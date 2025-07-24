Rishabh Pant’s Injury Shocks Cricket Fans: What Happened in the Last Match?

Rishabh Pant’s Injury: In a heart-stopping moment during the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford on July 23, 2025, Indian cricket star Rishabh Pant suffered a severe foot injury, leaving fans and teammates stunned. The explosive wicketkeeper-batsman, known for his fearless batting, was on 37 runs off 48 balls when disaster struck in the 68th over. Attempting a daring reverse sweep off a Chris Woakes yorker, Pant misjudged the delivery, and the ball crashed into the area just above his right toe.
The impact was immediate—Pant crumpled in pain, unable to bear weight on his foot. On-field medics rushed to his aid, noting visible swelling, a small cut, and bleeding near the injury. A golf cart ambulance whisked him off for scans, with early reports suggesting a possible metatarsal fracture. If confirmed, this could sideline Pant for the rest of the series, a major blow to India’s campaign. This injury follows a finger issue from the previous Test at Lord’s, raising concerns about his durability under pressure.
Rishabh Pant Injury Update
Pant’s absence would be felt deeply. His aggressive batting and sharp wicketkeeping have been pivotal for India, especially in overseas conditions. Fans flooded social media with support, trending hashtags like #GetWellSoonRishabh. The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring his recovery, but no timeline for his return has been confirmed.
What’s next for India without their star player? Can the team rally in Manchester? Stay tuned for updates on Pant’s condition and its impact on the Test series. Share your thoughts and wishes for Rishabh’s speedy recovery in the comments below! Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant hurts his finger during the 3rd Test. Despite the pain, he demonstrated great courage by batting well and scoring 74 runs. While he could not keep wickets after the injury, a younger player named Dhruv Jurel stepped in.
Recent reports suggest that Pant is getting better. Team India’s assistant coach has stated that Pant is likely to play in the 4th Test. He has been seen practicing, batting freely, and even doing gatekeeping drills. The team may decide whether he will bat only or also keep wickets.