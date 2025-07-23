Saiyara OTT Release Date, Where and When To Watch Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara

Saiyara OTT Release Date: For a long time, Bollywood’s sinking boat was not getting anywhere, but with the release of the Saiyara Movie, Bollywood’s sinking boat seems to be getting closer to safety. Yes, once again such a romantic love story is being seen by the audience, after seeing this movie audiences are going crazy. Bumper collection at the box office and craze for actors and actresses, Bollywood is getting this kind of love after a long time.
As we said, with the release of the Saiyara Movie, a strange wave has risen among the audience. Theaters, multiplexes, single screens are all running housefull. People are not tired of praising Saiyara Movies, be it the people of the new generation or the old generation, everyone is finding Saiyara Movie a romantic and emotional film. This is the story of every person who has ever loved, lost love but did not give up hope. Ahan Pandey and Anit Padda are debuting as leading actors in this movie. Mohit Suri has directed this film and this film is made under Yash Raj banner.
Saiyara OTT Release Date
As soon as the movie was released, Anit padda and Ahaan Pandey came into the category of superstars overnight. Ahaan Pandey is playing the character of Krish Kapoor in this film, while Anit padda is in the role of Vani Batra. Both of them are being liked a lot in this movie. It does not seem that both of them have entered the field for the first time as leading actress and actor in Bollywood.
Talking about the story of this movie, the whole story is built around a romantic love story and musical melody. Such a form of love has been shown in the movie, seeing which today’s youth are forced to cry in the theater. This movie earned 21 crores on the first day, 24 crores business on the second day, 37 crores on the third day and 83 crores net profit in three days. Meaning it was the biggest opening of Bollywood till date.
Saiyaara Movie OTT Release News
Now the apprehensions on the OTT release of Saiyara are slowly starting to clear. If sources are to be believed, the OTT release of Saiyara will be done in the coming two months. The audience is eagerly waiting for the OTT release of this movie. If media reports are to be believed, during the screening of this film, Netflix was displayed as an OTT partner, which makes it clear that Netflix has bought the rights of this film.
Mohit Suri has close relations with Netflix, so it is being said that soon this movie will be released on Netflix as an OTT platform. However, this movie is likely to be released by September 2025 because according to media trends, OTT is released only 8 weeks after the box office release.
Overall, this is a Saiyaara movie which has earned a lot at the box office. At the same time, when this movie is released on OTT, it will definitely double its earnings. However, until this movie is released on OTT, it will definitely set new flags of success at the box office.
