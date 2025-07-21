RRB ALP CBAT Result 2025 : Check Important Dates and How to Download Scorecard !

RRB ALP CBAT Result 2025 : The CBAT (Computer-Based Aptitude Test) exam scheduled for July 15, 2025. The results will announced soon and are available on the official RRB websites. Candidates will download their scorecards from the official websites. The CBAT is the third stage of the RRB ALP selection process, following CBT 1 and CBT 2.

All regional websites have made the RRB ALP Admit Card 2025 for the Computer-Based Test available online, along with all the information candidates need to know about the exam location and day. On the official websites, candidates who are qualified to take the CBAT exam for the RRB ALP exam can download their hall passes. CBT 1, CBT 2, and CBAT will be used to select the candidates.

RRB ALP CBAT Result 2025
RRB ALP CBAT Result 2025

Steps to Download RRB ALP Result 2025

The steps listed below must be followed in order to download the RRB ALP Scorecard for 2025.

To download the RRB ALP (Assistant Loco Pilot) result for 2025, visit to the official website RRB for your region. Navigate to the “Results” column and locate the specific link for the RRB ALP scorecard . After clicking on the link, you will need to enter your registration number and date of birth to log in and see your result. The result will usually be shown on the screen, and then you can download it as a PDF file for future reference.

RRB ALP 2025 Result 2025
Company (RRB) Railway Recruitment Board
Name of ExamRRB ALP 2025
Posts (ALP) Assistant Loco Pilot
Seats of Vacants18799
RRB ALP CBAT 2025 Exam Date
July 15 , 2025
RRB ALP CBAT 2025 Result Date To be announced soon
Process of SelectionCBT 1, CBT 2, CBAT
Official websitehttps://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

Here below we have provided you the details of Railway ALP Vacancy 2025. You can check these RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 details for the better understanding. 

EventDate
Start of Online Application12 April 2025
Last Date to Apply19 May 2025
Fee Payment Last Date21 May 2025
Application Correction Window14 to 23 May 2025

Railway RRB ALP Vacancies 2025

The total number of vacancies is 9970, Announced in the RRB ALP Notification 2025 and they are divided into different categories and railway Zones. Here is the category-wise breakdown. Category wise vacancies of RRB ALP Recruitment 2025:

CategoryVacancies
UR4116
EWS991
OBC2289
SC1716
ST858
Total9970

and now, let see how these RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 posts are distributed Zone-wise. So, if you have always dreamed of working in your home state, here’s your chance to Apply Online for RRB ALP 2025:

ZoneURSCSTOBCEWSTotalEx-SM
Ahmedabad WR22374371303349750
Ajmer NWR162262731334967969
Bhubaneswar ECoR4542051191212992893
Ranchi SER255105451646663563
Secunderabad SCR4351367021611096798
Mumbai CR15256281023837638

RRB ALP Eligibility Criteria 2025

Before you jump to apply, check if you are eligible for RRB Assistant Loco Pilot Jobs 2025. This is not your average “apply now, regret later” scheme.

RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 Age Limit (As on 01 July 2025)

CategoryAge Limit
General18 – 30 years
OBC-NCL+3 years
SC/ST+5 years
Ex-Servicemen3 – 8 years

RRB ALP Qualification 2025

  • Matric/SSLC along with ITI in fitter/electrician etc.
  • Or Act Apprenticeship in relevant trade
  • OR Diploma/Degree in Engineering (mechanical, Electrical, Electronic, Automobile)
  • So yes, a simple 10th pass won’t be enough unless you’ve also got a technical certificate.

ALP Medical Fitness Requirement

If your Idea of fitness is walking to the tea stall twice a day, think again. The medical standard required is A1, which includes:

  • Distant Vision: 6/6 without glasses (no Lasik surgery allowed).
  • General fitness: NO color blindness, normal hearing, etc.

Don’t take this lightly, or you might find yourself disqualified even after clearing the written tests.

RRB ALP Online Application Fee 2025

Examination fee matters, and RRB knows it. So, here’s what you pay:

CategoryFeeRefund After CBT-1
General/OBC/EWS₹500₹400
SC/ST/ExSM/Minority/EBC₹250₹250 (full refund)

RRB ALP Selection Process 2025

The journey from RRB ALP Online Application 2025 to assistant LOCO pilot includes multiples stops:

  • CBT-1 Basic screening test
  • CBT-2 advance knowledge and trade skills
  • CBAT- Aptitude test (for ALP only)
  • Document verification- bring your certificates
  • Medical Exam- Hope you read the fitness part above

RRB ALP Exam Pattern 2025

StageSubjectsQuestionsDurationNegative Marking
CBT 1Maths, Reasoning, Science, GK7560 minsYes (1/3)
CBT 2ATech & Reasoning10090 minsYes (1/3)
CBT 2BTrade Skills (Qualifying)7560 minsNo
CBATAptitude (Memory, Focus)VariousNo

RRB ALP 2025 Salary and Perks

If you’re wondering “RRB ALP ko kitni salary milti hai? here is the answer.

Basic pay: 19,900 (Level 2 as per 7th CPC)

Along with your basic pay you will get other perks

  • Dearness allowance (DA)
  • House Rent allowance (HRA)
  • Transport allowance

Total in-hand salary: around 35,000 to 40,000 per the month (approx.)

And let’s be honest, this is way better then working at some random private job with “performance” bonus that never comes.

Note: No admit card, no entry. And no, screenshots on your phone won’t work- bring a printed copy and valid ID.

Railway ALP Vacancy 2025

As per the last year vacancies analyses, it is clearly visible that the vacancies are shrinking.

YearVacancies
201426,567
201827,795
202418,799
20259,970

How to apply for RRB ALP 2025?

  • First of all, visit the Railway ALP Recruitment 2025 Apply Online official website of Railway Recruitment board.
  • Register using your basic details
  • Log in with the ID and Password you receive
  • Fill out the RRB Assistant Loco Pilot application from 2025 carefully
  • Upload photo and signature
  • Pay the fee online
  • Submit and download a copy of RRB ALP online form 2025 for future use.
netindian.in

FAQs : RRB ALP Result 2025

In 2025, will there be any railway hiring?

Indeed, several railway hiring procedures are in progress in 2025.

How much does it cost to hire an ALP in 2025?

It is Rs. for both general and OBC candidates. 500. 250 for candidates who identify as SC, ST, female, ex-servicemen, minorities, or EBC.

Is RRB ALP a good job?

Because of its high pay, steady work, and many benefits, an RRB ALP (Assistant Loco Pilot) position with Indian Railways can be regarded as a wise career choice.

What is the RRB ALP recruitment 2025 official website?

For the 2025 RRB ALP (Assistant Loco Pilot) recruitment, the official website is rrbapply . gov . in.

When was the RRB ALP 2025 Admit Card released?

The RRB ALP 2025 Admit Card was released on 11 July 2025

What is the Exam date of RRB ALP 2025?

The Exam date of RRB ALP 2025 is on 15 July 2025 .

When is the result of RRB ALP 2025 released ?

The result of RRB ALP is to be announced soon .

Leave a Comment