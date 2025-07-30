SASSA Changes for August 2025: New Rule Could Impact Multi-Grant Families – Are You Still Eligible?

SASSA Changes for August 2025: The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has introduced a significant update in August 2025, targeting multi-grant households with revised income thresholds. This change affects millions of South Africans who rely on social grants, such as Child Support, Older Persons, Disability, and Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grants. With approximately 28 million beneficiaries—nearly half of South Africa’s population—depending on these grants, understanding the new rules is critical to ensure continued financial support.

What Is the New SASSA Rule for Multi-Grant Households?

In July 2025, SASSA announced revised income thresholds for households receiving multiple grants, effective from August 2025. The rule aims to ensure equitable distribution of social assistance by tightening eligibility criteria for households where more than one member receives a grant. The change responds to rising living costs, with inflation impacting household budgets, and aligns with the government’s efforts to balance fiscal sustainability with poverty alleviation.

Changes in the August 2025 Update

Increased Income Thresholds : Starting July 2025, SASSA raised income thresholds by 7% to 12.5% across grant types to reflect economic realities. For multi-grant households, the combined income of all household members is now assessed more stringently.

: Starting July 2025, SASSA raised income thresholds by 7% to 12.5% across grant types to reflect economic realities. For multi-grant households, the combined income of all household members is now assessed more stringently. Household-Based Means Test : For households receiving multiple grants (e.g., Child Support and Older Persons), the total household income must not exceed the new thresholds, which vary by grant type and household size.

: For households receiving multiple grants (e.g., Child Support and Older Persons), the total household income must not exceed the new thresholds, which vary by grant type and household size. Exclusion of Certain Income : Following a January 2025 court ruling, one-off payments or gifts are excluded from the income calculation, but regular income sources (e.g., wages, pensions) are included.

: Following a January 2025 court ruling, one-off payments or gifts are excluded from the income calculation, but regular income sources (e.g., wages, pensions) are included. Focus on SRD Grants : The SRD grant, increased to R370 per month in April 2024, has a stricter income threshold of R625 per month for individuals. Households with multiple grants may face challenges if their combined income exceeds this limit.

: The SRD grant, increased to R370 per month in April 2024, has a stricter income threshold of R625 per month for individuals. Households with multiple grants may face challenges if their combined income exceeds this limit. Biometric Verification: SASSA now mandates biometric verification for all grant recipients to prevent fraud, particularly in multi-grant households.

These changes aim to direct aid to the most vulnerable while ensuring fiscal responsibility, as social grants are allocated R284.7 billion for 2025/26.

Why Multi-Grant Households Are Targeted

Multi-grant households—where multiple family members receive different types of grants—are common in South Africa due to high poverty rates (55.5% of the population, per World Bank data) and unemployment (32.9% in 2025). However, SASSA identified that some households exceed income thresholds when combining grants, wages, or other income sources, prompting a more rigorous means test. The goal is to prioritize households with the greatest need while exploring sustainable income support, such as job-seeker allowances, by September 2025.

Who Is Affected by the Income Limit Change?

The new rule primarily impacts:

Households with Multiple Grants : Families receiving more than one grant type (e.g., Child Support for children and Older Persons for grandparents).

: Families receiving more than one grant type (e.g., Child Support for children and Older Persons for grandparents). Households with Additional Income : If any household member earns income from wages, part-time work, or private pensions, the combined income may exceed the new thresholds.

: If any household member earns income from wages, part-time work, or private pensions, the combined income may exceed the new thresholds. SRD Grant Recipients : Individuals receiving the R370 SRD grant must ensure their household’s total income stays below R625 per month per person.

: Individuals receiving the R370 SRD grant must ensure their household’s total income stays below R625 per month per person. Caregivers and Foster Parents: Those receiving Child Support or Care Dependency Grants may face revised means tests based on household income, not just individual earnings.

If your household receives only one grant or has no additional income, you may be unaffected, but verifying your status is recommended.

New Income Thresholds for 2025

The updated income thresholds vary by grant type and household composition. Below is a detailed table summarizing the key limits for 2025:

Grant Type Monthly Income Threshold (Single) Monthly Income Threshold (Married) Notes Older Persons (60+) R8,850 R17,700 Increased by 10% from 2024; includes pensions and other income. Disability R8,850 R17,700 Same as Older Persons; medical assessments required. Child Support R5,300 R10,600 Applies to primary caregiver’s income; increased by 7%. Care Dependency R18,600 R37,200 Based on caregiver’s income, not child’s; no asset test. Social Relief of Distress (SRD) R625 N/A Strict threshold; excludes one-off gifts per court ruling. Grant-in-Aid R560 N/A Paid alongside other grants; tied to primary grant’s review.

Notes:

For multi-grant households, the combined income of all members is assessed against the highest applicable threshold (e.g., Care Dependency for mixed households).

Income includes wages, private pensions, and other grants but excludes one-off payments like gifts.

Thresholds are adjusted annually based on inflation and economic conditions.

How to Check If You’re Affected

To determine if the new rule impacts your household, follow these steps:

Step 1: Calculate Household Income

List all income sources for household members, including wages, pensions, and grants.

Exclude one-off payments or gifts, as per the January 2025 court ruling.

Compare the total against the relevant threshold for your grant type(s).

Step 2: Verify Grant Status

Visit srd.sassa.gov.za for SRD grants or sassa.gov.za for other grants.

Enter your South African ID and registered phone number to check your status.

Confirm that your banking details and biometric verification are up-to-date.

Step 3: Contact SASSA

Call SASSA’s toll-free number (0800 60 10 11) or visit a local office.

Provide your ID, proof of residence, and details of all household grants.

Ask about your household’s eligibility under the new income limits.

Step 4: Update Information

If your household’s income or composition has changed (e.g., new job, additional grants), report it within 10 days to avoid penalties or suspension.

Use the SASSA online portal or mobile app to update details.

Steps to Comply with the New Rule

To ensure your grants remain active, take these proactive steps:

Step 1: Review Household Finances

Gather payslips, bank statements, and grant payment records for all household members.

Calculate total monthly income and compare it to the thresholds in the table above.

If your income exceeds the limit, consider appealing or consulting SASSA for clarification.

Step 2: Complete Biometric Verification

Visit a SASSA office or Postbank branch to complete biometric verification, mandatory for all recipients in 2025.

Bring your South African ID, proof of residence, and current SASSA card.

If unable to visit due to age or disability, appoint a procurator or family member to act on your behalf.

Step 3: Update Banking Details

With SASSA transitioning to Postbank, ensure your grants are linked to a Postbank account or another approved bank.

Update details online at sassa.gov.za or in person at a SASSA office.

Confirm your account is active before the August 25–30 payment window for SRD grants or August 1–7 for other grants.

Step 4: Appeal if Denied

If your grant is suspended due to the new income limits, appeal within 90 days to the Minister of Social Development.

Provide proof of income, household size, and any special circumstances (e.g., medical expenses).

Use SASSA’s online portal or visit an office for appeal forms.

Step 5: Monitor Payment Dates

August 2025 payment dates are staggered to reduce congestion: Older Persons: August 1 Disability: August 4 Child Support: August 5–7 SRD: August 25–30 (varies by verification)

Check your status regularly to confirm your payment date.

Common Challenges and Solutions

Challenge 1: Exceeding Income Thresholds

If your household’s combined income exceeds the new limits:

Solution: Provide detailed income records to SASSA, excluding one-off payments. Appeal if you believe the assessment is incorrect.

Challenge 2: Technical Issues with Applications

Online platforms may experience glitches or verification delays:

Solution: Use alternative application methods (e.g., WhatsApp at 082 046 8553 or SASSA’s chatbot on Facebook). Contact SASSA’s helpline for support.

Challenge 3: Missing Biometric Verification

Failure to complete biometric verification can lead to payment suspension:

Solution: Schedule a visit to a SASSA office or Postbank branch. If mobility is an issue, appoint a representative with a power of attorney.

Challenge 4: Confusion Over Multi-Grant Rules

Households with multiple grants may struggle to understand combined income assessments: