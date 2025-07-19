RRB Paramedical Result 2025 Link: Check Cut-off For SC/ST/OBC/General, Minimum Qualifying Marks

RRB Paramedical Result 2025 Link: According to the majority of sources, the RRB Paramedical Result 2025 is anticipated to be published in the second week of July 2025. The roll numbers of eligible applicants and the post-by-post cut-off scores will be included in the results, which will be accessible on the official regional RRB websites. From April 28 to 30, 2025, the Computer Based Test (CBT) was administered for RRB Paramedical positions.
The RRB Paramedical Result 2025 will be released soon! The RRB Paramedical Result 2025 will be made available on rrbcdg.gov. The Paramedical exam has been administered by RRB in a number of locations throughout the nation or state. Candidates can visit the rrbcdg. gov.in to view and download their results.
RRB Paramedical Result 2025: Overview
|Particulars
|Details
|Exam Conducting Body
|Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|Exam Name
|RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025
|Post
|Various Paramedical Staff Posts
|Total Vacancies
|1,376
|CBT Exam Date
|28 to 30 April 2025
|Answer Key Release
|6 May 2025
|Objection Window Closed
|11 May 2025
|RRB Paramedical Result Date
|Expected in the 2nd Week of July 2025
|Official Website
|rrbcdg. gov.in
Steps to Check the RRB Paramedical Result 2025
Visit official website rrbcdg.gov.in.
On the homepage, look for the “RRB Paramedical Result 2025” link. Enter login details. Following verification of the login credentials, your RRB Paramedical Result will be displayed on the screen. Save the RRB Paramedical Result to your computer for later use.
RRB Paramedical Cut Off Marks 2025
Railway Recruitment Board paramedical staff recruitment 2025 is one of the huge vacancy drive in the department to recruit candidates for total 1376 Vacancies throughout the country. RRB Paramedical exam cut off 2025 details provides an insight about the competition among candidates.
RRB Paramedical Cut Off Marks 2025 will be prepared in different segments including candidate can see variation in cutoff marks in the same category for different zonal websites. The RRB Paramedical final cut off marks 2025s will also have variation for different post where a UR candidate have to gain more marks for nursing staff as compare to health and malaria inspector. So once the RRB Paramedical final cut off marks 2025 activated you can see your performance in this exam and can see your status accordingly.
RRB cut off marks date for paramedical staff recruitment
Cut off marks are usually released while updating the result. The department is currently in progress to prepare result of the candidates. After concluding the application procedure in 16 September 2024, authority conducted recruitment examination after 28 April 2025 to 30 April 2025. Recently, the answer key of the examination has also been updated where candidates have checked their marks from the response sheet.
The board has given total 5 days to candidates to file objection in the provisional answer key where they can submit the objection before 11th May and after it will release the result for candidates. Cut off marks will also be released at the time of uploading the result.
RRB paramedical cut off for Nursing Staff in 2025
There are total 17 zones of RRB where the department have divided Indian Railway staff into 17 sections. Candidates are also recruited according to the specific zone. The cut off marks will go different for other zones where individuals who are applying in Prayagraj, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh zones will need to face high cut off as compared to Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Secunderabad. RRB paramedical staff exam had maximum 100 marks so cut off marks will go less than 100. Candidates can expect following cut off marks for the post of nursing staff in 2025 for different zones:
|RRB Zone
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ahmedabad
|70.73
|70.17
|64.75
|68.21
|63.74
|Ajmer
|76.50
|73.43
|71.09
|75.75
|67.85
|Allahabad (DLW)
|89.12
|65.02
|62.44
|73.09
|—
|Allahabad (NCR)
|69.29
|65.33
|60.64
|67.42
|62.98
|Allahabad (NR)
|70.12
|65.33
|63.88
|67.40
|61.00
|Bangalore
|69.80
|61.72
|61.61
|68.08
|55.50
|Bhopal (WCR)
|68.93
|67.74
|65.36
|—
|—
|Bhopal (WR)
|68.57
|64.08
|62.74
|66.45
|58.48
|Bhubaneswar
|68.75
|—
|—
|64.24
|—
|Bilaspur (CR)
|67.75
|66.72
|64.24
|62.72
|—
|Bilaspur (SECR)
|66.45
|61.72
|—
|64.41
|51.62
|Chandigarh
|83.72
|70.37
|63.47
|73.62
|70.01
|Chennai
|72.09
|65.33
|57.20
|—
|60.07
|Gorakhpur (NER)
|66.45
|59.46
|55.95
|63.82
|53.65
|Guwahati
|66.15
|60.12
|62.44
|63.41
|55.06
|Jammu (DMW)
|67.06
|—
|55.69
|—
|—
|Jammu (NR)
|69.09
|59.20
|55.69
|63.47
|62.72
|Jammu (RCF)
|67.75
|—
|—
|65.41
|—
|Kolkata (CLW)
|68.93
|63.53
|62.74
|67.56
|64.24
|Kolkata (ER)
|69.75
|64.58
|61.62
|66.04
|60.94
|Kolkata (SER)
|69.09
|63.74
|60.07
|66.41
|60.26
|Malda (ER)
|62.08
|54.15
|57.54
|59.46
|55.59
|Malda (SER)
|64.34
|—
|—
|59.24
|—
|Mumbai (CR)
|68.76
|66.41
|61.61
|66.77
|62.08
|Mumbai (WR)
|69.78
|65.41
|60.74
|66.82
|61.50
|Muzaffarpur
|58.88
|33.74
|53.65
|56.06
|56.67
|Patna
|64.24
|54.82
|51.72
|60.07
|54.16
FAQ’s: RRB Paramedical Result 2025
Q1. When will the RRB Paramedical Result 2025 be released?
Ans. The RRB Paramedical Result 2025 is expected to be released in the second week of July 2025, as per multiple reliable sources.
Q2. Where can I check my RRB Paramedical Result 2025?
Ans. You can check your result on the official regional websites of RRB or the central portal rrbcdg.gov.in.
Q3. What login details are required to access the result?
Ans. You need your registration number and date of birth/password to log in and view the RRB Paramedical Result 2025.
Q4. What details will be mentioned in the RRB Paramedical Result 2025?
Ans. The result will include your roll number, qualifying status, category-wise cut-off marks, and possibly post-wise merit information.
Q5. How many vacancies were announced under RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025?
Ans. A total of 1,376 vacancies were announced for various paramedical staff positions across 17 RRB zones.
Q6. When was the RRB Paramedical CBT Exam conducted?
Ans. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) for RRB Paramedical Recruitment was conducted from April 28 to April 30, 2025.
Q7. What was the last date to raise objections against the RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2025?
Ans. The objection window was open till 11 May 2025, after which the final answer key and result preparation process began.