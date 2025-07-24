Racist Attack on Indian Youth in Australia Raises Alarming Questions on Student Safety Abroad

Racist Attack on Indian Youth in Australia: Nowadays, it has become common for Indian citizens and students to face some kind of violent attack or emotional discrimination abroad. This is not only bad behavior with that person but also a national tragedy and due to this foreign policy is also affected. Recently, a similar case has come to light from Australia.
In the city of Adelaide, Australia, 23-year-old Indian youth Charanpreet Singh was subjected to this type of excess in the dark of the night. Although in this case, the life of the youth Charanpreet Singh was saved but he had to face very bad behavior. This shows how Indian students are still unsafe at the international level and racism and xenophobia are not stopping.
Racist Attack on Indian Youth in Australia – Charanpreet Singh
This whole incident happened on Saturday night near Kintore Avenue in the central area of Adelaide, Australia, where Charanpreet Singh was parking his vehicle in the parking area. Charanpreet Singh was parking his car when an argument started over the issue of parking and a group came there and started attacking Charanpreet Singh without any reason. According to the report, first of all those people abused Charanpreet by calling him a f*ck of Indian and made racist remarks.
After that they started beating him very badly and he was thrown on the ground. During this, Charanpreet Singh fainted. Charanpreet Singh was taken for treatment in critical condition where it was found that he had serious head injuries, brain injury and several fractures on his face. Charanpreet Singh’s treatment continued throughout the night.
Legal Action also on the Accused
South Australia Police on Sunday arrested a 20-year-old youth from the Adelaide area in this entire case and action is being taken against him in this case. Apart from this, the rest of the attackers who fled from the spot could not be identified. However, the police has appealed to the public that whoever was present at the spot of the incident should help the police and help the police in catching the attackers.
How did Charanpreet Singh react to this incident?
When Charanpreet Singh was asked for a statement in the hospital, he said that this incident has mentally broken him. He said that because of such an incident, he feels like going back. He said that this body is given by God and the color is also given by God, you can change external things but you cannot change your color. He also clarified that racist trauma is not physical but mental trauma due to which a person starts getting weak.
How is the Political reaction coming on the issue?
Due to this issue, South Australia Chief Minister Peter Malinoskas has strongly condemned the incident and has said that the accused will be arrested as soon as possible and the right action will be taken. He has called it against humanity. Apart from this, due to this incident, the Indian people living in Adelaide and all over Australia have become worried. Especially all those students who have gone to Australia for studies, their safety is now being questioned. There is a lot of debate on this matter on social media and people are demanding strict action.
Overall, this attack on Charanpreet Singh is not the only attack that has raised questions on this type of issue. Even before this, many such racist attacks have taken place in Australia in which the government should take strict action and raise a united voice against racism. However, now it remains to be seen what action is taken in the whole matter and how security is provided to students of Indian origin.