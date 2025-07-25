RRB JE CBT 2 Document Verification 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has moved forward with the RRB JE CBT 2 Document Verification (DV) 2025 process following the announcement of the results for Junior Engineer (JE) posts. Candidates who have successfully cleared the CBT 2 stage are now eligible for document verification, the final step before joining Indian Railways.

In this article, you’ll find everything you need to know about the RRB JE DV 2025 process, including official dates, required documents, verification guidelines, and important instructions for shortlisted candidates.

Overview of RRB JE Recruitment 2025

Particulars Details Exam Name RRB JE (Junior Engineer) 2025 Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Stages CBT 1, CBT 2, Document Verification Current Stage Document Verification (DV) Post Name Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant Official Websites rrbcdg.gov.in, regional RRB websites

RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2025 – Latest Update

The RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2025 was declared in July 2025, and region-wise merit lists have been uploaded on respective RRB portals. Candidates who met the cut-off criteria in CBT 2 are now eligible for DV and medical examination.

Important: Only candidates listed in the provisional merit list are called for DV. Failing to appear will result in disqualification.

RRB JE Document Verification Date 2025 (Expected & Official)

The RRB JE DV Schedule 2025 is being released region-wise. Below are the expected dates:

Region DV Dates (Tentative) RRB Allahabad 25 July – 2 August 2025 RRB Chennai 26 July – 3 August 2025 RRB Mumbai 27 July – 5 August 2025 RRB Secunderabad 29 July – 6 August 2025

Note: Visit your respective RRB’s official website for the DV call letter, venue details, and instructions.

RRB JE DV 2025 – Document Verification Venue & Timing

The DV venue will be mentioned in the RRB JE Document Verification Call Letter. Ensure you:

Report at least 1 hour before the allotted time.

the allotted time. Carry two sets of self-attested copies of all documents.

of all documents. Bring original documents for verification.

List of Documents Required for RRB JE Document Verification 2025

Make sure you carry the following original and photocopies for DV:

Mandatory Documents:

RRB JE CBT 2 Scorecard & Admit Card

Matriculation / 10th Certificate (DOB Proof)

Diploma/Degree Certificate (as per the post applied)

Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC) in prescribed format

EWS Certificate (if applicable, issued for FY 2024–25)

Disability Certificate (if applicable)

Ex-Servicemen Certificate (if applicable)

NOC (No Objection Certificate) for working candidates

Identity Proof (Aadhar, Voter ID, PAN Card)

Recent Passport-size Photographs (5–6)

Documents must match the details provided during registration. Any mismatch can lead to disqualification.

Format-Specific Certificate Requirements

OBC Certificate must be in the central government format with a clause of non-creamy layer.

with a clause of non-creamy layer. SC/ST Certificate should clearly mention community and category code .

. Medical Certificate for PwBD candidates must be issued by a competent government medical board.

Medical Examination After DV

After document verification, candidates will be sent for a Medical Fitness Test at a Railway Hospital. The test includes:

Vision Test (especially for JE posts)

General health check-up

Physical parameters relevant to the post

Region-Wise RRB DV Links

Here are direct links to region-specific RRB DV updates:

RRB JE DV 2025: Latest News & Announcements

As of July 24, 2025:

Most regions have released DV schedules .

. RRB has warned candidates against fake agents promising appointment letters.

promising appointment letters. Final selection will be strictly merit-based and subject to verification.

FAQs about RRB JE CBT 2 Document Verification 2025