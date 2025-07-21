RRB ALP CBAT Result 2025 : Check Important Dates and How to Download Scorecard !

RRB ALP CBAT Result 2025 : The CBAT (Computer-Based Aptitude Test) exam scheduled for July 15, 2025. The results will announced soon and are available on the official RRB websites. Candidates will download their scorecards from the official websites. The CBAT is the third stage of the RRB ALP selection process, following CBT 1 and CBT 2.

All regional websites have made the RRB ALP Admit Card 2025 for the Computer-Based Test available online, along with all the information candidates need to know about the exam location and day. On the official websites, candidates who are qualified to take the CBAT exam for the RRB ALP exam can download their hall passes. CBT 1, CBT 2, and CBAT will be used to select the candidates.

Steps to Download RRB ALP Result 2025

The steps listed below must be followed in order to download the RRB ALP Scorecard for 2025.

To download the RRB ALP (Assistant Loco Pilot) result for 2025, visit to the official website RRB for your region. Navigate to the “Results” column and locate the specific link for the RRB ALP scorecard . After clicking on the link, you will need to enter your registration number and date of birth to log in and see your result. The result will usually be shown on the screen, and then you can download it as a PDF file for future reference.

RRB ALP 2025 Result 2025 Company (RRB) Railway Recruitment Board Name of Exam RRB ALP 2025 Posts (ALP) Assistant Loco Pilot Seats of Vacants 18799 RRB ALP CBAT 2025 Exam Date

July 15 , 2025 RRB ALP CBAT 2025 Result Date To be announced soon Process of Selection CBT 1, CBT 2, CBAT Official website https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

Here below we have provided you the details of Railway ALP Vacancy 2025. You can check these RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 details for the better understanding.

Event Date Start of Online Application 12 April 2025 Last Date to Apply 19 May 2025 Fee Payment Last Date 21 May 2025 Application Correction Window 14 to 23 May 2025

Railway RRB ALP Vacancies 2025

The total number of vacancies is 9970, Announced in the RRB ALP Notification 2025 and they are divided into different categories and railway Zones. Here is the category-wise breakdown. Category wise vacancies of RRB ALP Recruitment 2025:

Category Vacancies UR 4116 EWS 991 OBC 2289 SC 1716 ST 858 Total 9970

and now, let see how these RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 posts are distributed Zone-wise. So, if you have always dreamed of working in your home state, here’s your chance to Apply Online for RRB ALP 2025:

Zone UR SC ST OBC EWS Total Ex-SM Ahmedabad WR 223 74 37 130 33 497 50 Ajmer NWR 162 262 73 133 49 679 69 Bhubaneswar ECoR 454 205 119 121 29 928 93 Ranchi SER 255 105 45 164 66 635 63 Secunderabad SCR 435 136 70 216 110 967 98 Mumbai CR 152 56 28 102 38 376 38

RRB ALP Eligibility Criteria 2025

Before you jump to apply, check if you are eligible for RRB Assistant Loco Pilot Jobs 2025. This is not your average “apply now, regret later” scheme.

RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 Age Limit (As on 01 July 2025)

Category Age Limit General 18 – 30 years OBC-NCL +3 years SC/ST +5 years Ex-Servicemen 3 – 8 years

RRB ALP Qualification 2025

Matric/SSLC along with ITI in fitter/electrician etc.

Or Act Apprenticeship in relevant trade

OR Diploma/Degree in Engineering (mechanical, Electrical, Electronic, Automobile)

So yes, a simple 10th pass won’t be enough unless you’ve also got a technical certificate.

ALP Medical Fitness Requirement

If your Idea of fitness is walking to the tea stall twice a day, think again. The medical standard required is A1, which includes:

Distant Vision: 6/6 without glasses (no Lasik surgery allowed).

6/6 without glasses (no Lasik surgery allowed). General fitness: NO color blindness, normal hearing, etc.

Don’t take this lightly, or you might find yourself disqualified even after clearing the written tests.

RRB ALP Online Application Fee 2025

Examination fee matters, and RRB knows it. So, here’s what you pay:

Category Fee Refund After CBT-1 General/OBC/EWS ₹500 ₹400 SC/ST/ExSM/Minority/EBC ₹250 ₹250 (full refund)

RRB ALP Selection Process 2025

The journey from RRB ALP Online Application 2025 to assistant LOCO pilot includes multiples stops:

CBT-1 Basic screening test

CBT-2 advance knowledge and trade skills

CBAT- Aptitude test (for ALP only)

Document verification- bring your certificates

Medical Exam- Hope you read the fitness part above

RRB ALP Exam Pattern 2025

Stage Subjects Questions Duration Negative Marking CBT 1 Maths, Reasoning, Science, GK 75 60 mins Yes (1/3) CBT 2A Tech & Reasoning 100 90 mins Yes (1/3) CBT 2B Trade Skills (Qualifying) 75 60 mins No CBAT Aptitude (Memory, Focus) Various – No

RRB ALP 2025 Salary and Perks

If you’re wondering “RRB ALP ko kitni salary milti hai? here is the answer.

Basic pay: 19,900 (Level 2 as per 7th CPC)

Along with your basic pay you will get other perks

Dearness allowance (DA)

House Rent allowance (HRA)

Transport allowance

Total in-hand salary: around 35,000 to 40,000 per the month (approx.)

And let’s be honest, this is way better then working at some random private job with “performance” bonus that never comes.

Note: No admit card, no entry. And no, screenshots on your phone won’t work- bring a printed copy and valid ID.

Railway ALP Vacancy 2025

As per the last year vacancies analyses, it is clearly visible that the vacancies are shrinking.

Year Vacancies 2014 26,567 2018 27,795 2024 18,799 2025 9,970

How to apply for RRB ALP 2025?

First of all, visit the Railway ALP Recruitment 2025 Apply Online official website of Railway Recruitment board.

Register using your basic details

Log in with the ID and Password you receive

Fill out the RRB Assistant Loco Pilot application from 2025 carefully

Upload photo and signature

Pay the fee online

Submit and download a copy of RRB ALP online form 2025 for future use.

FAQs : RRB ALP Result 2025