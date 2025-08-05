SASSA Confirms September 2025: Check Full Grant Payment Schedule Here

SASSA Confirms September 2025: Hey there, South Africans! If you’re one of the millions counting on a monthly grant from the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA), you’re probably circling dates on your calendar right about now. September 2025 is just around the corner, and SASSA has confirmed that payments kick off on September 2. Whether you’re an older person, living with a disability, or caring for kids, these grants are a lifeline, and knowing when and how much you’ll get is crucial.

Why SASSA Grants Matter

First, let’s set the scene. SASSA is the backbone of social support in South Africa, dishing out grants to over 19 million people—roughly half the population. That’s huge! These grants help older folks, people with disabilities, foster parents, and those struggling to make ends meet. With poverty affecting 55.5% of South Africans and unemployment sitting at a stubborn 32.9% in 2025, according to the World Bank, these payments are often the difference between putting food on the table and going without.

September 2025 is a big month because it’s when SASSA rolls out its usual grants—Older Persons, Disability, Child Support, and more—plus the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant for those in dire need. But with recent chatter about suspensions, fraud checks, and payment delays, there’s a lot to unpack. So, let’s get into the details, starting with those all-important payment dates.

September 2025 Payment Dates: When’s Your Money Coming?

SASSA has a staggered payment schedule to keep things smooth and avoid chaos at ATMs and pay points. Based on official updates and patterns from recent months, here’s the confirmed schedule for September 2025:

Older Persons Grant (including War Veterans): Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Tuesday, September 2, 2025 Disability Grant (including Grant-in-Aid): Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Wednesday, September 3, 2025 Children’s Grants (Child Support, Foster Child, Care Dependency): Thursday, September 4, 2025

Thursday, September 4, 2025 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant: Between September 22 and 30, 2025 (exact dates vary, so check your status online)

These dates come from SASSA’s consistent approach of paying Older Persons first, followed by Disability, then Children’s grants, usually in the first week of the month. The SRD grant, also known as the R370 grant, typically lands later, between the 22nd and 30th, as it’s processed differently. For example, August 2025 payments followed this pattern, with Older Persons on August 5, Disability on August 6, and Children’s grants on August 7, according to posts on X and SASSA’s updates. September should stick to this rhythm.

Once it’s in your account or on your SASSA gold card, it stays there until you need it. Waiting a day or two can help you avoid long queues at ATMs or pay points like Pick n Pay or Shoprite. If your payment doesn’t show up on time, check your banking details on the SASSA e-Services portal or call the helpline at 0800 60 10 11. Delays can happen due to bank processing or verification issues, but more on that later.

How Much Will You Get?

The amount you receive depends on the type of grant you’re approved for. SASSA adjusts these amounts twice a year, in April and October, to keep up with inflation. Based on the latest updates from April 2025, here’s what you can expect for September:

Older Persons Grant: Ages 60–74: R2,310 per month Ages 75+: R2,330 per month

Disability Grant: R2,310 per month (temporary or permanent)

R2,310 per month (temporary or permanent) Child Support Grant: R560 per month per child

R560 per month per child Foster Child Grant: R1,180 per month per child

R1,180 per month per child Care Dependency Grant: R2,310 per month per child

R2,310 per month per child War Veterans Grant: R2,330 per month

R2,330 per month Grant-in-Aid: R560 per month (for those needing full-time care, paid alongside another grant)

R560 per month (for those needing full-time care, paid alongside another grant) Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant: R370 per month

These amounts are set by SASSA and the National Treasury, and they’re the same as those paid in August 2025. If you’re wondering about increases, keep an eye out for October 2025, when the next adjustment might come. For example, a pensioner aged 75 or older gets R2,330, which is R20 more than younger pensioners, reflecting the slightly higher needs of older folks. If you’re a parent with two kids on the Child Support Grant, you’d get R1,120 monthly (R560 per child).

One thing to note: you can’t receive multiple grants unless it’s a special case, like a Foster Child Grant combined with a Grant-in-Aid. If you’re unsure about your amount, check your status on the SASSA e-Services portal or via WhatsApp (082 046 8553) by typing “STATUS” followed by your ID number.

Who’s Eligible for These Grants?

Eligibility depends on the grant, but there are some common threads. Here’s a rundown of the main criteria for each:

Older Persons Grant: Be 60 or older (or 75+ for the higher amount).Be a South African citizen, permanent resident, or refugee living in South Africa.Pass the means test: your annual income must have assets under R1,227,600 (single) or R2,455,200 (married), and be under R86,280 (single) or R172,560 (married). Not live in a state institution.

Disability Grant: Have a permanent or temporary (6–12 months) disability that prevents you from working, confirmed by a medical assessment. Be 18–59 years old (over 60 qualifies for Older Persons). Meet the same income and asset limits as the Older Persons Grant. Be a South African citizen, permanent resident, or refugee.

Child Support Grant: Be the primary caregiver of a child under 18. Pass the means test: income below R60,000 per year (single) or R120,000 (married). Be a South African citizen or permanent resident.

Foster Child Grant: Be a court-appointed foster parent of a child under 18. No means test, but you need a valid court order.

Care Dependency Grant: Care for a child under 18 with a severe disability, confirmed by a medical assessment. Meet the same income limits as the Child Support Grant.

War Veterans Grant: Be 60 or older, or disabled, and have served in World War II or the Korean War. Meet the same income and asset limits as the Older Persons Grant.

Grant-in-Aid: Receive an Older Persons, Disability, or War Veterans Grant and need full-time care due to physical or mental limitations. Provide a medical report (less than three months old).

SRD Grant (R370): Be 18–60 years old, unemployed, and have no other income or financial support. Be a South African citizen, refugee, asylum seeker, or special permit holder. Pass the means test: no more than R624 per month in income and minimal bank balances (SASSA checks accounts monthly).



You’ll need a valid South African ID, or for refugees, a refugee ID or permit. If you don’t have these, SASSA accepts temporary proof, like a sworn statement from a reputable person (e.g., a councillor or priest) plus proof you’ve applied for ID documents from Home Affairs. But you must get proper ID within three months, or your grant could be suspended.

How to Apply or Check Your Status

If you’re new to SASSA or worried about your grant status, here’s how to get started:

Applying: Visit your nearest SASSA office with your ID, proof of income, assets, and any required medical or court documents. Some grants, like Disability, require a medical assessment by a SASSA-contracted doctor. Online applications are available for the SRD grant via srd.sassa.gov.za. Disability Grant applications went fully digital in June 2025, so check the SASSA e-Services portal. If you can’t apply in person, appoint a proxy with a power of attorney. Applications are free and should take about two hours. You’ll get a receipt and a decision within 90 days.

Checking Status: For SRD grants, use the SASSA status check tool at srd.sassa.gov.za with your ID and phone number. You can also text “STATUS” and your ID to 32555 or WhatsApp 082 046 8553. For other grants, call 0800 60 10 11 or visit a SASSA office. If your status says “Paid” but the money hasn’t arrived, check with your bank for processing delays.



If your application is rejected, you have 90 days to appeal with supporting documents. For example, if SASSA flags undisclosed income, provide bank statements or payslips to prove you’re eligible.

How Are Payments Made?

SASSA offers several ways to get your money, designed to make things convenient:

Bank Account: Direct deposits into your personal bank account (not Postbank, which has faced issues). Update your details on the SASSA e-Services portal to avoid delays.

Direct deposits into your personal bank account (not Postbank, which has faced issues). Update your details on the SASSA e-Services portal to avoid delays. SASSA Gold Card: Works like a regular bank card at ATMs or stores like Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Checkers, Boxer, or USave. Create a PIN to keep it secure.

Works like a regular bank card at ATMs or stores like Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Checkers, Boxer, or USave. Create a PIN to keep it secure. Post Office: Less common now, but you can collect cash at a post office if you don’t have a bank account.

Less common now, but you can collect cash at a post office if you don’t have a bank account. Mobile Money: Some SRD grants are paid via mobile money services, like through your phone provider.

SASSA warns against using expired cards or inactive accounts, as this can block payments. If you’re using a SASSA gold card, check your balance regularly and report any issues to the helpline. Also, be cautious at ATMs—scammers sometimes lurk, so don’t let strangers “help” you with transactions.

Why Payments Might Be Delayed or Suspended

Delays and suspensions have been a hot topic in 2025, with 210,000 beneficiaries flagged for review in July due to suspected undisclosed income. Here’s why your September payment might hit a snag:

Verification Checks: SASSA cross-references data with Home Affairs, Correctional Services, and the UIF to catch fraud. If they spot income above the means test, your grant could be suspended.

SASSA cross-references data with Home Affairs, Correctional Services, and the UIF to catch fraud. If they spot income above the means test, your grant could be suspended. Banking Issues: Incorrect or multiple bank accounts can delay payments. Update your details via the SASSA Mobile Number Update Tool or at an office.

Incorrect or multiple bank accounts can delay payments. Update your details via the SASSA Mobile Number Update Tool or at an office. System Updates: Technical glitches, like system upgrades or internet banking issues, can cause delays, especially for SRD grants.

Technical glitches, like system upgrades or internet banking issues, can cause delays, especially for SRD grants. Power Cuts: Electricity outages can disrupt banking systems, though this is rare.

Electricity outages can disrupt banking systems, though this is rare. Missed Reviews: SASSA requires periodic reviews to confirm eligibility. If you ignore review notices, your grant could lapse after three months.

To avoid trouble, respond to review notices promptly, update your contact details, and keep your ID documents current. If your grant is suspended, visit a SASSA office within 30 days with proof of eligibility, like bank statements or a medical report.

What’s the Mood Out There?

Social media, especially X, is buzzing with chatter about SASSA grants. Posts from @NorthWesTimes in July confirmed August’s payment dates, and September’s schedule aligns closely. But there’s frustration too—@BlackSashSA has called out SASSA for “unfair” reviews that leave beneficiaries in the lurch, and some users report delays since June. Others, like @SizweLo, praise the digital tools like the WhatsApp status check for making things easier. The vibe is a mix of relief when payments hit and stress when they don’t.

Conclusion: SASSA Confirms September 2025

September 2, 2025, kicks off SASSA’s payment cycle, with Older Persons getting R2,310–R2,330, Disability and Care Dependency at R2,310, Child Support at R560, and SRD at R370 later in the month. Make sure you’re eligible by meeting the means test and keeping your ID and banking details updated. Check your status via the SASSA portal or WhatsApp, and don’t panic if there’s a delay—reach out to the helpline or your local office. With a bit of planning, you can make your grant go further and avoid the stress of queues or scams.