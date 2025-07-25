RRB JE CBT 2 Document Verification 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has moved forward with the RRB JE CBT 2 Document Verification (DV) 2025 process following the announcement of the results for Junior Engineer (JE) posts. Candidates who have successfully cleared the CBT 2 stage are now eligible for document verification, the final step before joining Indian Railways.
In this article, you’ll find everything you need to know about the RRB JE DV 2025 process, including official dates, required documents, verification guidelines, and important instructions for shortlisted candidates.
Overview of RRB JE Recruitment 2025
|Particulars
|Details
|Exam Name
|RRB JE (Junior Engineer) 2025
|Conducting Body
|Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|Stages
|CBT 1, CBT 2, Document Verification
|Current Stage
|Document Verification (DV)
|Post Name
|Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant
|Official Websites
|rrbcdg.gov.in, regional RRB websites
RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2025 – Latest Update
The RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2025 was declared in July 2025, and region-wise merit lists have been uploaded on respective RRB portals. Candidates who met the cut-off criteria in CBT 2 are now eligible for DV and medical examination.
Important: Only candidates listed in the provisional merit list are called for DV. Failing to appear will result in disqualification.
OFSS 11th Admission 3rd Merit List 2025
RRB JE Document Verification Date 2025 (Expected & Official)
The RRB JE DV Schedule 2025 is being released region-wise. Below are the expected dates:
|Region
|DV Dates (Tentative)
|RRB Allahabad
|25 July – 2 August 2025
|RRB Chennai
|26 July – 3 August 2025
|RRB Mumbai
|27 July – 5 August 2025
|RRB Secunderabad
|29 July – 6 August 2025
Note: Visit your respective RRB’s official website for the DV call letter, venue details, and instructions.
RRB JE DV 2025 – Document Verification Venue & Timing
The DV venue will be mentioned in the RRB JE Document Verification Call Letter. Ensure you:
- Report at least 1 hour before the allotted time.
- Carry two sets of self-attested copies of all documents.
- Bring original documents for verification.
List of Documents Required for RRB JE Document Verification 2025
Make sure you carry the following original and photocopies for DV:
Mandatory Documents:
- RRB JE CBT 2 Scorecard & Admit Card
- Matriculation / 10th Certificate (DOB Proof)
- Diploma/Degree Certificate (as per the post applied)
- Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC) in prescribed format
- EWS Certificate (if applicable, issued for FY 2024–25)
- Disability Certificate (if applicable)
- Ex-Servicemen Certificate (if applicable)
- NOC (No Objection Certificate) for working candidates
- Identity Proof (Aadhar, Voter ID, PAN Card)
- Recent Passport-size Photographs (5–6)
Documents must match the details provided during registration. Any mismatch can lead to disqualification.
Format-Specific Certificate Requirements
- OBC Certificate must be in the central government format with a clause of non-creamy layer.
- SC/ST Certificate should clearly mention community and category code.
- Medical Certificate for PwBD candidates must be issued by a competent government medical board.
Medical Examination After DV
After document verification, candidates will be sent for a Medical Fitness Test at a Railway Hospital. The test includes:
- Vision Test (especially for JE posts)
- General health check-up
- Physical parameters relevant to the post
Region-Wise RRB DV Links
Here are direct links to region-specific RRB DV updates:
- RRB Ajmer
- RRB Allahabad
- RRB Secunderabad
- RRB Chennai
- RRB Kolkata
- RRB Bhopal
- RRB Mumbai
RRB JE DV 2025: Latest News & Announcements
As of July 24, 2025:
- Most regions have released DV schedules.
- RRB has warned candidates against fake agents promising appointment letters.
- Final selection will be strictly merit-based and subject to verification.
FAQs about RRB JE CBT 2 Document Verification 2025
When will RRB JE Document Verification 2025 take place?
RRB JE DV 2025 will be conducted from late July to mid-August 2025, varying by RRB region.
What happens after RRB JE document verification?
After DV, candidates undergo a medical examination. If found fit, they are considered for final appointment.
What documents are mandatory for RRB JE DV 2025?
You must carry:
10th Certificate
Educational Qualifications
Caste/EWS/PwBD Certificates
CBT 2 Admit Card & Scorecard
Valid ID Proof and Photos
Can I change my DV date?
No, RRB does not entertain DV rescheduling unless under extreme emergencies with valid proof.
Will I get the appointment letter immediately after DV?
No. You must clear the Medical Fitness Test. Only after that will the appointment process begin.