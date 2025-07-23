SASSA Reapplication for R370 in 2025: Check Payment Date and How to Apply

SASSA Reapplication for R370 in 2025: In 2025, the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) continues to provide financial relief to vulnerable citizens through the SRD R370 grant, previously known as the R350 grant. Families who are facing hardship or were previously receiving the grant can now reapply for the SASSA R370 grant to continue receiving benefits without interruption.
If you’re wondering how to reapply for R370, why your application got rejected, or how to fix common errors, this comprehensive guide will help you understand the entire SASSA reapplication process, eligibility, reasons for rejection, and tips to avoid denial.
What Is the SASSA R370 Grant?
The Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant, initially introduced in May 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, was aimed at providing temporary income support to unemployed South Africans.
As of 2025, the government has extended the program and increased the monthly payout to R370, effective from April 2024, to help eligible low-income citizens tackle rising living costs and unemployment.
Why Do You Need to Reapply for SASSA R370 in 2025?
Many previous beneficiaries are seeing their SASSA SRD grant status set to ‘Declined’ or ‘Pending’ due to system updates, expired applications, or failure to verify banking and ID information. As a result, SASSA has urged applicants to reapply to continue their monthly assistance.
R370 Grant Payment Dates – August 2025 Update
According to SASSA, the next SRD R370 grant payment cycle is scheduled for August 2025. Approved applicants will receive their payments between:
August 20 to August 29, 2025
Beneficiaries will receive their funds in their bank accounts or preferred method, depending on what they selected in their application.
Common Reasons Why Your SASSA R370 Application Is Rejected
If your SASSA R370 grant application in 2025 is being declined, here are the top reasons and how to fix them:
1 Exceeding the Income Threshold
- According to SASSA regulations, you will not be eligible for the SRD grant if your monthly income exceeds R624.
- Tip: Ensure that no recent income (salary, cash deposits) reflects in your bank account above this threshold, especially during the means test.
2 Incorrect or Inactive Bank Account
- Funds can only be disbursed to the applicant’s own personal bank account that matches their ID number.
- Tip: Make sure your bank account is active, under your name, and updated in the SASSA database.
3 Data Errors in Application Form
- Minor mistakes like wrong ID number, spelling mistakes in your name, or incorrect date of birth can cause automatic rejection.
- Tip: Double-check all your personal information and ensure it matches your Home Affairs records.
4 Duplicate Applications
- Submitting multiple applications using different phone numbers or emails can flag your application.
- Tip: Only submit one application per person using consistent contact and ID details.
5 UIF or NSFAS Registered
- If you’re receiving Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) or NSFAS payments, you are automatically disqualified from the SRD R370.
- Tip: If you are no longer receiving these benefits, contact SASSA and request re-evaluation.
How to Reapply for SASSA R370 Grant in 2025 – Step-by-Step Guide
Follow these updated steps to reapply for your R370 grant and ensure a successful submission:
Step 1: Visit the Official SASSA SRD Website
Go to the official reapplication portal:
https://srd.sassa.gov.za
Step 2: Login to Your SRD Account
Click on the “Login” button using:
- Your South African ID number
- Your registered mobile number
You will receive a One-Time PIN (OTP) on your phone to verify your login.
Step 3: Select the ‘Reapplication’ Option
Once logged in, you will see an option to Reapply for the SRD R370 Grant. Click on it to proceed.
Step 4: Update Personal and Banking Details
Enter your:
- Full Name
- ID Number
- Mobile Number
- Current Residential Address
- Bank Account details
Ensure accuracy and match with your government records.
Step 5: Upload Required Documents
Prepare the following:
- Certified copy of your South African ID
- Proof of Address (not older than 3 months)
- Bank Statement (to verify income)
Upload each document clearly and in PDF or JPG format.
Step 6: Submit Your Application
Double-check all fields and submit. You will get a confirmation message via SMS and email.
How Long Does SASSA Take to Approve Reapplication?
SASSA usually takes 5–10 working days to review your application. If accepted, you’ll receive an approval SMS and payment date.
You can also check your status on the same website:
- Visit: https://srd.sassa.gov.za/sc19/status
- Enter your ID and mobile number.
SASSA R370 Application Status Check 2025
Want to know your current R370 grant status? Here’s how to check:
Online Status Check:
- Visit: https://srd.sassa.gov.za/sc19/status
- Input your ID number and mobile number
- Click “Submit”
- See if your application is Pending, Approved, or Declined
FAQs about SASSA Reapplication for R370 in 2025
In 2025, will the SASSA R370 grant still be available?
Yes. The SRD grant was extended by the South African government.
How can I update my SASSA banking details?
Visit: https://srd.sassa.gov.za
Scroll to “How to change your banking details”
Enter ID and follow the OTP link sent via SMS.
Can I apply if I previously got rejected?
Yes. You can reapply and request reconsideration if your circumstances have changed.
Can I get SASSA R370 while receiving NSFAS or UIF?
No. Double-dipping is not allowed. You must choose only one benefit.