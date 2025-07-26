Saiyaara OTT Release: When & Where to Watch Ahaan and Aneet’s Love Story Online

Saiyaara, a soul-stirring romantic musical drama directed by Mohit Suri, has taken the box office by storm since its theatrical release on July 18, 2025. Featuring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, this Yash Raj Films production has captivated audiences with its emotional narrative and chart-topping soundtrack. With comparisons to Aashiqui 2, the film’s gripping storyline and heartfelt performances have sparked widespread acclaim. As Saiyaara continues to dominate theaters, fans are eager to know when and where to stream this modern love story online. Here’s everything you need to know about Saiyaara’s OTT release, plot, and box office success.

Saiyaara OTT Release Date & Platform

Netflix has secured the digital streaming rights for Saiyaara, as confirmed during its theatrical screenings. While an official release date is yet to be announced, the film is expected to follow the standard Bollywood release pattern, hitting OTT platforms approximately eight weeks after its theatrical debut. This places the anticipated streaming window between late September and early October 2025. However, due to its phenomenal box office performance, reports suggest the makers are negotiating with Netflix to extend the theatrical window to 90 days, potentially delaying the OTT release until Diwali 2025 (around late October or early November). Stay tuned to Netflix’s social media for the official release date announcement.

Saiyaara OTT Release

Saiyaara Box Office Collection and Budget

Saiyaara has redefined box office expectations for a debutant-led film. Opening with an impressive ₹21 crore on July 18, the film amassed ₹83 crore over its first weekend, surpassing Kabir Singh’s ₹71 crore opening weekend in 2019. By day five, it collected ₹132.25 crore domestically, with projections to cross ₹200 crore soon. Despite a minor dip to ₹13 crore on day four, the film’s total earnings reflect its massive appeal. Produced on a budget of approximately ₹60–67 crore, Saiyaara has already recovered its costs and is poised for significant profits through theatrical, digital, and satellite rights. Its success on just 2,000 screens (expanded from 800 due to demand) underscores its widespread popularity across urban and smaller centers.

Saiyaara Plot: A Heartfelt Tale of Love and Healing

Saiyaara tells the poignant story of Vaani (Aneet Padda), a shy poet devastated after her fiancé abandons her moments before their court wedding. Six months later, while rebuilding her life at a new job, she meets Krish (Ahaan Panday), an aspiring, hot-headed musician grappling with his own emotional struggles. Their shared pain fosters a deep connection, blossoming into a turbulent yet beautiful romance. As Vaani’s poetry inspires Krish’s music, their love faces a tragic twist when Vaani is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s. The story explores whether Krish will choose his rising music career or stand by Vaani. The film’s emotional depth, coupled with its soulful soundtrack featuring artists like Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, has left audiences teary-eyed, with viral social media reactions reporting viewers crying or fainting in theaters.

Why Watch Saiyaara?

Saiyaara blends Mohit Suri’s signature emotional storytelling with a modern Gen Z romance, making it a must-watch for fans of Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain. Ahaan Panday’s raw intensity and Aneet Padda’s nuanced performance create undeniable chemistry, while the soundtrack, composed by Mithoon, Tanishk Bagchi, and others, elevates the narrative. Critics praise the film’s heartfelt moments, though some note its predictable plot. With its record-breaking box office run and massive youth appeal, Saiyaara is set to be a streaming sensation on Netflix.

How to Watch Saiyaara Online?

To stream Saiyaara, subscribe to Netflix and check for updates on its release in late September, early October, or potentially Diwali 2025. Follow Netflix India’s official channels or platforms like Pinkvilla and India TV for the latest announcements.