RVC Admit Card 2025 : Check Exam Date & Download Hall Ticket at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in

RVC Admit Card 2025: Since May 26, 2025, is the application deadline, the Indian Army’s RVC (Remount Veterinary Corps) is expected to release RVC Admit Card 2025 for the 2025 recruitment process around that date. The information provided does not specify the precise date of the RVC Admit Card 2025 release. Shortlisted applications, interviews with the Services Selection Board (SSB), medical exams, and a final merit list are all part of the selection process. The Indian Army has not yet released the admit cards for the 2025 Remount Veterinary Corps (RVC) recruitment. According to the most recent announcement, the RVC SSC (Short Service Commission) application deadline is May 26, 2025.

According to Jagran Josh, the RVC Admit Card 2025 will probably be made available a few weeks prior to the written exam, which is expected to be start on August, 2025. Candidates should frequently check the official Indian Army recruitment website (joinindianarmy.nic.in) and other trustworthy sources to stay informed on the admit card release date and download instructions.

Steps to Download the RVC Admit Card 2025

Candidates must go to the official website, find the RVC Admit Card 2025 download link, and enter their registration information in order to download the RVC (Remount Veterinary Corps) admit card. Depending on the particular hiring procedure, the precise steps may differ slightly, but they usually entail signing into their account and downloading the RVC Admit Card 2025 in PDF format.

Here are the general steps to Download an RVC admit card.

Candidates must go to the official website in order to download the RVC (Remount Veterinary Corps) RVC Admit Card 2025. Find the RVC Admit Card 2025 link by going to the "Latest Updates" or "Admit Card" section. After that, you'll be asked to enter your password and registration number to log in. The RVC Admit Card 2025 will appear after you log in, and you can download and print it for your records. Before downloading, make sure to double-check all the information on the RVC Admit Card 2025, and have a printed copy on hand for the test.

RVC Recruitment 2025 Overview

RVC is essential for the Indian Army as it monitors the care, breeding, and training of military animals like horses, mules, and dogs.

Details Description ExamConducting Authority The Indian Army Name of the Post to be filled Short Service Commission Remount Veterinary Corps Rank Captain Total Number of Posts 20 (Male vacancy- 17, Female vacancy- 3) Application Deadline 26th May 2025 by 5:00 PM Mode of Application Offline Educational Qualification BVSc& AH degree from a recognized college or university Age Limit In between 21 to 32 years as on 26th May 2025 Selection Process Shortlisting of Applications, SSB Interview, Medical Examination,Final Merit List Tenure of Service 5 years Salary ₹ 61,300 Official Website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in

RVC Recruitment 2025: Exam Date

This is not a permanent recruitment drive. The Remount Veterinary Corps Recruitment 2025 a Short Service Commission for a duration of 5 years. When the candidates will clear the RVC 2025 Exam and will join the Indian Army, the roles and responsibility they will take as a Captain. The RVC 2025 selection process for the Remount Veterinary Corps includes several steps:

Shortlisting of applications

SSB interview

medical examination

final merit list

Eligibility Of RVC Recruitment 2025

The candidates have to be eligible apply for these RVC vacancy details 2025. These are:

The candidates who are interested must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Science (BVSc or BVSc& AH) from an accredited university.

The candidates should be the citizens of India and along with them candidates from Nepal can also apply.

The individuals who have relocated to India from specific countries such as Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Kenya, or Vietnam and intend to settle here permanently can also apply. But they have to submit a certificate of eligibility issued by the Government of India.

The applicants should be aged between 21 and 32 years as of May 26, 2025.

RVC Recruitment 2025: Application Dates

The Indian Army is accepting applications for the Remount Veterinary Corps through offline submission.

The deadline for completing the application is 26.05.2025 by 5 PM.

Candidates who wish to apply for the RVC Recruitment should keep an eye on these key dates.

The exam date is not published yet by the Indian Army. So stay updated.

RVC Recruitment 2025 salary and benefits

The basic salary will be provided to the candidates =Rs. 61,300 according to the Level-10B pay scale.

A Military Service Pay of Rs. 15,500 or MSP and a Non-Practice Allowance or NPA which is 20% of the basic pay will also be given.

Other perks and benefits include Kit Maintenance or KMA and Dearness Allowance or DA.

The total salary that candidates can expect on an average will be between Rs 80,000 and Rs 1, 20,000 depending on their location and the allowances they qualify for.

Particulars Details Basic Pay ₹61,300 (Level-10B Pay Matrix) Military Service Pay (MSP) ₹ 15,500 Non-Practice Allowance (NPA) 20% of Basic Pay (approx. ₹12,260) Kit Maintenance Allowance (KMA) As per applicable rates Dearness Allowance (DA) As per current government rates Total In-hand Salary ₹80,000 – ₹1,20,000 (based on location and allowances)

How to apply for RVC Recruitment 2025

Remember there is no online application process is available.

The candidates can only apply for this 20 positions in the SSC Remount Veterinary Corps via offline.

The interested candidates can find the application form attached to the official notification.

The candidates need to fill that application form and submit it before the deadline.

The application must be typed on plain paper measuring 21×36 cm.

The address, you need to send your application:

You have to write ‘Application for Short Service Commission in RVC’ in red ink on the envelope you are sending your form.

Remember the deadline which is 26.05.2025.

You are advised to send your verified RVC form only on the mentioned address.

Documents needed for RVC Recruitment 2025

Candidates have to keep updated with their documents to be send along with the application form. It is important that when applying for the RVC the candidates must Xerox copy and self-verify all necessary documents to include with their application.

The required documents are:

the original or provisional BVSc/BVSc& AH degree and final marksheets,

an internship certificate,

a matriculation certificate for date of birth verification,

Respective MVSc and PhD degree certificates with mark sheets

a self-attested photograph

Two self-addressed stamped envelopes.

The opportunity is huge. This is a great opportunity for veterinary graduates to serve to the nation in a respected role within the Indian Army.

