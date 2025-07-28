RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam City Intimation Slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate Exam 2025 is a significant opportunity for candidates aspiring to secure government jobs in Indian Railways. With the exam scheduled from August 7 to September 8, 2025, the release of the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 is a crucial step for candidates to plan their travel and preparation.

Undergraduate Exam City Intimation Slip 2025

The RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 is a preliminary document issued by the Railway Recruitment Board to inform candidates about their allotted exam city, exam date, and shift timing for the Computer-Based Test (CBT 1).

This slip is not an admit card and does not permit entry to the examination hall. Instead, it serves as an early notification to help candidates plan their travel and accommodation, especially if the exam center is located outside their home city. The slip is released approximately 10 days before the exam, allowing candidates ample time to make necessary arrangements.

RRB NTPC UG Exam City Intimation Slip 2025

The RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam targets 12th-pass candidates applying for posts such as Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, and Trains Clerk. With 3,445 vacancies announced under CEN 06/2024, this recruitment drive has attracted over 63.26 lakh applicants, making it highly competitive. The city intimation slip is a vital tool for candidates to prepare logistically for this significant examination.

RRB NTPC Undergraduate 2025 Important Dates

Understanding the key details of the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam 2025 is essential for candidates. Below is a summary of the critical aspects: Particulars Information Exam Name RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam 2025 (CEN 06/2024) Conducting Authority Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Exam Dates August 7 to September 8, 2025 City Intimation Slip Release Date July 28, 2025 Admit Card Release Date August 3, 2025 (4 days before the scheduled exam date) Vacancies 3,445 undergraduate-level posts Total Applicants Approximately 63.26 lakh Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) Exam Duration 90 minutes (120 minutes for PwBD candidates with a scribe) Negative Marking 1/3 mark deducted for each incorrect answer Posts Covered Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Trains Clerk Official Websites rrbcdg.gov.in, rrbapply.gov.in, rrb.digialm.com, and other regional RRB websites

These details provide a snapshot of the recruitment process, helping candidates stay informed and prepared.

Importance of the RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025

The city intimation slip plays a pivotal role in the RRB NTPC examination process. Here’s why it is essential:

Travel Planning: The slip informs candidates about the city where their exam center is located, enabling them to book tickets and accommodations in advance, especially for outstation candidates. Exam Schedule Awareness: It provides the exact exam date and shift timing, helping candidates organize their schedules and avoid last-minute confusion. SC/ST Travel Pass: For eligible SC/ST candidates who opted for the free travel authority during the application process, the slip includes a travel pass that allows them to avail concessional train tickets for their journey to and from the exam center. Preparation for Biometric Verification: The slip reminds candidates to carry their Aadhaar Card, as Aadhaar-enabled biometric verification is mandatory at the exam center. Early Notification: Released 10 days before the exam, the slip gives candidates sufficient time to prepare logistically, reducing stress and ensuring a smooth exam experience.

The city intimation slip is distinct from the admit card, which is released later and contains detailed exam center information, roll number, and other instructions necessary for exam day.

How to Download RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam City Intimation Slip 2025?

Downloading the RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025 is a straightforward process. Candidates must follow these steps to access their slip from the official RRB websites:

Go to the official website of the RRB region where you applied, such as rrbcdg.gov.in, rrbapply.gov.in, or rrb.digialm.com. Alternatively, check the regional RRB website specific to your zone (e.g., rrbmumbai.gov.in, rrbbnc.gov.in). On the homepage, look for the link titled “RRB NTPC Undergraduate City Intimation Slip 2025” or “CEN 06/2024 (NTPC-UG)” under the active notifications or notice board section. Click the link to be redirected to the login portal, typically hosted by rrb.digialm.com or the respective RRB website. Provide your Registration Number and Password or Date of Birth (in DD-MM-YYYY format). You may also need to enter a captcha code for verification. The RRB NTPC City Click the “Login” or “Submit” button after entering the required details accurately. Intimation Slip 2025 will appear on the screen, displaying your exam city, date, and shift timing. Download the slip in PDF format and take a printout for reference. Ensure you save a digital copy for backup.

Note: Candidates should verify all details on the slip, such as their name, registration number, and exam date, to ensure accuracy. In case of discrepancies, contact the respective RRB helpline immediately.

Details Mentioned on the RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025

The RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 contains critical information that candidates must review carefully. The following details are typically included:

Candidate’s Basic Detail: The basic details of candidates, line Name, Registration Number, and Roll number are mentioned on the slip.

Exam City: The name of the city where their exam center is located is mentioned on the slip, so that candidates can plan their travel accordingly.

Scheduled Exam Date: The specific date for which the exam is scheduled is also mentioned on the slip.

Shift Timing: The shift timing for the exam is also mentioned on the slip so that candidates can plan their schedules accordingly to reach the exam center on time.

Instructions for the exam day: The instructions to be followed for the exam day are also disclosed through exam city slip.