaar Shatanamaavali on the second Monday of Sawan, then you get special blessings of Lord Shiva. Doing this sadhna increases your career and you get wealth.

Offer black sesame, Akshat and honey to Lord Shiva

If you offer black sesame, honey and whole rice on Shivling on the second Monday of Shravan, then all your diseases, fears, quarrels, pains go away and you get wealth and prosperity.

Offer white sandalwood to Mahadev

If white sandalwood paste is offered to Mahadev along with Belpatra on the second Monday of Shravan, then you get mental peace. White sandalwood is a symbol of happiness, prosperity and peace, so by offering white sandalwood to Mahadev, you also get these qualities.

If you chant Mahadev’s favorite mantra ‘Om Namah Shivaya’, ‘Mahamrityunjaya Mantra’ or remember ‘Rudra Gayatri Mantra’ on every Monday of Shravan month, then you also get the desired boon.