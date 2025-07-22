Railway RRB Paramedical Result 2025 Download Scorecard @ rrbcdg.gov.in

Railway RRB Paramedical Result 2025: The RRB Paramedical Result 2025 is expected to be released in the first week of August 2025, with most sources indicating it will probably be published in the first week of August 2025. The result will be available on the official regional RRB websites and will include the roll numbers of qualified candidates along with post-wise cut-off marks. The Computer Based Test(CBT) for RRB Paramedical posts was conducted from 28th to 30th April 2025

Railway RRB Paramedical Result 2025 is out soon! RRB Paramedical Result 2025 Will Release on RRBCdg.gov.in. RRB has conducted the examination for Paramedical in various centers across the country/state. Candidates can check and download their results by visiting the RRBCDG.gov.in.

How to download Railway RRB Paramedical Result?

Candidates who qualify the RRB Paramedical exam will proceed to the next recruitment stage. To check the Railway RRB Paramedical Result, candidates need to open the Railway RRB Paramedical Result 2025 PDF and type Ctrl+F. Next, they need to type their roll number.

If the particular roll number appears in the Railway RRB Paramedical Result 2025 PDF, it specifies that the applicant has been selected for the next stage of the recruitment process.

RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2025

There are a total 20 zones of RRB where candidates have applied for paramedical staff recruitment 2024-25. The board conducted recruitment examinations between 28 April 2025 to 30 April 2025 at different centres of the country.

The RRRB Paramedical Answer Key 2025 of the Railway Paramedical Exam had been activated on the website on 6th May 2025.

Reopen Official Notice: RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2025

RRB has made the Paramedical Answer Key link available for the following categories: 2, 3, 6, 7, 10, 13, 14, and 17. Candidates had the time until May 5, 2025, to file objections after paying Rs 50 for each question plus any additional fees that may be required.

RRB Paramedical 2025 Important Dates

The link to download answer key of the RRB paramedical staff recruitment 2024 and 2025 was earlier activated on 6th May 2025 after 4:00 p.m.. Candidates can login on the dashboard and download the answer key after 4:00 p.m. onwards.

Answer key and response sheet on the candidate was available on the dashboard by 11th May 2025 before 11:59 PM. Apart from this candidates had a chance for objection in the provisional answer key between the period of 6th May to 11th May 2025.

Raise Objections: RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2025

It is possible that candidates objected to the response that RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2025 provided. In addition to the required fees and supporting documentation, candidates have a window during which they can submit their obstacles.

The authorities will carefully review each response and make any necessary changes to the answer key if any incorrect answers are discovered. Candidates may file objections up until May 20, 2025, provided they pay Rs 50 for each one.

How to check RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2025?

The RRB Paramedical response sheet 2025 is available on the RRB Official website where you can follow the following step by step guidelines to download the PDF of the RRB Paramedical paper solution in your device:

First of all you need to visit on the RRB Regional website of railway recruitment board or you can click on this link to visit directly on the page at https://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in/ .

. Now you will reach on the new page where you have to click on the paramedical post recruitment under CEN -04/2024.

Now you can see all the available updates regarding paramedical post recruitment in the new page and you have to click on download answer key link.

Now you will be asked to enter your registration number and date of birth for verification on the new page to login on the dashboard.

Once you login on the page you will see list of the PDF of answer keys on the page and you can download the specific answer key according to date and shift of your examination. The same procedure is followed to download response sheet of the candidate from the page.

Details of RRB Paramedical Staff Answer Key and Response Sheet

Date and shift wise answer key will separately be released on the page where you can see number of the question and the correct option of the question in the PDF. Apart from this you can see the following details in your RRB paramedical response sheet:

Name of the candidate, Roll number of the candidate, Total questions attempt by candidate. You will see the question and the option which you have marked for it in a PDF. So you can match your response with the answer key and can evaluate your performance in the examination.

RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2025 Objection Process

It is a professional answer key which have multiple corrections. The final answer key will be released at the time of releasing the RRB paramedical staff CBT 1 result 2025, However if you find any mistake for correct answer for specific question then you can file your objection before 11th May 2025 through online mode by following this procedure:

Firstly you need to login on the page by following the above method mentioned in the response sheet downloading procedure. After that you will see the new link To file the RRB Paramedical Answer Key Objection Process It will ask you to select the specific question and the expected answer according to you for particular question.

Now you need to upload the authentic source to support your answer such as screenshot from NCERT book for any other authorised document which is approved by government of India. Once you Mark your all the corrections, you need to pay the application fees for per question where you need to pay 50 rupees per question to file the objection.

How much questions you objectified, the total amount will automatically show on the screen and you need to pay the payment through online mode. Once you pay the application fees, your request will be submitted and authority will correct their RRB Paramedical final answer key 2025 if your supporting document is authentic.

