RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam 2025 – Check Exam Schedule & Admit Card Download Link @rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam 2025: RRB has released RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025 for the Undergraduate level, scheduled from 7th August 2025 to 8th September 2025. Candidates can view their exam city and date, as well as download travel authority for SC/ST candidates, 10 days prior to the examination. RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 will be available on 3rd August 2025. Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication will be done at the examination center, and candidates must ensure their Aadhaar is verified.
If you are also waiting for your RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam 2025, then you can read this article, which will help you to understand important information about the exam, including the RRB NTPC 2025 CBT 1 Exam notification, RRB NTPC admit cards , RRB NTPC exam dates 2025, exam schedule, and other details.
RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam 2025
RRB has released RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025 for the Undergraduate level, scheduled from 7th August 2025 to 8th September 2025. Candidates can view their exam city and date, as well as download travel authority for SC/ST candidates, 10 days prior to the exam. RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 will be available on 3rd August 2025 . Aadhaar-linked biometric verification will be done at the examination center , and candidates must ensure their Aadhaar is verified.
RRB NTPC CBT 1 Admit Card 2025
Candidates will be required to carry the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Admit Card 2025 before appearing in the CBT one examination of RRB NTPC 2025. The RRB NTPC 2025 admit card for the examination will be released on 3rd August 2025.
Apart from this, the authority will also activate a link to check exam city information for NTPC CBT 1 before 10 days of the examination so candidates can easily check the exam sheet information and schedule their travel services. However, the RRB NTPC Exam City Slip 2025 will only inform you of the name of the city where your center will fall, but the exact address and location of the RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam center will be printed in your RRB NTPC Hall Ticket 2025 region-wise, which will be released on 3rd August 2025.
RRB NTPC CBT 1 Hall Ticket 2025 Download Process
The steps to download the RRB NTPC admission card are given below:
Visit the territory-wise official websites of RRBs or click the direct link provided on this page. Search for the advertisement – ‘CEN 05/2025 (NTPC-UG).’ Click on the RRB NTPC
Enter the registration number and password, or date of birth, as necessary
Submit the required details. Download the Railway NTPC admission card and take a printout of the same
RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam 2025 Exam Schedule
The authority will conduct recruitment exams of the candidates through computer mode at different computer centers across the country. Since there are only limited computer centers, the department will not be able to schedule the exam on a single day in a single shift.
Apart from this, the NTPC RRB Exam 2025 will be conducted in multiple shifts in a day, such as the first shift exam, which will be conducted between 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., and the RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam, which is expected to be scheduled between 12:45 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Additionally, the third shift can start at 4:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
The final decision of preparing shifts for the examination will be made by the Railway Recruitment Board according to the number of candidates and availability of exam centers.
RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam 2025 Pattern Details
|Exam stage
|Overall Pattern
|1st stage CBT
|The exam is conducted online for 90 minutes. 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions are asked from general awareness, mathematics, and general intelligence and reasoning. The total marks allotted for the exam are 100
|2nd stage CBT
|The exam is conducted online for 90 minutes. 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions are asked from General Awareness, Mathematics, and general intelligence and reasoning. The total marks allotted for the exam are 100
|The exam is conducted online for 90 minutes 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions are asked from General Awareness, Mathematics, and general intelligence and reasoning. The total marks allotted for the exam are 100
|CBAT/Aptitude Test/Psycho Test
|Typing skill test
|The exam comprises three sections-General Questions Awareness, Mathematics, and General Intelligence and Reasoning. The duration of the test is 90 minutes. The total number of questions is 120. This stage is common for all posts
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025
The Railway Recruitment Board has received more than 1.24 crore applications for multiple posts under the Non-Technical Popular Categories—RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025. There are a total of 11,558 vacancies announced in the profession notification, where 3,445 vacancies are prepared for undergraduate candidates who have completed 12th class and 8,113 vacancies are reserved for graduate individuals.
However, the RRB NTPC 2025 application procedure was completed in 2024; now candidates are waiting to appear in the RRB NTPC Written CBT Exam 2025. There are a total of 2 written exams in this Railway Recruitment Board NTPC Recruitment driving CBT 1 and CBT 2. Only qualified candidates will be allowed to appear in the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam 2025.
Top Searched Doubts: RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam 2025
In 2025, will there be any railway hiring?
Indeed, several railway hiring procedures are in progress in 2025.
What is the RRB NTPC 2025 cutoff date?
Depending on the category (General, OBC, SC, and ST) and exam stage (CBT 1 and CBT 2), the anticipated RRB NTPC cut-off for 2025 will change; higher scores are typically needed for higher categories.
Is NTPC a permanent job?
Yes, permanent positions are available at NTPC.
Will there be a railway vacancy in 2026?
Indeed, it is probable that railway job openings will be announced in 2026.
In 2025, will there be an NTPCC exam?
The CBT phase one exams will be conducted between 7th Aug. and 8th Sep., 2025.