RRB NTPC City Slip 2025 Download, Check Exam Pattern

RRB NTPC City Slip 2025 Download: If you’re one of the lakhs of candidates gearing up for the RRB NTPC 2025 exam, here’s some exciting news for you. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is about to release the exam city intimation slip for the undergraduate category under CEN 06/2024. This slip is your ticket to knowing where and when you’ll be taking the Computer-Based Test (CBT) scheduled from August 7 to September 8, 2025. Whether you’re aiming for a job as a Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk or a Junior Clerk Cum Typist, this article is your one-stop guide to everything you need to know about the city slip, posts, exam pattern, and some handy tips to get you ready.

How to Download the RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip?

Downloading the city slip is as easy as booking a train ticket online. Here’s a step-by-step guide to make it super simple: Head over to the official website of your regional RRB. For example, if you applied through RRB Chandigarh, go to rrbcdg.gov.in. Each zone has its own website, so make sure you’re on the right one. Look for a link that says something like “RRB NTPC Exam City Slip 2025” or “CEN 06/2024 City Intimation Slip” on the homepage.

Click the link, and you’ll be taken to a login page. Enter your registration number (you got this when you applied) and your password or date of birth (in DD-MM-YYYY format). You might also need to type in a captcha code. Once you log in, your exam city, date, and shift details will pop up on the screen. Double-check everything to make sure it’s correct. Download the slip as a PDF and print a copy for your records. Keep it handy for planning your travel. If you run into any issues, like a wrong city or date, contact your regional RRB immediately. Their helpline details are usually listed on the website.

RRB NTPC Exam Pattern

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam is your first step toward securing one of these jobs. Here’s a quick breakdown of what the exam looks like: It’s a computer-based test with 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). You get 90 minutes (1.5 hours) to answer all questions.

Subjects

General Awareness (40 questions): Covers current affairs, history, geography, science, and more.

Mathematics (30 questions): Includes topics like percentages, profit and loss, algebra, and time-speed-distance.

General Intelligence and Reasoning (30 questions): Tests your logical thinking with puzzles, coding-decoding, and analogies.

Marking

Each question is worth 1 mark, so the total is 100 marks. There’s a negative marking of 1/3rd mark for every wrong answer, so be careful!

Languages

You can take the exam in 15 languages, including English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and more, depending on what you chose during registration.

The exam will be held in three shifts each day (9 AM, 12:45 PM, and 4:30 PM), and your shift details will be mentioned on your city slip and admit card. Since the exam is spread over a month, RRB uses normalization to ensure fairness across different shifts.