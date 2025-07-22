PM USP Scholarship Scheme List 2025: छात्रों को मिलने लगी ₹25000 की छात्रवृत्ति, लिस्ट में जांचे नाम

PM USP Scholarship Scheme List 2025: Each year, thousands of students in the nation excel academically but are prevented from pursuing higher education because of financial limitations. The central government offers a number of programs to help these deserving but underfunded students advance. The Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan Yojana, or PM USP Scholarship Scheme, is one of these programs. Students who received 80 percent or higher on the 12th board exam but whose family’s financial situation is not good are given special assistance under this PM USP Scholarship program. Its goal is to ensure that no diligent student should drop out of school in the middle of their studies for financial reasons and that they can enroll in professional, post-professional, or graduation courses without fear.

Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan Yojana is a flagship scholarship scheme run by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education. Under this, every year 82,000 new students are selected across the country, a large part of which are students from Uttar Pradesh. Especially 82 thousand 12th pass meritorious students of UP will get the benefit of this government scholarship this year.

Under this scheme, they can avail the benefit of PM USP Scholarship Scheme 2025 for their graduation, post-graduation and professional courses like medical, engineering etc. This assistance amount is deposited directly into the student’s bank account through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer). The main objective of the scheme is to fulfill the day-to-day educational needs of the students and make them self-reliant so that in future they can play an active role in the development of the country.

How much scholarship is available in PM USP Scholarship Scheme 2025?

In PM USP Scholarship, students are given annual amount according to the course. Graduating students receive a scholarship of ₹12,000 every year, which can be availed for a maximum of three years. At the same time, scholarship of up to ₹ 20,000 per year is given during post graduation. If a student is enrolled in a five-year professional or integrated course, he/she will get a scholarship of up to ₹20,000 per annum in the fourth and fifth year. In technical courses or engineering, ₹12,000 will be given every year for the first three years and ₹20,000 for the final year. This amount is directly transferred into the bank account on time every year, enabling students to continue their studies without any interruption.

How to apply for PM USP Scholarship Scheme 2025?

The entire application process of this scheme is online and for this students have to use the National Scholarship Portal. First of all the student has to visit the website of National Scholarship Portal (NSP). Click on “New Registration” there, fill the required details, and complete the registration. After registration, login with the 14 digit OTR number received. After this search “PM USP Scholarship Scheme” and fill the application form completely.

Upload the required documents like 12th mark sheet, income certificate, bonafide certificate etc. Check all the details and finalize the application by clicking on “Final Submit”. The status of the application can be checked from time to time by logging into the portal.

Eligibility

Candidate must have secured at least 80% marks or more in 12th board examination. The annual income of the family should be ₹4.5 lakh or less. The student must be enrolled in a recognized college, university or professional course. To renew the scholarship for the next year, the student must secure 50% or more marks and 75% attendance every year.

How will students benefit from this scheme?

PM USP Scholarship Scheme benefits the most those students who are good in studies but leave their dream of higher education incomplete due to financial problems. Students can focus on their studies and do not have to worry about expenses. Also, transparency is maintained as the amount comes directly into the account.

PM USP Scholarship Scheme List 2025

First of all visit the PM‑USP CSSS or Special Portal. Click on the PM USP Scholarship Scheme List 2025 and download the PDF File. Check your name in the PM USP Scholarship Scheme List 2025.

Conclusion

PM USP Scholarship Scheme is one such scholarship that is playing a huge role in realizing the dreams of lakhs of students every year. This scheme is a new ray of hope especially for those students of Uttar Pradesh, who are struggling with lack of resources despite hard work. If you are also eligible for these, then give a new direction to your future by applying for the scheme on time.