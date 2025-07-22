RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 Download Soon, Check Exam Date, CBT Hall Ticket

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025: RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 Link, Exam Date, Hall Ticket Download. The written exam for the RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 will be held by Indian Railway between July and August 2025 (Expected). On its official website, the Authority will announce the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 four days prior to the exam date.

Using their Application Number and Date of Birth, candidates who have successfully completed their application forms and are getting ready to take the RRB Group D Examination 2025 can download their RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2025 from the official website or by clicking the direct link below.

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025

RRB Group D 2025: The exam dates for RRB Group D 2025 will be announced shortly by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). The Railway Group D exam schedule for 2025 will be made available in PDF format on the official website. Ten days prior to the test, the RRB Group D 2025 city notification slip will be made available. Four days prior to the test, the RRB Group D admit card 2025 will be made available.

Steps to Download RRB Group D Admit Card 2025

Visit the official RRB website: Go to the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) for your region.

Find the admit card link: Look for a link or notification related to the RRB Group D admit card 2025 on the homepage.

Enter your credentials: Click on the admit card link and enter your registration number and date of birth in the login window.

Download the admit card: Once logged in, your RRB Group D admit card will be displayed. Download the admit card in PDF format.

Print the admit card: Take a printout of the downloaded admit card and keep it safe for future reference, including the exam day.

RRB Group D Level-1 Exam Pattern 2025 (CBT-1)

Based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Test(CBT), they would be required to go for the PET/Document Verification. The examination duration and number of questions for CBT are indicated below:

Subjects No. Of Questions Marks Duration General Science 25 25 90 Minutes Mathematics 25 25 General Intelligence & Reasoning 30 30 General Awareness and Current Affairs 20 20 Total 100 100

IMPORTANT DATES RRB Group D Admit Card 2025

Notification Date : 28 December 2024

Application Start : 23 January 2025

Last Date Apply Online : 01 March 2025

Last Date Fee Payment : 03 March 2025

Correction Date : 04 to 13 March 2025

Admit Card : 4 Days Before Exam Date

Exam Date : July to August 2025 (Expected)

Result Date : Notify Soon

Physical Efficiency Tests (PET)

Candidates will be called for PET three times the community-wise total number of vacancies of the posts notified against RRBs/RRCs, based on their performance in the CBT 1 exam. To guarantee that there are enough qualified applicants for each of the advertised positions, Railways retains the right to raise or lower this ratio as needed. Passing the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is required and will result in qualification. The following is the PET criterion:

Male candidates Female candidates Should be able to lift and carry 35 Kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down; and

Should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 4 minutes and 15 seconds in one chance. Should be able to lift and carry 20 Kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down; and

Should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 5 minutes and 40 seconds in one chance.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 Received 10,822,423 Applications

RRB had conducted the Group D recruitment drive in which candidates were invited for a total of 32,438 departmental vacancies. Recently, RRB had updated the details of RRB Group D Application Form 2025 received by RRB for this Railway Group D Recruitment 2025 drive. A total of 1,08,22423 applications means 1.08 crore applications have been submitted by the candidates for only 32438 vacancies in the department.

These all Group D RRB Vacancies 2025 are Divided into different zones of RRB. It is a very challenging data released by the authority which is showing how much competition is among candidates to get a RRB group D job in Indian Railways.

According to this data, only one candidate among 334 candidates will get job in this Railway Group D 2025 recruitment drive. If you are also preparing for RRB group D vacancy examination then you can check this article carefully which will boost up your preparation and will motivate you to achieve higher marks in the RRB Group D 2025 exam.

RRB Group D Zone Wise Applications

Department have released a PDF of list of the number of applications for different zones of RBI for Railway Recruitment Group D Recruitment 2025. Thousands of candidates were expected to submit the Railway Group D 2025 application form but zone wise RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 application detail is giving another data which is enforcing need of the employment and dedication among competitors You can analyse the following list to know zone wise number of applications submitted for Group D recruitment in Indian Railways in 2025:

RRB UR SC ST OBC EWS TOTAL AHMEDABAD 93342 129882 74455 297923 43667 639269 AJMER 57901 100448 27240 155893 17927 359409 BENGALURU 51261 73332 27743 115599 7372 275307 BHOPAL 59529 115962 53545 196047 26013 451096 BHUBANESWAR 62245 57450 43333 93921 8891 265840 BILASPUR 57805 89398 56358 208870 20466 432897 CHANDIGARH 281041 362822 39076 417987 59478 1160404 CHENNAI 163586 293266 66036 541939 48095 1112922 GORAKHPUR 44728 105738 20487 175298 15841 362092 GUWAHATI 160270 278837 92288 483616 57830 1072841 KOLKATA 258297 201592 74777 237900 21006 793572 MUMBAI 227780 437024 121693 682590 90013 1559100 PATNA 48071 71440 7338 184120 23003 333972 PRAYAGRAJ 142473 224247 39317 413721 41908 861666 RANCHI 46371 27956 40354 61588 5070 181339 SECUNDERABAD 80766 257848 101268 476128 44687 960697 TOTAL 1835466 2827242 885308 4743140 531267 10822423

In this list of application numbers you can see Mumbai is the highest zone to submit the RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 application form 2025 with 15.50 lakh applications. While Chandigarh is on second position in the huge number of applications with 11.60 lakh applications.

These locations were already expected to get higher applications due to dense population, but most of the candidates have applied in Guwahati zone to face lower competition but in this race, 11.12 lakh candidates have limited their application from Guwahati. However Ranchi is the lowest zone to submit only 1.81 lakh applications.

How To Apply RRB Group D Recruitment 2025

Go to http://www, the official website. rrbcdg. Select the link labeled “New Registration. Enter your information to register for the test. Following a successful registration, a registration number and password are generated. Enter your educational background, community, gender, religion, ex-servicemen, CCAA, minority, economically disadvantaged class, age relaxation, and other information in Part I of the application page. Enter your preference or priority for the RRB Group D positions in Part II of the application page. The application fees must be paid. Select the languages for the exam. Complete the photo ID card details.

RRB Group D Vacancies 2025

RRB Group D Vacancies 2025 were released for different locations across the country where multiple locations were listed in a single zone. We are providing you zone wise details of vacancies in RRB group D Vacancy 2025 which will help you understand the number of competition on candidates in the specific zone.

RRB Zone Total Vacancies Ahmedabad 1824 Ajmer 1433 Bengaluru 503 Bhopal 1614 Bhubaneswar 964 Bilaspur 1337 Chandigarh 4785 Chennai 2694 Gorakhpur 1370 Guwahati 2048 Kolkata 1817 1044 Mumbai 3244 2848 Patna 1251 Prayagraj 2020 Secunderabad 1642

In this list you can see Chandigarh, Mumbai, Kolkata and Prayagraj have huge vacancies. But if you compare it with the number of applications then you can see there are many competitors in these zones which will increase cut off marks and make the selection difficult. In the overall overview, of candidate we will required to beat 333 candidates to secure one job in this RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 drive.

