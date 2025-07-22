RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 Download Soon, Check Exam Date, CBT Hall Ticket

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025: RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 Link, Exam Date, Hall Ticket Download. The written exam for the RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 will be held by Indian Railway between July and August 2025 (Expected). On its official website, the Authority will announce the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 four days prior to the exam date.
Using their Application Number and Date of Birth, candidates who have successfully completed their application forms and are getting ready to take the RRB Group D Examination 2025 can download their RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2025 from the official website or by clicking the direct link below.
RRB Group D Exam Date 2025
RRB Group D 2025: The exam dates for RRB Group D 2025 will be announced shortly by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). The Railway Group D exam schedule for 2025 will be made available in PDF format on the official website. Ten days prior to the test, the RRB Group D 2025 city notification slip will be made available. Four days prior to the test, the RRB Group D admit card 2025 will be made available.
Steps to Download RRB Group D Admit Card 2025
Visit the official RRB website: Go to the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) for your region.
Find the admit card link: Look for a link or notification related to the RRB Group D admit card 2025 on the homepage.
Enter your credentials: Click on the admit card link and enter your registration number and date of birth in the login window.
Download the admit card: Once logged in, your RRB Group D admit card will be displayed. Download the admit card in PDF format.
Print the admit card: Take a printout of the downloaded admit card and keep it safe for future reference, including the exam day.
RRB Group D Level-1 Exam Pattern 2025 (CBT-1)
Based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Test(CBT), they would be required to go for the PET/Document Verification. The examination duration and number of questions for CBT are indicated below:
|Subjects
|No. Of Questions
|Marks
|Duration
|General Science
|25
|25
|90 Minutes
|Mathematics
|25
|25
|General Intelligence & Reasoning
|30
|30
|General Awareness and Current Affairs
|20
|20
|Total
|100
|100
IMPORTANT DATES RRB Group D Admit Card 2025
Notification Date : 28 December 2024
Application Start : 23 January 2025
Last Date Apply Online : 01 March 2025
Last Date Fee Payment : 03 March 2025
Correction Date : 04 to 13 March 2025
Admit Card : 4 Days Before Exam Date
Exam Date : July to August 2025 (Expected)
Result Date : Notify Soon
Candidates are Advised to Verify the details on the Official Website of RRB.
Physical Efficiency Tests (PET)
Candidates will be called for PET three times the community-wise total number of vacancies of the posts notified against RRBs/RRCs, based on their performance in the CBT 1 exam. To guarantee that there are enough qualified applicants for each of the advertised positions, Railways retains the right to raise or lower this ratio as needed. Passing the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is required and will result in qualification. The following is the PET criterion:
|Male candidates
|Female candidates
|Should be able to lift and carry 35 Kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down; and
Should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 4 minutes and 15 seconds in one chance.
|Should be able to lift and carry 20 Kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down; and
Should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 5 minutes and 40 seconds in one chance.
RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 Received 10,822,423 Applications
RRB had conducted the Group D recruitment drive in which candidates were invited for a total of 32,438 departmental vacancies. Recently, RRB had updated the details of RRB Group D Application Form 2025 received by RRB for this Railway Group D Recruitment 2025 drive. A total of 1,08,22423 applications means 1.08 crore applications have been submitted by the candidates for only 32438 vacancies in the department.
These all Group D RRB Vacancies 2025 are Divided into different zones of RRB. It is a very challenging data released by the authority which is showing how much competition is among candidates to get a RRB group D job in Indian Railways.
According to this data, only one candidate among 334 candidates will get job in this Railway Group D 2025 recruitment drive. If you are also preparing for RRB group D vacancy examination then you can check this article carefully which will boost up your preparation and will motivate you to achieve higher marks in the RRB Group D 2025 exam.
RRB Group D Zone Wise Applications
Department have released a PDF of list of the number of applications for different zones of RBI for Railway Recruitment Group D Recruitment 2025. Thousands of candidates were expected to submit the Railway Group D 2025 application form but zone wise RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 application detail is giving another data which is enforcing need of the employment and dedication among competitors You can analyse the following list to know zone wise number of applications submitted for Group D recruitment in Indian Railways in 2025:
|RRB
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|TOTAL
|AHMEDABAD
|93342
|129882
|74455
|297923
|43667
|639269
|AJMER
|57901
|100448
|27240
|155893
|17927
|359409
|BENGALURU
|51261
|73332
|27743
|115599
|7372
|275307
|BHOPAL
|59529
|115962
|53545
|196047
|26013
|451096
|BHUBANESWAR
|62245
|57450
|43333
|93921
|8891
|265840
|BILASPUR
|57805
|89398
|56358
|208870
|20466
|432897
|CHANDIGARH
|281041
|362822
|39076
|417987
|59478
|1160404
|CHENNAI
|163586
|293266
|66036
|541939
|48095
|1112922
|GORAKHPUR
|44728
|105738
|20487
|175298
|15841
|362092
|GUWAHATI
|160270
|278837
|92288
|483616
|57830
|1072841
|KOLKATA
|258297
|201592
|74777
|237900
|21006
|793572
|MUMBAI
|227780
|437024
|121693
|682590
|90013
|1559100
|PATNA
|48071
|71440
|7338
|184120
|23003
|333972
|PRAYAGRAJ
|142473
|224247
|39317
|413721
|41908
|861666
|RANCHI
|46371
|27956
|40354
|61588
|5070
|181339
|SECUNDERABAD
|80766
|257848
|101268
|476128
|44687
|960697
|TOTAL
|1835466
|2827242
|885308
|4743140
|531267
|10822423
In this list of application numbers you can see Mumbai is the highest zone to submit the RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 application form 2025 with 15.50 lakh applications. While Chandigarh is on second position in the huge number of applications with 11.60 lakh applications.
These locations were already expected to get higher applications due to dense population, but most of the candidates have applied in Guwahati zone to face lower competition but in this race, 11.12 lakh candidates have limited their application from Guwahati. However Ranchi is the lowest zone to submit only 1.81 lakh applications.
How To Apply RRB Group D Recruitment 2025
Go to http://www, the official website. rrbcdg. Select the link labeled “New Registration. Enter your information to register for the test. Following a successful registration, a registration number and password are generated. Enter your educational background, community, gender, religion, ex-servicemen, CCAA, minority, economically disadvantaged class, age relaxation, and other information in Part I of the application page. Enter your preference or priority for the RRB Group D positions in Part II of the application page. The application fees must be paid. Select the languages for the exam. Complete the photo ID card details.
RRB Group D Vacancies 2025
RRB Group D Vacancies 2025 were released for different locations across the country where multiple locations were listed in a single zone. We are providing you zone wise details of vacancies in RRB group D Vacancy 2025 which will help you understand the number of competition on candidates in the specific zone.
|RRB Zone
|Total Vacancies
|Ahmedabad
|1824
|Ajmer
|1433
|Bengaluru
|503
|Bhopal
|1614
|Bhubaneswar
|964
|Bilaspur
|1337
|Chandigarh
|4785
|Chennai
|2694
|Gorakhpur
|1370
|Guwahati
|2048
|Kolkata
|1817
|1044
|Mumbai
|3244
|2848
|Patna
|1251
|Prayagraj
|2020
|Secunderabad
|1642
In this list you can see Chandigarh, Mumbai, Kolkata and Prayagraj have huge vacancies. But if you compare it with the number of applications then you can see there are many competitors in these zones which will increase cut off marks and make the selection difficult. In the overall overview, of candidate we will required to beat 333 candidates to secure one job in this RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 drive.
FAQs: RRB Group D Recruitment 2025
Q1. When will the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 be released?
Ans. The RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 will be released 4 days before the exam date, which is expected to be held between July and August 2025.
Q2. What credentials are required to download the admit card?
Ans. You need your Application/Registration Number and Date of Birth (DOB) to download the admit card.
Q3. What is the exam date for RRB Group D 2025?
Ans. The RRB Group D exam is expected to be conducted from July to August 2025. The exact date will be notified soon.
Q4. When will the RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025 be available?
Ans. The City Intimation Slip will be released 10 days before the exam. This slip will inform you about the exam city, but not the exam center.
Q5. Is there a negative marking in the RRB Group D exam?
Ans. Yes, 1/3 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer in the CBT exam.
Q6. How many applications were received for RRB Group D 2025?
Ans. A total of 1,08,22,423 applications were received for 32,438 vacancies, meaning there is 1 job for every 334 candidates.
Q7. Which RRB zone received the highest number of applications?
Ans. Mumbai zone received the highest applications at 15.50 lakh, followed by Chandigarh (11.60 lakh) and Guwahati (11.12 lakh).