Punjab Land Pooling Policy पंजाब सरकार की नई लैंड पूलिंग पॉलिसी, किसानों की खुली किस्मत

Punjab Land Pooling Policy: The Punjab government has recently implemented the land pooling policy. The objective of this land pooling policy is to promote urbanization plans so that illegal colonies and land criminals can be stopped from the entire Punjab. Under this entire Punjab Land Pooling Policy program, the government is getting a lot of support from the farmers.

Because in this Land Pooling in Punjab Scheme, the work of connecting farmers to the main stream of development is being done in a transparent manner. That is, agricultural land is being prepared to be developed on a large scale in a planned manner, to convert cities and industrial centers into business centers.

How is this Punjab Land Pooling Policy being implemented?

The land pooling policy Punjab is being implemented as per the wishes of the farmers. That is, if farmers want to join under this policy, then they can join voluntarily. Under this Land Pooling Scheme, housing and commercial plots and industrial plots will be given to farmers in exchange for land, where farmers can take commercial plots in exchange for agricultural land to the government.

Due to this Land Pooling System in Punjab, farmers are directly getting a lot of profit because farmers used to sell their cultivable land at very low prices, but the government is showing interest in buying this land, due to which farmers are getting crores of rupees of profit through Punjab Land Pooling Scheme.

Why are farmers supporting this Punjab Land Pooling Policy 2025?

This Punjab land pooling online seems very beneficial to the farmers because corruption is being curbed by this policy. At the same time, through this policy, farmers are being directly linked to development. Apart from this, due to this Land compensation Punjab policy, land mafias are being completely banned.

Rather, this Land Pooling Registration in Punjab has been started by the government with its consent, through which farmers are getting direct benefits. Under this scheme, the government is taking policy steps and is also giving good compensation and commercial plots to the farmers in return, which is a decision in the interest of the farmers.

Why are farmers protesting against this Punjab Land Pooling Policy?

Although farmers in Punjab are supporting this policy a lot, but at many places this Farmers land pooling scheme Punjab is being termed as land loot. Many farmers are calling this policy a strategy made to benefit business families so that small farmers do not get entangled with big farmers and sell their land and get a commercial plot or compensation and then move away.

Due to this scheme, interim compensation is limited to 3 years whereas land development can take 10 to 15 years. In such a situation, how useful will the plot prove to be in lieu of land, where will this plot be? How much will it cost? This is still not clear.

What will be the impact due to this Punjab Land Pooling Policy

As we all know, Punjab produces the most wheat and rice in the country, so if colonies start coming up on agricultural land here, then agriculture will be adversely affected. But due to more farming, more ground water is being drained and due to excessive land use, the agricultural system is also getting affected. At the same time, farmers are not getting much benefit.

Apart from this, instead of doing farming, farmers are selling their fields to brokers and builders at low prices, due to which unplanned urbanization is also happening and the burden on infrastructure and environment is increasing. In such a situation, this policy of the government will prove beneficial to some extent, but its disadvantages will also be seen somewhere.